Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deathsMargaret MinnicksGreenville, DE
Philadelphia Welcomed 3 Buses of Migrants Days Before ChristmasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Where Are the Best Coffee Shops in Philadelphia?East Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
Winter storm to bring rain, snow with plunging temperatures ahead of Christmas weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Wednesday afternoon will be the official start of winter and the weather will match up with the season. FOX 29's Sue Serio says the winter solstice will take place at 4:47 p.m., making Wednesday the shortest day and the longest night of the year. The day will be...
fox29.com
Crews respond to Manayunk water main break causing flooding, service disruptions
PHILADELPHIA - A water main break in Manayunk is leaving streets in the area flooded in the neighborhood. SKYFOX flew over the area of the 100 block of Conarroe Street, where a water main break could be seen pumping water down a nearby street. The sitting water is a concern...
fox29.com
Officials: 2 injured, hospitalized after SEPTA train hits car in Lansdowne
LANSDOWNE, Pa. - Two people were injured after the car they were in was struck by a SEPTA train in Delaware County. Officials say the accident happened Wednesday afternoon, about 2:30, at South Union Avenue, in Lansdowne, as the train was heading into Philadelphia on the Media Wawa Line. Two...
fox29.com
2 hospitalized after fire tears through home in Frankford, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a fire tore through a home in Frankford overnight, officials say. Authorities say fire crews were dispatched to a home at the corner of Bustleton Avenue and E Cheltenham Avenue on Tuesday evening around 11:45 p.m. According to the...
fox29.com
Police investigating 2 double shootings in Philadelphia that happened less than an hour apart
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are investigating a pair of double shooting on Monday night that happened less than an hour apart. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7700 block of Limekiln Pike just before 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 33-year-old...
fox29.com
Watch: Pursuit of accused mail thieves in Pennsylvania ends in violent crash
Police in Delaware County shared dashboard camera footage showing a pursuit of three men accused of stealing mail. The chase ended in a serious crash and all three men have been arrested.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Man dragged across floor, robbed inside West Philadelphia laundromat, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects involved in a robbery in West Philadelphia. According to authorities, the robbery occurred on December 12 around noon. Police say four men followed the victim into a laundromat located on the 5100 block of Market...
fox29.com
City leaders believe new police initiatives are weakening trend of deadly violence in Philadelphia
City leaders credit new police initiatives for helping reduce deadly crime in Philadelphia. Despite the grim milestone of 500 homicides, murders in Philadelphia are currently trending downward by 7% following a historically bloody 2021 in which 562 people were murdered in the city. City officials believe new police initiatives are helping them combat the scourge of gun violence, which Mayor Kenney says accounts for nearly 90% of all murders.
fox29.com
Man, 35, dies after patrol officers rush him to hospital following Philadelphia shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after being rushed to the hospital by patrol officers, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on Tuesday night around 9:18 p.m. Officers who were on patrol in the area of N 27th Street and W Montgomery Avenue were approached by a 35-year-old...
fox29.com
Woman's body found in a bag encased in cement in basement of vacant Philadelphia home, sources say
PHILADELPHIA - Law enforcement sources say the body of a woman was found encased in cement in the basement of a vacant Philadelphia home. The gruesome discovery was made by police last week as they were acting on a tip about human remains inside a home on the 5200 block of Burton Street in Frankford.
fox29.com
Officials: Mercer County 5th grade teacher charged after giving teen vodka, THC drops
MERCERVILLE, N.J. - A Mercer County teacher is the center of an investigation after allegedly giving a teen drugs and alcohol. According to the Office of the Mercer County Prosecutor, 39-year-old Jennifer Debiec of Bordentown was arrested on Tuesday. Debiec is a fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School, officials say.
fox29.com
Police: More than 16 shots fired in Frankford double shooting that injured 2
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left two people injured in Frankford on Wednesday morning. Officials say the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. on the 5200 block of Jackson Street. According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, 15th District officers responded to numerous 911...
fox29.com
Woman, 42, extremely critical after she was shot inside Cobbs Creek home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood. The shooting occurred on the 1000 block of South 57th Street just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old woman was shot once...
fox29.com
Student in custody after bringing gun to Philadelphia public school, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia public school student may face charges after police say he brought a gun and ammunition to school on Tuesday. Louis H. Farrell School in Philadelphia's Rwanhurst neighborhood was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. after a parent called the school and warned that a student may have a gun.
fox29.com
King of Prussia Mall parking lot scene of officer-involved shooting, officials say
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - A busy King of Prussia Mall parking lot was the scene of an officer-involved shooting, according to authorities. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, around 3 p.m., outside the Seasons 52 restaurant, in the King of Prussia Mall complex. The parking lot outside of...
fox29.com
Local father who lost twin sons wants to help other parents enduring the same grief
HAMILTON, N.J. - A local father who lost his twin sons in back-to-back years has set out on a sorrowful mission to help grieving parents who have lost children. Jules Warner's son Dylan died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in his crib in 2017. A year later, Brandon, was murdered while in the care of his mother's boyfriend.
fox29.com
Suspect injured, charged following shootout with police near King of Prussia Mall
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - A Philadelphia man is facing serious charges after officials say he opened fire on a police officer near the King of Prussia Mall Sunday afternoon following a report of a hit-and-run crash. Andrew Wiley, 27, has been charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement...
fox29.com
Arrest warrant issued for driver in deadly West Philadelphia crash that left 3 dead, several others injured
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a driver involved in a deadly crash in West Philadelphia in August. According to police, the crash occurred during the early hours of August 14 on 52nd Street. Authorities say 20-year-old Myzeh Jesse-Ross was driving a 2020 Dodge...
fox29.com
Victims drove themselves to hospital after double shooting in Holmesburg, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two men were able to get themselves to a nearby hospital after police say they were shot in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood Wednesday. The shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 25-year-old man was shot once in the left leg and a 31-year-old man was...
fox29.com
Driver critically injured after crashing into pole in Northeast Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A driver has been hospitalized with critical injuries after crashing into a pole in Northeast Philadelphia early Monday morning, according to police. Authorities say the crash occurred on the 10,400 block of Academy Road just after 1 a.m. According to police a 2008 Volkswagen was traveling north on...
Comments / 0