Record donations to Pellissippi State Community College Pantry help students, staff with food insecurity
Pellissippi State Community College recently collected more items for its food pantry than any other community college or technical college in Tennessee for the fourth consecutive year. With those donations the college’s Pellissippi Pantry is able to help students and employees. In a fall 2020 nationwide survey, 38% of students at two-year colleges had experienced food insecurity in the past month, according to the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice at Temple University. ...
Traveling the world through art: La Crosse students create Islamic Tiles
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Students at La Crosse’s Longfellow Middle School are traveling 7,000 miles to the Middle East – using just a paintbrush. Last year, Longfellow Middle School Art teacher Shelly Wolter Reinders turned on the T.V. and watched as over 10,000 Afghan refugees left their homes and arrived at Fort McCoy. “I couldn’t imagine what that would be...
