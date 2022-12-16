Focused on the world of fun, creativity, and entertainment, Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc. consists of a collection of stores and business entities based in Old Sacramento, California. The retail stores, Stage Nine Entertainment Store, G! Willikers Toy Emporium, The Vault, The Old Fashioned Candy and Confectionery Store, and California Clothiers offer the ultimate destinations for items related to pop culture, movies, television, nostalgia, animation and clothing along with thousands of other unique memorabilia items. Collectively, the retail stores carry more than 30,000 unique and nostalgic collectibles and gift items. For more information about Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., or Stage Nine Family of Specialty Retail Stores, please call 916-447-3623 or visit www.stagenine.com.

