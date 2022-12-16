As Colorado State University settles into this holiday week and the start of winter break, I simply want to say that I am humbled and honored to take on the responsibility of serving as the 16th president of CSU. I also want to thank all of the faculty, staff, and students who engaged in the search process and Faculty Council Survey. I appreciate the support I have received and also understand and respect all of the concerns brought forward through the survey process. While I don’t enter this role with the idea that I deserve your trust and confidence, I want you to know I intend to earn them – and to continually demonstrate my belief in the primacy of our academic mission and the access and support we offer our students.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO