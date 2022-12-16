Read full article on original website
Related
beloitcall.com
LMC announces Community Service Award 2023 nomination applications
BELOIT — Based on the desire to recognize efforts of the individuals in the communities we serve, the Board of Directors of Leadership Mitchell County has established the Leadership Mitchell County Community Service Award. Each calendar year, the award recognizes the significant leadership efforts of an individual or entity that ...
beloitcall.com
Beloit hosts Robotics competition
BELOIT – The Beloit Junior High Robotics Team hosted a Robotics Competition at the NCK Wellness Center/NCK Technical College gym for local area schools on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, with over 125 students grades 4th through 8th grade from seven area schools, including Tipton, Rock Hills, Sylvan/Lucas, Osborne, Lakeside, BJSHS,
agupdate.com
Veterinary dreams: Kansas teen wins National FFA veterinary science proficiency award
When Kansas high school senior Abby Porter heard her name called as the winner of the national FFA veterinary science proficiency award at the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, this fall she was shocked. The senior at Beloit Junior-Senior High School in north central Kansas told Midwest Messenger,...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NO IMAGE PROVIDED. NAME: Behling, Zachariah Martin; 32; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:...
beloitcall.com
Michael Joseph Schrant, 69, Sylvan Grove
SYLVAN GROVE – Michael Joseph Schrant, 69, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 15, 2022 after a valiant fight with brain cancer. Michael was born on November 8th, 1953 in Great Bend, Kansas to Vernon and Armella (Wasinger) Schrant. As a child Mike was described as ornery, often being in trouble and having to go ride with his dad to do work to stay out of trouble. When he was extra ornery, he got sent to Grandpa and Grandma’s house for a week. He was also the organizer of his siblings, always having a game plan for them. He attended Cunningham High School, and was a very involved student, and skilled athlete. He graduated in 1972, and went on to continue his education at Pratt Community College, and then earned his bachelor’s degree in Education at Fort Hays State University. Education was very important to Mike, and he eventually went on to get two master’s degrees, one at Fort State Hays State and the other at Newman University. Mike started his teaching career at Eskridge, Kansas and that is where he met the love of his life, Adel.
ksal.com
Salina Woman Wins “Santa’s Stash”
A Salina woman is taking home “Santa’s Stash”. 27-year-old Kylie Tracy was among a group of finalists who qualified to be a part of the grand finale of Meridian Media’s “Santa’s Stash” event on Saturday. “Santa’s Stash” was a locked box full of...
ksal.com
Driver Hurt in Fiery Crash
An Abilene man was transported to the hospital in Salina after being ejected from his van in a one-vehicle crash in rural Dickinson County late Monday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Dakota Jones of Abilene was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander van headed north on K 15 Highway. The van left the right side of the road for an unknown reason and rolled several times ejecting the driver. It caught fire and came to rest on its roof.
KWCH.com
McPherson teen seriously injured in crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash. KHP said just before 10 p.m., the teen was driving north on I-135 just south of Salina. KHP said for an unknown reason, they drove into the center median and rolled several times.
beloitcall.com
Tis’ the Season
The Beloit Community Orchestra and Beloit Ministerial Alliance was hosts to the Beloit Community Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at the Beloit Municipal Building. Shown right: the Beloit Community Choir, directed by Gary De Kler and Nancy Ronnebaum, Accompanist, perform spiritual songs.
beloitcall.com
Helen Shoemaker, 96, Cawker City
CAWKER CITY – Helen Shoemaker, age 96 of Cawker City, died Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Downs Care & Rehab Cener. Funeral arrangements are pending. Roberts Family Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.robertsfamilyfs.com.
WIBW
Driver hospitalized after semi crashes through guardrail, across railroad tracks
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Colorado is recovering in a Wichita hospital after his semi crashed through a guardrail on I-70 near Salina and went across a set of railroad tracks. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, emergency...
Salina man hospitalized after 3-vehicle rear-end crash
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Monday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy Silverado driven by Jasmin Ann Savage, 20, Claremore, Oklahoma, was traveling in the 100 Block of West Crawford Street in Salina. The pickup rear-ended a 1999...
Multiple shots fired at two teens in southwest Salina Saturday night
Police are investigating an incident in which multiple shots were fired at two teens in southwest Salina Saturday night. An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl arrived at their residence in the 800 block of Smith Avenue just after 9 p.m. Saturday. After being inside the residence for approximately five minutes, they went back outside to get items from their vehicle. At that point, five to six shots were fired toward them, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
WIBW
UPDATE: 6,900+ barrels of oil recovered from Keystone spill
WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - More than 6,900 barrels of oil have now been recovered from the Keystone Pipeline oil spill in Kansas. As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, TC Energy - the company which operates the Keystone Pipeline - says crews have recovered a total of 6,973 barrels of oil - nearly half of the 14,000 released into Mill Creek in Washington Co. - following a rupture in the pipeline. It noted that the total includes 10,351 barrels of oil and water.
Comments / 0