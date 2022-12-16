Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Prove They Are 'Very Much Together' In New PDA Photos After Being Taken Off 'GMA'

Splash News

The Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes saga continues…

After being off the air since December 5th, the two former co-anchors are currently facing an internal investigation thanks to their rumored romance, and were just spotted on what looked to be a date in New York City.

Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were photographed by paparazzi while eating at The Capital Grille and strolling together arm-in-arm. The Daily Mail published the photos on December 15th, just a little over one week since the GMA3: What You Need to Know stars began their on-screen hiatus.

Robach And Holmes Spotted On Potential Lunch Date Amid Romance Rumors

The Daily Mail did not note exactly when the sighting of the duo occurred, but the publication wrote that it was “the first time since they were taken off the air.” While adventuring around the city together, Robach donned a rosy pink jacket over a gray shirt, a white hoodie and blue denim. She added brown heeled boots and accessorized with gold necklaces.

Holmes wore a checkered coat and cozied up with a black scarf over a hooded sweatshirt, and matched his rumored girlfriend with jeans. Neither Robach nor Holmes wore jewelry on their wedding ring fingers in the photos.

Photos of Robach and Holmes’ potential date came three days after ABC News president Kim Godwin announced that both anchors will remain off the air “pending the completion of an internal review” with a “rotation of anchors” filling in their open spots for now. Robach has been married to actor Andrew Shue since 2010, and in August 2022, the couple announced their separation.

Holmes, meanwhile, is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig, who he tied the knot with in 2010. Godwin went on in her recent statement, addressing Robach and Holmes’ controversial alleged workplace romance, “I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News.” She continued, “It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism.”

Insiders Tell E! News That Robach & Holmes Are Seeing Each Other

Rumors related to a possible romantic relationship between Robach and Holmes first emerged in November, when photos of the two seemingly cuddling during a trip to Upstate New York went viral. Soon after this, both suspiciously deactivated their Instagram accounts.

Fans have yet to hear from either co-host about the rumors, but Holmes did joke about having a “great week” on December 3rd, days after the vaca pics with Robach became public. An insider supposedly close to the situation reportedly told E! News that Robach and Holmes are going strong, and “they are still very much together” despite everything.