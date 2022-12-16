Read full article on original website
Magic Christmas returns, spreading Christmas spirit in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially if you have been down Versailles Blvd in Alexandria recently. For decades, people in Central Louisiana have enjoyed the fantastic Christmas light displays created in the yard of Jackie and Walter Monkhouse, the owners and operators of Magic Christmas.
Sonia Quarters Outreach Ministry hosts toy and food giveaway
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, the Sonia Quarter Outreach Ministry hosted a toy and food giveaway for children in the Alexandria Housing Authority. The Sonia Quarters Outreach Ministry was started in 2017, and in the past has put on events benefiting causes like cancer survivors, senior citizens and AIDS awareness.
LSUA played host to students looking to enter healthcare field
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Friday, Dec. 16, 52 students from 21 schools around Cenla were exposed to a variety of areas in the medical environment that LSUA offers on their campus. The program is part of a 14-year partnership between LSUA and the Central Louisiana Health Education Center. A...
APD looking for missing teen
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Alyssa Allen (goes by the nickname AK). She is described as a 15-year-old white female, about 5′5″ and weighs about 130 lbs. She was last seen in the Alexandria Mall area, but she is from Monroe.
Phoenix Magnet closes due to drainage issues
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Phoenix Magnet Elementary closed on Tuesday, Dec. 20, which is the second time in less than a week that the elementary school had to solely shut its doors due to what the Rapides Parish School Board identified as “drainage issues”. We asked Superintendent Jeff...
Over 1,500 wreaths laid at the Alexandria National Cemetery
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Wreaths Across America honored American veterans by laying wreaths on their graves at the Alexandria National Cemetery. Known as Wreaths Across America Day, every December the organization lays thousands of wreaths at cemeteries around the country. “It’s a chance to pay respect to them...
Three sentenced in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Three individuals who were found guilty in October 2022 of what Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft called “the worst case of child abuse” he’d ever seen in the parish received their sentences on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Natchitoches cold weather warning
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches would like to inform the public of upcoming inclement weather. Starting Thursday, Dec. 22, the City of Natchitoches will be experiencing freezing temperatures. Residents are encouraged to winterize their homes, bring pets indoors and check on the elderly residents in and around their neighborhood. For tips on winterizing your home visit Winter (weather.gov).
5 injured in early morning rollover crash in Natchitoches Parish
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Five people were injured in a wreck on I-49 early Sunday morning (Dec. 18). The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says the two-vehicle rollover crash happened around 3 a.m. on I-49 N near mile marker 128 just south of the Cypress exit. While first responders were on the scene, dispatch began getting more 911 calls that another wreck happened while a car was headed north on I-49 and crashed into the wreckage.
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office shares burglary, theft prevention tips
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. - Millions of packages will be delivered this Christmas season. Every year, thousands of people have a blue holiday after their gifts are stolen. A common time of year for stolen packages, home invasions, and burglaries in general. The holiday season is a time when people must be especially vigilant about protecting their homes and belongings from thieves.
Simmesport Alder Romaro Turner arrested with three others for rape, assault
SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - The Simmesport Police Department is investigating an incident that led to the arrest of the town’s Alderman At-Large and three others on Dec. 13. Thirty-year-old Romaro Turner, who was elected in 2020, faces a long list of charges, including first-degree rape, sexual battery, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy.
