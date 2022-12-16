Read full article on original website
Beloit boys edge Ellsworth in thriller contest
The Beloit Trojans defeated the Ellsworth Bearcats, 42-38, Friday night, for their first home win of the season.With the win, Beloit improves to 2-3 overall and 21 in the NCAA. The Trojans will travel to Riley on Tuesday, December 20, for a game against Riley County. The Falcons are 2-2.On ...
Beloit hosts Robotics competition
BELOIT – The Beloit Junior High Robotics Team hosted a Robotics Competition at the NCK Wellness Center/NCK Technical College gym for local area schools on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, with over 125 students grades 4th through 8th grade from seven area schools, including Tipton, Rock Hills, Sylvan/Lucas, Osborne, Lakeside, BJSHS,
Michael Joseph Schrant, 69, Sylvan Grove
SYLVAN GROVE – Michael Joseph Schrant, 69, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 15, 2022 after a valiant fight with brain cancer. Michael was born on November 8th, 1953 in Great Bend, Kansas to Vernon and Armella (Wasinger) Schrant. As a child Mike was described as ornery, often being in trouble and having to go ride with his dad to do work to stay out of trouble. When he was extra ornery, he got sent to Grandpa and Grandma’s house for a week. He was also the organizer of his siblings, always having a game plan for them. He attended Cunningham High School, and was a very involved student, and skilled athlete. He graduated in 1972, and went on to continue his education at Pratt Community College, and then earned his bachelor’s degree in Education at Fort Hays State University. Education was very important to Mike, and he eventually went on to get two master’s degrees, one at Fort State Hays State and the other at Newman University. Mike started his teaching career at Eskridge, Kansas and that is where he met the love of his life, Adel.
LMC announces Community Service Award 2023 nomination applications
BELOIT — Based on the desire to recognize efforts of the individuals in the communities we serve, the Board of Directors of Leadership Mitchell County has established the Leadership Mitchell County Community Service Award. Each calendar year, the award recognizes the significant leadership efforts of an individual or entity that ...
Tis’ the Season
The Beloit Community Orchestra and Beloit Ministerial Alliance was hosts to the Beloit Community Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at the Beloit Municipal Building. Shown right: the Beloit Community Choir, directed by Gary De Kler and Nancy Ronnebaum, Accompanist, perform spiritual songs.
Leota Clawson, 90, Randall
RANDALL – Leota Clawson, age 90 of Randall, died Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Nicol Home in Glasco. Funeral arrangements are pending. Roberts Family Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.Condolences may be left at www.robertsfamilyfs.com.
