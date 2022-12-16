Read full article on original website
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
South Korea's middle aged men are dying 'lonely deaths'
South Korea has a problem: thousands of people, many middle aged and isolated, are dying alone each year, often going undiscovered for days or weeks.
South Korea, U.S. consider live-fire drills amid North Korea threats
SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - South Korea and the United States are considering staging their first large-scale joint live-fire demonstration in six years in 2023 amid North Korea's growing military threats, Seoul's defence ministry said on Thursday.
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, escalating tensions, says South Korea
SEOUL/TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - North Korea fired two ballistic missiles towards the sea off the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Sunday, said South Korea and Japan, prompting South Korea's presidential office to "strongly condemned" Pyongyang for escalating tensions.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus
A scientist who worked at a controversial research lab in China has claimed that COVID was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two years ago and blamed authorities for the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11,” Britain’s The Sun reported Saturday. The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility. Huff, an epidemiologist said in his new book, The Truth...
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days
Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
‘Merchant of Death’ Bout tells ex-spy of Brittney Griner swap: ‘We don’t leave our people behind’
Notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout gave his first interview to a Russian state news outlet just hours after touching down in Moscow, saying that he does not believe he was exchanged for Brittney Griner because he’s especially valuable to the Kremlin — noting, ‘We just don’t leave our people behind.” Speaking to Russian spy-turned-RT News correspondent Maria Butina, Bout sought to downplay the significance of the high-profile prisoner swap, which saw the WNBA star returned to the US Thursday after spending 10 months in a Russian prison for a drug conviction. “To consider why they exchanged me now — it’s unhelpful,” Bout...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Billionaire Died in a Suspicious Helicopter Crash Outside Monaco
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Crypto billionaire Vyacheslav Taran, the founder of crypto exchange Libertex and Forex Club, the largest operator of the Forex market in CIS, died in a helicopter crash outside Monaco on Nov 25. Fivos Papadopoulos, head of the PR and communications department at Libertex Europe, confirmed the...
Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report
Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
World
US plotting to return to massive Philippines naval base
It’s a military base larger than the nation of Singapore, built long ago as a US super-bastion on the Pacific, but vacated by Washington in 1992. But now, the Pentagon wants back in to Subic Bay Naval Base — and the Philippines, its current owner, is keen to let the US return. A new deal would let the US military reoccupy parts of the base. Officials in Manila are hustling to finalize it before the year’s end. The World's Patrick Winn reports.
Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Tuesday that it would face “a more fatal security crisis” as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s warning came hours after U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the U.S. will circulate a proposed presidential statement condemning North Korea’s banned missile launches and other destabilizing activities. After the meeting, Thomas-Greenfield also read a statement by 14 countries which supported action to limit North Korea’s advancement of its weapons programs. Kim Yo Jong, who is widely considered North Korea’s second most powerful person after her brother, lambasted the United States for issuing what she called “a disgusting joint statement together with such rabbles as Britain, France, Australia, Japan and South Korea.” Kim compared the United States to “a barking dog seized with fear.” She said North Korea would consider the U.S.-led statement “a wanton violation of our sovereignty and a grave political provocation.”
The Weather Channel
Next Major COVID-19 Variant Could be Dangerous, Even As Deadly As the Original Wuhan Strain: Study
As the world headed deeper into the COVID-19 pandemic, it saw the original novel coronavirus strain mutate and transform into multiple variants. This evolution followed an expected trend wherein the newer copies of the virus were ‘milder’ than their predecessors — a mutation that allowed them to spread more easily and conquer the globe.
Why people in China are panic buying canned yellow peaches as Covid surges
An unprecedented wave of Covid cases in China has sparked panic buying of fever medicines, pain killers, and even home remedies such as canned peaches, leading to shortages online and in stores.
7 so-called vices banned by Iran's morality police
Iran's morality police are at the center of ongoing protests raging throughout the country after the suspicious death of a young woman in their custody in September. In a potential "concession to the protest movement," a senior Iranian official allegedly claimed in early December that the country has "abolished" its morality police force, The New York Times writes, though there are conflicting reports suggesting in fact that "no official of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that the Guidance Patrol has been shut." Regardless, many are skeptical and said, even if true, the government's move was "too little, too late." The morality...
Washington Examiner
Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor
The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
The Shocking Story of How Gasoline was Poured Over American POWs and Set on Fire in the Horrifying Palawan Massacre
Palawan, located on the western perimeter of the Sulu Sea, is one of the largest islands in the Philippines. It is also where Japanese Imperial soldiers murdered American POWs on December 14, 1944, by burning them alive in an incident that is known as the Palawan Massacre.
I'm an American mom living in Japan, and grocery shopping here is a far superior experience than it is in the US
It took time to get used to their tiny carts and unique selections, but I've found that Japanese supermarkets are much better than ones is in the US.
1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests
A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
