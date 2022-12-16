ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City leaders believe new police initiatives are weakening trend of deadly violence in Philadelphia

City leaders credit new police initiatives for helping reduce deadly crime in Philadelphia. Despite the grim milestone of 500 homicides, murders in Philadelphia are currently trending downward by 7% following a historically bloody 2021 in which 562 people were murdered in the city. City officials believe new police initiatives are helping them combat the scourge of gun violence, which Mayor Kenney says accounts for nearly 90% of all murders.
Police: More than 16 shots fired in Frankford double shooting that injured 2

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left two people injured in Frankford on Wednesday morning. Officials say the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. on the 5200 block of Jackson Street. According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, 15th District officers responded to numerous 911...
