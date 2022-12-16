Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Alleged Strange History of Jerome, Arizona. Some Say They Used the Ashes of the Dead in Building the Town (Opinion)justpene50Jerome, AZ
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expectedBrenna TempleFlagstaff, AZ
Schools closed and delayed in Arizona to cope with snowstormBrenna TempleFlagstaff, AZ
The Perfect 2-Day Sedona Itinerary- A Great Weekend GetawayOutside NomadSedona, AZ
Portions of Arizona's I-17 Highway To and From Flagstaff Will Be Closed at Night for Rock BlastingMark HakeFlagstaff, AZ
Related
journalaz.com
Burglar caught on video stealing thousands in cash from Cottonwood home
In the early morning of Saturday, Dec. 17, a masked person entered a home through an unlocked door in Cottonwood. This person was unknown to the family residing there. At the time, a husband and wife were sleeping in their bedroom with two large dogs and their 12- and 14-year-old daughters were sleeping in another bedroom.
SignalsAZ
Christmas Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With Christmas Day right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city and town closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. Prescott Valley Civic Center. The Prescott Valley Civic Center...
SignalsAZ
Christmas Closures for Flagstaff, Sedona
With Christmas Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Flagstaff, and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. Flagstaff city administration functions will be closed on December 25 and 26, for the Christmas...
Sedona Red Rock News
Months-long traffic restrictions lifted in Oak Creek Canyon
The Arizona Department of Transportation has advised drivers that all traffic-control and vehicle-size restrictions will be lifted on State Route 89A in Oak Creek Canyon by the end of the day on Monday, Dec. 19. While SR 89A will be open to all traffic as crews finish construction activities prior...
prescottenews.com
Forest Service Initiating 30 Day Comment Period for Upper Verde River Wild and Scenic Suitability Draft Environmental Assessment
The Bradshaw and Chino Valley Ranger Districts of the Prescott National Forest are seeking comments on the Upper Verde Wild and Scenic River Suitability Study Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA). The purpose of this draft environmental assessment is to determine whether the eligible portions of the Upper Verde River continue to be suitable for and should be recommended to Congress for inclusion in the National Wild and Scenic River System (NWSRS).
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?
Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
Sedona 'crown jewel' parcel sold in record $20M all-cash deal
A 40.1-acre parcel of undeveloped land in Sedona sold for a record $20 million to the City of Sedona.
prescottenews.com
Healthcare frontlines soon to gain 45 Yavapai College-trained registered nurses
A passing score on a national exam is now the only thing separating 45 new Yavapai College Nursing Program graduates and their dreams of joining the healthcare frontlines. The 44 men and women representing both the YC Prescott and Verde Valley campuses celebrated their successful nursing student journeys with a traditional pinning ceremony Dec. 9 in the YC Performing Arts Center. The pinning of each graduate by one or a bevy of loved ones was a highlight of the ceremony that also featured a recitation of the Florence Nightingale pledge and emotional speeches.
prescottenews.com
Michael Lamar Resigns as Prescott City Manager: will stay on until mid-February
Prescott City Manager Michael Lamar has resigned his position with the City to pursue other interests in the private sector. Lamar will stay on with the City until February 14, 2023. In his letter to Council Members, Lamar said “The past six years working for the City of Prescott have...
WATCH: Massive Herd of Elk Holds Up Traffic in Arizona
This huge elk herd in Flagstaff, Arizona held up traffic when the group decided to cross a road. The crossing caused a traffic jam of over a minute, according to the person who posted the clip to Twitter. In the video, a massive line of elk gallops on through the...
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
Comments / 4