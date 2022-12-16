Read full article on original website
How to create a desktop shortcut in Windows
Keep your important files and folders within easy reach. If you are really into time-saving productivity tips on Windows 11, then at the very least, you should put shortcuts to all of your most used apps and files in one easy, convenient place on your desktop. Then you don’t have to tediously scour your computer when you’re looking for something. Here is how to create a desktop shortcut on Windows, which can be moved anywhere you want on the computer, including the taskbar.
We asked, you told us: Chrome OS has plenty of regular users
Just over half of all surveyed readers say they use Chrome OS all the time. Google’s Chrome OS has been available for roughly a decade now, carving out a niche in the enterprise and education space. But it still pales in comparison to Windows and Mac OS when it comes to global market share.
How to import and export bookmarks in Chrome
Switching browsers? Here's how to keep your bookmarks. There are a lot of great browser options. Alongside Google Chrome, browsers like Opera, Firefox, Brave, and Edge are becoming more prominent. However, if you switch between browsers, your bookmarks don’t sync automatically. Luckily, Chrome allows you to import and export bookmarks with relative ease. Here’s how.
Your custom Android home screens really wowed us in 2022!
We run the #aahomescreens event every week on Twitter, and here are our favorites this year. Every week on Twitter, we run an event called AA Home Screens to see the best custom Android home screens from our readers for the week. Using the hashtag #aahomescreens, readers from around the world submit their designs for the chance of being publicly congratulated (and retweeted) to our 1.1 million followers.
These are the biggest smartwatch fails and flops of 2022
It was a good year for smartwatches, but there are plenty of decisions worth revisiting. Recent years have passed by in a blur, and 2022 is no exception. It was a year of evolution rather than revolution for most smartwatch players, with nips, tucks, and iterative changes dominating. But despite the many cautious wins firms racked up in 2022, there was no shortage of misses either. Below, we recap some of the most significant moments, products, and news surrounding smartwatches that fell short.
First Google Pixel 8 camera leak points to major upgrade
It sounds like the Pixel 8 series could gain staggered HDR tech, which requires a new camera sensor. A leaker has claimed that the Pixel 8 series could gain staggered HDR tech. This feature offers higher quality HDR than currently available on the Pixel 7’s main camera. This leak...
You told us: You think Samsung can deliver a Snapdragon beater
A small majority think Samsung has what it takes to beat Qualcomm. Some of you aren't convinced, though. It emerged last week that Samsung has apparently formed a chip development team inside its mobile division. This would be a departure from the norm, as the mobile division currently relies on a sister division for its custom smartphone processors.
OnePlus announces the official launch date of the OnePlus 11
The global launch event will be held in New Delhi, India. OnePlus has revealed when it plans on releasing the OnePlus 11. The company’s earbuds and other products will also launch on the same date. The launch event will take place in New Delhi, India in February. We’re slowly...
Oppo now promises to match Samsung for updates (or does it?)
The company is promising four major Color OS updates, but that isn't necessarily the same as an Android version update. Oppo has announced a revised update policy for upcoming flagship phones. The company says it’ll now offer four ‘major Color OS updates’ and five years of security patches....
Amazon brings Matter to Echo devices, plugs, bulbs, and other devices you own
Amazon has announced that it finished the first wave of its Matter rollout. The rollout brings Matter to 17 different Echo devices, plugs, switches, and bulbs. Amazon will bring Matter support to more devices in 2023. The new smart home interoperability standard, Matter, is gradually finding its way to a...
Facebook Marketplace: Your home for old furniture, DVDs, and a Pixel Tablet
The listing follows a recent tradition of upcoming Pixel products landing on Facebook's storefront first. The Pixel Tablet has apparently surfaced on Facebook Marketplace. The listing also gives us a look at the dock and charger. Google’s tablet is only set to launch next year. Google is gearing up...
How to do a Netflix speed test
Ensure nothing interrupts your streaming. Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services, with excellent originals and a growing assortment of local and foreign content to spend your time in front of the TV, on your phone, or on a computer. Like any digital content app, Netflix requires an active internet connection with relatively fast data speeds unless you’ve downloaded movies and TV shows for offline viewing. If Netflix isn’t loading or is slow and buffering, you might want to test your network connection. Here’s how to do a Netflix speed test.
Elon asked, you told him: He should step down from Twitter
Almost 58% of respondents to Elon Musk's poll voted for him to step down. Twitter owner Elon Musk published a poll asking people whether he should step down. The final results show that 57.5% of polled users voted ‘yes.’. Twitter CEO Elon Musk posted a poll on the platform...
Some lucky US consumers will soon get their hands on Nothing Phone 1
There's no word on a timeline just yet, but it'll presumably take place before the stable release in Q1. Nothing will bring the Phone 1 to some consumers in the US as part of a testing program. This limited release will be part of the Android 13 beta program. Nothing...
How to log out of Facebook Messenger
Facebook sure doesn't make it easy, though. Facebook Messenger is a popular chat app for keeping in touch with friends and family online. However, many people have searched in vain for a way to log out of Facebook Messenger when they have finished their conversations. Is it actually possible to log out of Messenger? Or does Facebook want you to permanently stay logged in? Let’s see what’s possible in the Facebook app, Messenger app, and the Facebook website itself.
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is Android Authority's pick for best wearable of 2022
Samsung's Pro model snatches the top prize, but which other wearables made our top five?. If we were to identify a single trend in the wearables market of 2022, it would be something along the lines of “bigger and better.” Rather than a stream of significant software innovation, many companies turned to their tried and true formulas, then dialed it up. We had Pros, Pluses, and an Ultra, all with beefed-up specs, added durability, and rounded-out feature sets.
LG's Magic Remote is what finally got me to leave Roku behind
I thought I'd be with Roku forever, but the Magic Remote makes it seem like ancient history. This past summer, my partner and I moved across the country from Connecticut to California. We elected not to move our ten-year-old television, figuring this was as good a reason as any to get a fancy new upgrade. After a bunch of research, we landed on the LG C1 — a 65-inch OLED TV with a 4K resolution.
