Pellissippi State Community College recently collected more items for its food pantry than any other community college or technical college in Tennessee for the fourth consecutive year. With those donations the college’s Pellissippi Pantry is able to help students and employees. In a fall 2020 nationwide survey, 38% of students at two-year colleges had experienced food insecurity in the past month, according to the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice at Temple University. ...

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 29 MINUTES AGO