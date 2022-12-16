Read full article on original website
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
The Jan. 6 committee took a parting shot at Ivanka Trump, saying she was not 'entirely frank or forthcoming' with them
The Jan. 6 committee highlighted Ivanka Trump and Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for criticism.
Full List of Republicans Who Sat During Zelensky's Speech
Seven House Republicans "repeatedly remained seated" during standing ovations for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Putin Finally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
Russian President Vladimir Putin exposed the reality of the situation in Ukraine, something he's been avoiding for the past 10 months.
Iran's clerical leaders to grapple with deepening dissent in 2023
DUBAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini have ushered Iran into a new era of deepening crisis between the clerical leadership and society at large.
Recent audio of intercepted call reveals Russian comrades unable to escape the war- If someone runs back, they get shot
Audio from a phone alleged to be from a Russian soldier has surfaced. The call illustrates the alarming situation of Russia's frontline defenses throughout Ukraine. A soldier is said to have called home and described how Russian convicts had been placed on the front lines. [i]
Sam Bankman-Fried released on $250 million bond after appearing in a US court
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of crypto exchange FTX, appeared in a US courtroom in New York Thursday to face eight counts of fraud and conspiracy. A judge released him on a $250 million bond in his first appearance on American soil since his arrest last week in the Bahamas.
Hageman visits Turning Point Action conference
CASPER – Wyoming’s Rep.-elect Harriet Hageman celebrated her win against outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney in an appearance Tuesday at Turning Point Action’s AmericaFest conference in Phoenix. “Harriet, how does it feel to be the most popular congresswoman in America?” the host, Turning Point’s chief operating officer Tyler Bowyer, asked at the start of their interview. “Well, all I can say is we beat Liz Cheney,” Hageman responded with a grin,...
Lawmakers push for TikTok ban on government devices, talk next steps
Lawmakers are poised to ban the popular app from federal workers' devices and are talking about taking even more aggressive steps to restrict the app.
Government funding bill to bolster U.S. antitrust regulators
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A $1.7 trillion government funding bill approved by the U.S. Senate Thursday will bolster U.S. regulators and make it easier for states to bring antitrust lawsuits.
White House: Russia's Wagner received arms from North Korea
The White House says a private Russian military company has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine
Patriot missile systems will help Ukraine's defense but experts caution they may have limited effect
The US announced this week that it is providing a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine — but experts say that while it will be a valuable addition to the beleaguered country's air defense, it's not a cure-all. The US announced a new aid package to Ukraine on Tuesday, which...
