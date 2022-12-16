ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

BREAKING: Nick Smith Jr. out indefinitely

Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr. will be out of the lineup indefinitely due to right knee management, a UA spokesperson announced Wednesday. The Jacksonville native has been dealing with the injury for most of the season, only recording four starts so far. In five appearances, Smith has averaged 12.8 points,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

