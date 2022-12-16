Read full article on original website
La Jolla schools meeting tries to clear up confusion about gifted education process and student attendance
Citing miscommunication among parents, Muirlands Middle School teacher Laura Preisman presented the La Jolla Cluster Association with information about the San Diego Unified School District's process to identify students for Gifted and Talented Education, or GATE.
eastcountymagazine.org
THE CITY OF EL CAJON IS SEEKING APPLICANTS TO SERVE ON ITS VETERANS COALITION
December 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon Veterans Coalition is seeking new members. The Veterans Coalition will open its application period from January 9, through February 10, 2023. Active duty members of the United States armed forces, reservists, and/or honorably discharged veterans are all invited to...
1st VA Medical Center in La Jolla named in honor of Latina veteran
SAN DIEGO — History was made in La Jolla Monday morning during a ceremony to celebrate the renaming of the VA Medical Center as well as to celebrate the healthcare system’s 50th anniversary. The VA Medical Center there will now be known as the Jennifer Moreno Department of...
San Diego weekly Reader
Vista votes on 12 outdoor beer-music events for business park
The brewery tasting rooms located in the Vista business park near Sycamore Avenue may be getting an added boost in early 2023. The Vista City Council is set to vote in January on a resolution that would permit up to twelve outdoor events for these establishments annually. “The nature of...
The secret's out: Local Freemasons offer look inside La Jolla lodge as branch celebrates centennial
The storied and secretive fraternal organization says its modern mission is to build on one's life.
northcountydailystar.com
Kingdom Kutz Now Open in Downtown Historic Vista
There’s a new barber shop in Vista, but it’s not like any other barber shop you have ever seen before. This was owner Donnell Hilliard’s purpose when he made a big step to open his own barbershop after spending years and years working in other barbershops owned by other people. The result of his perseverance is is Kingdom Kutz, located at 101 S. Indiana Ave in Downtown Historic Vista. The barbershop has been opened since November 1st.
kusi.com
Dave Scott performing Jazz four times a week throughout San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former KUSI Meteorologist and Personality Dave Scott recently retired after a long career, and is now enjoying life making and playing Jazz music. Dave just made a new song titled, “Christmas With You,” and joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney and Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his joy of bringing music to people.
News 8 KFMB
First night of Hannukah menorah lighting | San Diego family makes 200 latkes
Sunday night is the first night of Hannukah. The eight-day festival commemorates the rededication of the second temple of Jerusalem.
NBC San Diego
Carlsbad Homeless Shelter Expanding to Include Women and Children
The homeless crisis is an issue not only in the city of San Diego, but other communities within the county. Last week, the city of Carlsbad was awarded a $2 million grant to help expand its only homeless shelter. Carlsbad had the fourth-highest unsheltered homeless population in North County at...
Basic Housing Allowance increase impacts San Diego family
On average, the Basic Allowance for Housing or BAH is going up 12 percent, but here in San Diego an enlisted Sailor or Marine will see much more.
Number of newly homeless people continues to outpace newly housed in San Diego County
Regional task force compares the number who became homeless with those who found housing.
mediafeed.org
San Diego State University will cost you this much
San Diego State University is a four-year public research university located in San Diego, California. Degrees offered range from bachelor’s degrees to doctoral ones. This guide will walk you through the admissions requirements, SDSU tuition, financial aid statistics, SDSU acceptance rate, popular majors and more. Total Cost of Attendance.
kusi.com
Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey: SANDAG Chair Hasan Ikhrata is out-of-touch with San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a recent article, SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, explained why he is standing by the extremely unpopular plan to charge drivers for every mile they drive. The SANDAG Board has abandoned support of the plan, as San Diego residents are strongly against it,...
‘We Know Their Stories’: Wreaths Across America Returns to Rosecrans Cemetery
San Diego military families don’t forget loved ones, especially those who have passed. Those families were joined early Saturday morning by active military, ROTC members, scouting groups and friends for the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in Point Loma. Some people put wreaths of family members’...
San Diego looking at possible ways to raise more revenue as deficit looms
SAN DIEGO — As the City of San Diego faces a projected $350 million deficit over the next half-decade, city leaders are looking for new ways to raise more revenue. While these are only proposals, created by the Independent Budget Analyst, some San Diegans already have strong opinions. One...
San Diego District Attorney presses felony charge against 12-year-old over Snapchat message
The 7th grader ran out of the principal's office at Carmel Valley Middle School. His 13-word Snapchat post later that day would eventually lead to a felony charge. Dorian Hargrove, Marcella Lee (Anchor/Reporter), Mike Edison. Published: 10:48 PM PST December 15, 2022. Updated: 5:39 AM PST December 16, 2022. SAN...
lajollamom.com
San Diego Farmers Market Guide: Schedule & Favorites
You’ll find San Diego farmers markets available on any day of the week. Most run on a weekly schedule, which we’ve outlined for you below. Over 360 local farms are represented at our farmers markets. The ones featured below are certified by the County Agricultural Commissioner, which means shoppers can rest assured that they are shopping locally. Products are grown in California and are subject to rigorous quality controls.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Dec. 16-18 – Night Lights
The weather did get in the way a bit (translation: soaked us) last weekend, but this San Diego weekend promises to be dry (with a decided chill) for all your holiday needs, be they entertainment, shopping or chilling with a mug (hot chocolate? Stronger?) in your hands. For instance, the...
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Anza-Borrego State Park, CA
Anza-Borrego State Park is located in the Colorado Desert of California. Spanning over 580,000-plus acres, it makes up a fifth of San Diego County’s territory where it is situated. The name Anza-Borrego comes from Spanish roots, particularly from Spanish explorer Juan Bautista de Anza. Because of its massive size,...
Business meeting turns violent in downtown San Diego
The owner of Royal India located on the cusp of the Gaslamp Quarter is now calling for more to be done about the homeless crisis in San Diego.
