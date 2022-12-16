ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

THE CITY OF EL CAJON IS SEEKING APPLICANTS TO SERVE ON ITS VETERANS COALITION

December 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon Veterans Coalition is seeking new members. The Veterans Coalition will open its application period from January 9, through February 10, 2023. Active duty members of the United States armed forces, reservists, and/or honorably discharged veterans are all invited to...
EL CAJON, CA
Vista votes on 12 outdoor beer-music events for business park

The brewery tasting rooms located in the Vista business park near Sycamore Avenue may be getting an added boost in early 2023. The Vista City Council is set to vote in January on a resolution that would permit up to twelve outdoor events for these establishments annually. “The nature of...
VISTA, CA
Kingdom Kutz Now Open in Downtown Historic Vista

There’s a new barber shop in Vista, but it’s not like any other barber shop you have ever seen before. This was owner Donnell Hilliard’s purpose when he made a big step to open his own barbershop after spending years and years working in other barbershops owned by other people. The result of his perseverance is is Kingdom Kutz, located at 101 S. Indiana Ave in Downtown Historic Vista. The barbershop has been opened since November 1st.
VISTA, CA
Dave Scott performing Jazz four times a week throughout San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former KUSI Meteorologist and Personality Dave Scott recently retired after a long career, and is now enjoying life making and playing Jazz music. Dave just made a new song titled, “Christmas With You,” and joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney and Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his joy of bringing music to people.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Carlsbad Homeless Shelter Expanding to Include Women and Children

The homeless crisis is an issue not only in the city of San Diego, but other communities within the county. Last week, the city of Carlsbad was awarded a $2 million grant to help expand its only homeless shelter. Carlsbad had the fourth-highest unsheltered homeless population in North County at...
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego State University will cost you this much

San Diego State University is a four-year public research university located in San Diego, California. Degrees offered range from bachelor’s degrees to doctoral ones. This guide will walk you through the admissions requirements, SDSU tuition, financial aid statistics, SDSU acceptance rate, popular majors and more. Total Cost of Attendance.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Farmers Market Guide: Schedule & Favorites

You’ll find San Diego farmers markets available on any day of the week. Most run on a weekly schedule, which we’ve outlined for you below. Over 360 local farms are represented at our farmers markets. The ones featured below are certified by the County Agricultural Commissioner, which means shoppers can rest assured that they are shopping locally. Products are grown in California and are subject to rigorous quality controls.
SAN DIEGO, CA
16 Best Things to Do in Anza-Borrego State Park, CA

Anza-Borrego State Park is located in the Colorado Desert of California. Spanning over 580,000-plus acres, it makes up a fifth of San Diego County’s territory where it is situated. The name Anza-Borrego comes from Spanish roots, particularly from Spanish explorer Juan Bautista de Anza. Because of its massive size,...
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA

