San Diego, CA

Canyon Country resident dies after motorcycle crash in San Diego

The San Diego County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified a Canyon Country man who was found dead at Robb Field Skate Park early Sunday due to blunt force injuries caused by a motorcycle collision. Damien Alexander Robles, 30, was riding his motorcycle on Interstate 8 westbound, according...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Transient Sees Driver with a Flat, Tries to Help, Gets Arrested

San Diego police arrested a man Sunday after he tried to help a stranded motorist in an unusual way – by “borrowing” a piece of heavy equipment. A driver with a flat tire was sitting in the Grocery Outlet parking lot in the East Village, according to OnScene.TV, when a transient allegedly went to a construction site, climbed into an excavator and drove it across the street to the store.
SAN DIEGO, CA

