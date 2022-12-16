Read full article on original website
SHERIFF SEEKS ARMED AND DANGEROUS SUSPECT WHO ESCAPED AMID SWAT TEAM OPERATION IN SPRING VALLEY
December 18, 2022 (Spring Valley) – The San Diego Sheriff’s department seeks public help to find Mario Sandoval, 32, who aimed a handgun at his wife and threatened to kill her. Deputies from the Rancho San Diego station responded to a call reporting domestic violence shortly before 4...
Unhoused man arrested for stealing excavator to help man change his tire in Downtown
"I was helping somebody," the suspect said. A homeless man was arrested for stealing an excavator in Downtown San Diego to help someone change their tire.
Business meeting turns violent in downtown San Diego
The owner of Royal India located on the cusp of the Gaslamp Quarter is now calling for more to be done about the homeless crisis in San Diego.
Crime, violence, and fist-fights among young adults plaguing Otay Ranch neighborhood
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Residents and community members of Otay Ranch said they've had enough of the area's crime, violence, and fights involving children and young adults. "My friend's son was the latest victim who was jumped at the mall," said Erykah Garrett. Garrett referred to numerous incidents involving...
Man who "intentionally crashed wife's car" chuckles about it, then flees scene in Ocean Beach
SAN DIEGO — A man who told witnesses he stole his wife's car and intentionally crashed it into a light post early Tuesday morning is on the run. San Diego police responded to the intersection of Newport Avenue and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard around 5:36 a.m. following reports that a person crashed into a Chase Bank in the area.
Dec. 23 DUI checkpoint scheduled for SD
Make sure to have a designated driver if you plan to drink on Friday. San Diego Police plan to hold a DUI checkpoint within city limits, officials said.
Authorities renew efforts in finding El Cajon man missing since 1988
San Diego County authorities appealed to the public Tuesday for information about a man who's been missing since 1988, when he was 19 years old.
Witness details when Chula Vista officer shot and killed man
An officer-involved shooting in Chula Vista last night ended with one man dead. 10News spoke with the witness who called police to the scene. She details what happened leading up to the shooting.
Bicyclist killed in Valley Center hit-and-run identified by family members
VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Authorities are looking for the driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in North County near Valley Center Road. The family of Mario Lucero described the 71-year-old as very loving and kind. They said he was a fantastic grandfather and are still wrapping their...
Woman hurt in hit-and-run crash at crosswalk
A 73-year-old pedestrian was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash Monday while crossing a crosswalk in the Mountain View neighborhood, authorities said.
San Diego Taxpayers Shelled Out More than $12 Million on Shuttered Police Gun Range
The tab for taxpayers for the San Diego Police Department’s gun range continues to grow seven months after the site was shut down over lead exposure concerns. An NBC 7 Investigates analysis of the spending puts the total at more than $12 million, and the tab is still running.
Man accused of cutting teenage girl's throat at Chula Vista bus stop faces judge
According to the Chula Vista Police Department, officers received a call from the teen saying her “throat had been cut by a stranger who fled on foot in the 500 block of Broadway.”
Man accused of molesting 5-year-old girl extradited from Singapore to San Diego to face charges
SAN DIEGO — A 72-year-old man accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl back in 2017 was arraigned in downtown San Diego Thursday afternoon. According to the San Diego District Attorney's Office, Chester Yang has been a fugitive for the past five years. The DA's office said he fled to Taiwan and authorities in Taiwan refused to extradite him back to San Diego.
Family-owned business in Ocean Beach hurting from recent burglaries
At around 1 a.m. Monday, California Wild Ales had its fourth break in. Each one happened around a holiday.
Canyon Country resident dies after motorcycle crash in San Diego
The San Diego County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified a Canyon Country man who was found dead at Robb Field Skate Park early Sunday due to blunt force injuries caused by a motorcycle collision. Damien Alexander Robles, 30, was riding his motorcycle on Interstate 8 westbound, according...
Officials: Man armed with knife shot, killed by Chula Vista Police officer
An investigation was launched into an officer-involved shooting at a Chula Vista strip mall that left a man dead Sunday evening.
Transient Sees Driver with a Flat, Tries to Help, Gets Arrested
San Diego police arrested a man Sunday after he tried to help a stranded motorist in an unusual way – by “borrowing” a piece of heavy equipment. A driver with a flat tire was sitting in the Grocery Outlet parking lot in the East Village, according to OnScene.TV, when a transient allegedly went to a construction site, climbed into an excavator and drove it across the street to the store.
Solana Beach woman accused of killing stepfather testifies in murder trial
A Solana Beach woman charged with murdering her stepfather testified Friday that she had no role in killing the man, whom she says died overnight while he was sleeping in her vehicle outside her home.
