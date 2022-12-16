ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

journalaz.com

Burglar caught on video stealing thousands in cash from Cottonwood home

In the early morning of Saturday, Dec. 17, a masked person entered a home through an unlocked door in Cottonwood. This person was unknown to the family residing there. At the time, a husband and wife were sleeping in their bedroom with two large dogs and their 12- and 14-year-old daughters were sleeping in another bedroom.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
SignalsAZ

Christmas Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley

With Christmas Day right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city and town closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. Prescott Valley Civic Center. The Prescott Valley Civic Center...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Christmas Closures for Flagstaff, Sedona

With Christmas Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Flagstaff, and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. Flagstaff city administration functions will be closed on December 25 and 26, for the Christmas...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Months-long traffic restrictions lifted in Oak Creek Canyon

The Arizona Department of Transportation has advised drivers that all traffic-control and vehicle-size restrictions will be lifted on State Route 89A in Oak Creek Canyon by the end of the day on Monday, Dec. 19. While SR 89A will be open to all traffic as crews finish construction activities prior...
SEDONA, AZ
prescottenews.com

Forest Service Initiating 30 Day Comment Period for Upper Verde River Wild and Scenic Suitability Draft Environmental Assessment

The Bradshaw and Chino Valley Ranger Districts of the Prescott National Forest are seeking comments on the Upper Verde Wild and Scenic River Suitability Study Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA). The purpose of this draft environmental assessment is to determine whether the eligible portions of the Upper Verde River continue to be suitable for and should be recommended to Congress for inclusion in the National Wild and Scenic River System (NWSRS).
PRESCOTT, AZ
lazytrips.com

Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?

Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
SEDONA, AZ
prescottenews.com

Healthcare frontlines soon to gain 45 Yavapai College-trained registered nurses

A passing score on a national exam is now the only thing separating 45 new Yavapai College Nursing Program graduates and their dreams of joining the healthcare frontlines. The 44 men and women representing both the YC Prescott and Verde Valley campuses celebrated their successful nursing student journeys with a traditional pinning ceremony Dec. 9 in the YC Performing Arts Center. The pinning of each graduate by one or a bevy of loved ones was a highlight of the ceremony that also featured a recitation of the Florence Nightingale pledge and emotional speeches.
PRESCOTT, AZ
marketplace.org

She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages

Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
CUPERTINO, CA

