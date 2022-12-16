Read full article on original website
Message from CSU President-Elect Amy Parsons
As Colorado State University settles into this holiday week and the start of winter break, I simply want to say that I am humbled and honored to take on the responsibility of serving as the 16th president of CSU. I also want to thank all of the faculty, staff, and students who engaged in the search process and Faculty Council Survey. I appreciate the support I have received and also understand and respect all of the concerns brought forward through the survey process. While I don’t enter this role with the idea that I deserve your trust and confidence, I want you to know I intend to earn them – and to continually demonstrate my belief in the primacy of our academic mission and the access and support we offer our students.
New leave program FAMLI going into effect soon; University to fund employees’ costs through end of June
The university is notifying faculty and staff of a new program called FAMLI, which stands for the Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program. It creates a new program for paid leave for Colorado employees. The leave program was approved by voters in 2020 as Proposition 118. State employers, including Colorado...
A college Q&A with our student vlogger
A Ram’s Life is a vlog series for Rams by Rams, and showcases everything from the daily life of a CSU Ram to advice videos, DIY tutorials, tips and tricks for navigating college life, and even excursions into Fort Collins and beyond. Our student vlogger, Amanda, answers the hard...
Why is it going to be so cold this week? State climatologist Russ Schumacher explains
Freezing-cold temperatures are expected to blanket much of the United States this week, including Fort Collins and the Front Range of Colorado. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill watch for northeast and north central Colorado from Wednesday evening through Friday morning, with wind chill temperatures possibly hitting 55 degrees below zero in some parts of the state.
Photo gallery: Scenes from fall commencement ceremonies
Colorado State University honored more than 2,300 graduates at its fall commencement ceremonies held Dec. 16-17. There were 1,420 undergraduate students and 622 graduate students. In addition, four Air Force ROTC cadets and six Army cadets became commissioned officers. To learn about some of the graduates who had particularly compelling...
