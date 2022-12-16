Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
The Yankees could go blockbuster and fill left field with a star
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find a solution in left field, despite management suggesting Aaron Hicks could take over once again in 2023. “We are prepared to go with what we have internally. Aaron Hicks has rehabbed his knee from the injury in the postseason.”. Per Brian...
Yardbarker
Yankees release flame-throwing bullpen arm
The New York Yankees had to clear two roster spots for the signings of Carlos Rodon and Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday afternoon. Surprisingly, they designated lefty bullpen arm Lucas Luetge for assignment, despite coming off two consecutive campaigns with sub 3.00 ERAs. Luetge had been solid for the Bombers, but...
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Royals outfielder hits trade market, could fill LF spot
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find themselves a new left-fielder. With Michael Conforto, the last remaining serviceable free agent, general manager Brian Cashman may have to look toward the trade market. The Bombers have been linked to Max Kepler of the Minnesota Twins, but another player has...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman suggests terrifying Aaron Hicks reality for 2023
The left field position for the New York Yankees remains a hole that must be filled. Whether that be through free agency or via trade is yet to be seen, but general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner indicated on Wednesday that the team was still adding pieces and looking to bolster the roster this off-season.
Yardbarker
Braves add to their outfield with free agent signing
This isn’t the most exciting signing, and hopefully, it isn’t the only way the Braves plan to address their situation in left field. With that being said, these are the kind of deals that have really paid off for Atlanta under Alex Anthopoulos, and Luplow has some upside. He’s a platoon option that thrives against lefties. For his career, he owns an .841 OPS against southpaws with 31 homers in 430 at-bats. Luplow is not a guy that hits for average, but he has a lot of pop in his bat and owns a career 101 OPS+.
Yardbarker
Report: Giants have interest in former Mets slugger
The San Francisco Giants are scrambling to try to salvage something from an offseason that has quickly gone south, and their efforts may lead them to a former New York Met. The Giants have expressed interest in free agent outfielder Michael Conforto, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Yardbarker
Rangers could steal another key player from Mets?
Despite already signing away Jacob deGrom earlier this offseason, the Texas Rangers may not be done raiding the New York Mets’ pantry. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports this week that the Rangers are among the teams interested in veteran outfielder Michael Conforto. The career-long Met Conforto remains available as a free agent.
Yardbarker
Stealing Yankees High-Leverage Reliever Could Drastically Improve Red Sox's Bullpen
The Boston Red Sox have greatly benefitted from adding Ex-New York Yankees relievers to their bullpen in recent years, and should be prepared to do the same after a questionable move by their biggest rivals. The Yankees designated left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge for assignment Wednesday following the addition of right-handed...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at more acquisitions before Spring Training
Despite the Yankees spending an exorbitant amount of money this off-season, they still have weaknesses that must be addressed within the next few months prior to spring training. General manager Brian Cashman is skirting the luxury tax threshold, meaning he will likely try to offload a few bloated contracts to...
Yardbarker
Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed
The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation...
Yardbarker
Braves GM confirms Atlanta’s plan at shortstop to NY Post
The Braves’ biggest question entering the offseason: What would Atlanta’s plan at shortstop be? When the winter began, many in Braves Country dreamed of signing one of the big four — Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, or Xander Bogaerts. Fast forward a couple of months, and Atlanta is entering the 2022 campaign with Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia manning shortstop.
Yardbarker
Yankees in active talks with Pirates on Bryan Reynolds, but there are obstacles to overcome
The New York Yankees have their top outfield target and that’s Pittsburg Brian Reynolds. New York has been engaged with the Pirates on Reynolds pretty much since the offseason began. Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pirates and they’ve been fielding calls. The Yankees had a lot...
Yardbarker
Angels Sign Former Diamondbacks All-Star to Minor League Deal
On Tuesday, the Angels added utility man Brandon Drury to a two-year, $17 million deal , shoring up the depth throughout the lineup. However, on Wednesday, Angels GM Perry Minasian must have woken up in the mood to add even more depth, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Halos signed longtime veteran Jake Lamb to a minor league deal, with an invitation to spring training.
Yardbarker
Mets add infield utility man with offensive upside
Briefly, after the New York Mets traded catcher, James McCann, they made another move. Infielder, Danny Mendick, formerly of the Chicago White Sox, signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Mets. Mendick, from Rochester, New York, turned 29 years old three months ago. He has four years of MLB...
Yardbarker
LA Showing Interest in Former Halo and Longtime MLB Starting Pitcher
Hill, who spent last season with the Red Sox, actually pitched in two games with the Angels in 2014. The Angels are one of 11 teams Hill has been with over the course of his 18-year career. However, as he enters his age-43 season, he's made it clear that he's not done yet.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Angels' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Brandon Drury
The Los Angeles Angels added to their lineup Tuesday, agreeing to terms with free agent Brandon Drury on a two-year, $17 million contract. The Angels have had a fairly active off-season, acquiring outfielder Hunter Renfroe, infielder Gio Urshela and starting pitcher Tyler Anderson. Now, they add a 2022 National League Silver Slugger in Drury.
Yardbarker
Yankees could get a huge boost from Austin Wells in 2023
One of the fastest risers for the Yankees has been catcher Austin Wells, their first-round pick in 2020. His impressive bat has allowed him to shoot up all the way to Double-A in just two years of professional ball, with a real chance he starts out at Triple-A in 2023.
Yardbarker
Braves named free agent winners despite losing Dansby Swanson
Braves Country has polar opposite opinions on Dansby Swanson signing with the Cubs. Some believe Chicago overpaid, and those people have an argument. At $25 million per season for the next seven years, Swanson will have to play at an All-Star-caliber level for the entirety of the deal, which is unlikely. Others believe the Braves are at fault, and they also have an argument. Rolling with Vaughn Grissom is a massive gamble, and it could bite the Braves in the ass. However, what nobody is doing is calling the team winners of the offseason… except for Amy Westbrook…
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs are possible landing spot for top slugger left in MLB free agency
After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination for the top power-hitter left on the market. Heading into the offseason, there was speculation that the Cubs would be far more active on the market than they have been in recent years. Yet, as the days passed and the big names continued to quickly fly off the board, there seemed to be some worry that Chicago would not get their feet wet in free agency.
Yardbarker
A Christmas wish list for the rest of the Braves offseason
By now, It’s rather apparent the Braves aren’t going to spend a ton of money this offseason. They’ve barely spent more than $1 million on free agents, and most of the marquee names have already signed lucrative deals. As currently constructed for 2023, the Braves already have the highest Opening Day payroll in franchise history, coming in just below the luxury tax — a place they’ve never been before.
Comments / 0