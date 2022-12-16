SYLVAN GROVE – Michael Joseph Schrant, 69, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 15, 2022 after a valiant fight with brain cancer. Michael was born on November 8th, 1953 in Great Bend, Kansas to Vernon and Armella (Wasinger) Schrant. As a child Mike was described as ornery, often being in trouble and having to go ride with his dad to do work to stay out of trouble. When he was extra ornery, he got sent to Grandpa and Grandma’s house for a week. He was also the organizer of his siblings, always having a game plan for them. He attended Cunningham High School, and was a very involved student, and skilled athlete. He graduated in 1972, and went on to continue his education at Pratt Community College, and then earned his bachelor’s degree in Education at Fort Hays State University. Education was very important to Mike, and he eventually went on to get two master’s degrees, one at Fort State Hays State and the other at Newman University. Mike started his teaching career at Eskridge, Kansas and that is where he met the love of his life, Adel.

SYLVAN GROVE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO