eastidahonews.com
Man pleads not guilty to murder after reportedly posting a confession on Facebook
IDAHO FALLS – Family and friends of shooting victim Nikolas Bird wore custom purple jerseys decorated to remember him as his alleged killer, Mark Bent, attended an arraignment in district court on Monday. Mark Bent, 41, pleaded not guilty after being charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death...
eastidahonews.com
Deputies looking for inmate who left jail on work release and never returned
The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an inmate who failed to return to the jail from work release. Maranda Janet King, 30, left the Bonneville County Jail...
eastidahonews.com
Woman charged after allegedly stealing almost $10k from relative in forged checks
IDAHO FALLS – A local woman has been charged with multiple felonies after reportedly forging checks to steal almost $10,000 from a relative. Shanaya Peoples, 26, was charged with felony grand theft of a check and felony forgery after allegedly forging 19 checks. In July, the relative told Idaho...
Post Register
Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit make two arrests in eastern Idaho
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a recent release from the Caldwell Police Department, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit made two arrests last week in eastern Idaho. On Dec. 13, investigators arrested an Idaho Falls man for alleged...
Bannock Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing person
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on the whereabouts of 86-year-old Michael Smith Winward. The post Bannock Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing person appeared first on Local News 8.
2 Idaho men sentenced to prison for crimes against federal officers
A 51 year-old Fort Hall man and 60-year-old Boise man were each sentenced this week in U.S. District Court for separate crimes against federal officers, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. The post 2 Idaho men sentenced to prison for crimes against federal officers appeared first on Local News 8.
Woman dead after multiple vehicle collision
Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI)– Last night at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on S 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles.Idaho Falls Police Officers and Idaho Falls Fire EMS professionals The post Woman dead after multiple vehicle collision appeared first on Local News 8.
Local woman dies after being pinned between vehicles during crash
IDAHO FALLS — Last night, December 17, 2022, at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on S. 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles. Idaho Falls Police Officers and Idaho Falls Fire EMS professionals responded. Idaho Falls Fire EMS arrived and immediately transported the woman to...
eastidahonews.com
Judges rule parts of Idaho Patient Act unconstitutional; Melaleuca calls foul
IDAHO FALLS — Two judges have found parts of the Idaho Patient Act unconstitutional, and one of eastern Idaho’s largest companies is calling out a group of attorneys and a defendant for what they say is unethical and unprofessional behavior outside and inside the courtroom. Wellness company Melaleuca...
Community rallies around local fire chief who lost his home in weekend blaze
INKOM — A local member of the firefighting community lost his home to a fire Saturday afternoon. Four engines and firefighters from the Inkom and McCammon Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to the Rapid Creek Road home of Inkom Fire Chief Johnny Ketner around noon Saturday for the report of a residence on fire, Inkom Fire Public Information Officer Dean Hazen told the Idaho State Journal on Monday. The back...
Post Register
Blackfoot passes animal ordinance with amendments
The city of Blackfoot passed an animal ordinance unanimously at the city council’s Dec. 6 meeting after much discussion on the specifics of the ordinance. Councilwoman Jan Simpson proposed the ordinance, which was modeled after a Boise ordinance and adapted to better suit Blackfoot.
Family light show illuminates the night in Idaho Falls
While other houses may decorate for Christmas, Larry Owens knows how to put on a show. For the past 16 years, the Owens Family Light show at 1385 Lowell Drive in Idaho Falls has created a display wrapped in holiday styles. The post Family light show illuminates the night in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Idaho builders rescue deer from the ice
SHELLEY, Idaho — Raise your hand if you have a hard time balancing at the ice rink. I know I sure do. Ice skating, for me, is basically just a never-ending series of seat drops. If I can somehow finish a trip to the rink without a bruised tailbone, I consider myself lucky.
Wind chill warning issued for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for parts of East Idaho as the forecast for the week before Christmas shapes up to be cold and snowy. The wind chill warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday with the coldest areas expected to be Atomic City, the Arco Desert, Idaho National Laboratory, Mud Lake and Craters of the Moon. Conditions in those areas are forecast to feel like minus 20 degrees or colder on Monday morning because of...
Idaho Dog Intentionally Shot And Paralyzed Rescued And Looking For Home
There are many reasons why I believe in adopting not shopping. This poor fellow is one of the reasons. This dog had an owner and was intentionally shot. Now Friends Furever Animal Rescue saved him and he needs a special home. Shot Dog Is Looking For New Furever Home. 5-year-old...
Idaho8.com
Winter storm warning and watches
We'll be warmer (lol) and in the 20's and 30's for today and tomorrow as we storm up with some 1-3" of snow for Idaho Falls possible into tomorrow morning. The big story is the 50mph wind gusts approaching with the blast of cold air into tomorrow afternoon dropping temperatures for everyone to -7 in the valley and colder for mountains. Highs on Thursday will be in the single digits. Temperatures will bounce back into the 20's by Friday and we have a 30% chance of snow for Christmas with highs around freezing.
Premier Technology selected as Department of Energy’s MARVEL Microreactor metal fabricator
Premier Technology Inc. has been selected by Idaho National Laboratory as the DOE’s Microreactor Applications Research Validation and Evaluation (MARVEL) metal fabricator. The post Premier Technology selected as Department of Energy’s MARVEL Microreactor metal fabricator appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho8.com
Temperatures increasing overnight and Tuesday with a chance of snow
A stormy weather pattern arrives for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see temps warming slightly with scattered mountain snow Tuesday and more region-wide snow showers for Wednesday. Monday night, a chance of snow after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8°. Tuesday, Cloudy with a few snow showers....
2022 Opening Date Announced For Labelle Lake Ice Palace in Southern Idaho
The Labelle Lake Ice Palace could easily be the most beautiful location to visit during the chilly winter days in Southern Idaho. The beautifully crafted ice sculptures and lighting effects make it a truly magical winter wonderland. 2022 Opening Date Announced For Labelle Lake Ice Palace. Since the construction and...
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
