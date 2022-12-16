ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hall, ID

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Deputies looking for inmate who left jail on work release and never returned

The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an inmate who failed to return to the jail from work release. Maranda Janet King, 30, left the Bonneville County Jail...
Post Register

Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit make two arrests in eastern Idaho

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a recent release from the Caldwell Police Department, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit made two arrests last week in eastern Idaho. On Dec. 13, investigators arrested an Idaho Falls man for alleged...
CALDWELL, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Woman dead after multiple vehicle collision

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI)– Last night at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on S 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles.Idaho Falls Police Officers and Idaho Falls Fire EMS professionals The post Woman dead after multiple vehicle collision appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local woman dies after being pinned between vehicles during crash

IDAHO FALLS — Last night, December 17, 2022, at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on S. 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles. Idaho Falls Police Officers and Idaho Falls Fire EMS professionals responded. Idaho Falls Fire EMS arrived and immediately transported the woman to...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Community rallies around local fire chief who lost his home in weekend blaze

INKOM — A local member of the firefighting community lost his home to a fire Saturday afternoon. Four engines and firefighters from the Inkom and McCammon Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to the Rapid Creek Road home of Inkom Fire Chief Johnny Ketner around noon Saturday for the report of a residence on fire, Inkom Fire Public Information Officer Dean Hazen told the Idaho State Journal on Monday. The back...
INKOM, ID
Post Register

Blackfoot passes animal ordinance with amendments

The city of Blackfoot passed an animal ordinance unanimously at the city council’s Dec. 6 meeting after much discussion on the specifics of the ordinance. Councilwoman Jan Simpson proposed the ordinance, which was modeled after a Boise ordinance and adapted to better suit Blackfoot.
BLACKFOOT, ID
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Idaho builders rescue deer from the ice

SHELLEY, Idaho — Raise your hand if you have a hard time balancing at the ice rink. I know I sure do. Ice skating, for me, is basically just a never-ending series of seat drops. If I can somehow finish a trip to the rink without a bruised tailbone, I consider myself lucky.
SHELLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Wind chill warning issued for East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for parts of East Idaho as the forecast for the week before Christmas shapes up to be cold and snowy. The wind chill warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday with the coldest areas expected to be Atomic City, the Arco Desert, Idaho National Laboratory, Mud Lake and Craters of the Moon. Conditions in those areas are forecast to feel like minus 20 degrees or colder on Monday morning because of...
ATOMIC CITY, ID
Idaho8.com

Winter storm warning and watches

We'll be warmer (lol) and in the 20's and 30's for today and tomorrow as we storm up with some 1-3" of snow for Idaho Falls possible into tomorrow morning. The big story is the 50mph wind gusts approaching with the blast of cold air into tomorrow afternoon dropping temperatures for everyone to -7 in the valley and colder for mountains. Highs on Thursday will be in the single digits. Temperatures will bounce back into the 20's by Friday and we have a 30% chance of snow for Christmas with highs around freezing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Temperatures increasing overnight and Tuesday with a chance of snow

A stormy weather pattern arrives for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see temps warming slightly with scattered mountain snow Tuesday and more region-wide snow showers for Wednesday. Monday night, a chance of snow after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8°. Tuesday, Cloudy with a few snow showers....
POCATELLO, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy