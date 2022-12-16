Read full article on original website
Hawks president Schlenk moving into advisory role
Atlanta Hawks president of basketball operations Travis Schlenk is stepping down and moving into a senior advisory role, the team announced Wednesday. The 46-year-old has multiple years remaining on his contract and will continue working alongside owner Tony Ressler. General manager Landry Fields is now overseeing the club's basketball operations.
Sarver selling Suns, Mercury for $4B to mortgage lender Ishbia
Longtime Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver reached an agreement to sell the majority stake of ownership to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia, the 61-year-old announced Tuesday. Ishbia is paying $4 billion for more than 50% ownership of the Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. Included in the deal is all of...
Lillard passes Drexler to become Blazers' all-time leading scorer
The Portland Trail Blazers have a new scoring king. With a free throw in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, Damian Lillard surpassed Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler to become the Blazers' new all-time leading scorer. Lillard had 18,020 career points coming into Monday's game. He's...
Suns' Ayton, Williams have heated exchange during loss to Wizards
Deandre Ayton got into a heated exchange with head coach Monty Williams in the final minute of the Phoenix Suns' 113-110 loss Tuesday against the Washington Wizards. However, Williams denied he was singling out Ayton in the team huddle. "It was the whole team in those moments," Williams told reporters...
Brittney Griner gets horrible response at welcome home party
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the bold decision to free Griner in a prisoner swap with the Russian government that also freed convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner’s welcome home party on a military base outside San Antonio, Texas, included a barbecue and a Christmas tree. Her Read more... The post Brittney Griner gets horrible response at welcome home party appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA MVP Rankings: KD, Zion enter the conversation
The MVP award has a new name. Formerly known as the Maurice Podoloff Trophy, the league gave the hardware a new design and label, and it's now known as the Michael Jordan Trophy. With the NBA passing the one-third mark of the 2022-23 campaign, a Jordan Brand player has started to elevate himself above the competition as the favorite for the MVP.
Hawks' Collins, Murray return in win vs. Magic
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins and guard Dejounte Murray returned to the team's lineup for Monday's 126-125 victory against the Orlando Magic. Murray finished the game with 17 points on 7-of-18 shooting while adding five rebounds and three assists. Collins contributed 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting with seven rebounds and three assists.
DeRozan on LaVine tandem: 'Every great relationship is a work in progress'
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan is staying the course in his partnership with All-Star Zach LaVine amid reports of tension between the two lead guards during the team's recent losing skid. "Every great relationship is a work in progress," DeRozan told The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry on Tuesday after the Bulls'...
Jokic posts historic 40-point triple-double in Nuggets' win over Hornets
Nikola Jokic is something else. The Denver Nuggets center scored 40 points, collected a career-high 27 rebounds, and dished 10 assists to lead Denver to a 119-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Jokic is the first player to post a 35-25-10 triple-double since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968, according...
Curry's injury presents an opportunity for the Warriors to find themselves
Is it too early to say the Warriors' title defense is dangling by a thread?. We're nearly 40% through the regular season, and the defending champs are below .500, with a 3-14 record on the road. They're sitting right on the Western Conference play-in bubble, as close to being overtaken by the 13th-place Thunder as they are to jumping into the top six. Stephen Curry, who's improbably played some of the best ball of his life in his age-35 campaign, is now on the shelf with a shoulder subluxation that seems likely to keep him sidelined for the next three to four weeks.
NHL Tuesday best bets: Jets to take flight in Winnipeg
We split our best bets to begin the week. The Boston Bruins took care of business in regulation but the Edmonton Oilers were unable to get past the Nashville Predators in overtime. Let's dive into a couple of games that stand out on Tuesday's eight-game slate. Senators (+130) @ Jets...
NHL Power Rankings: A 🎁 for all 32 teams this holiday season
This is the fifth edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2022-23 campaign. Check back for updated rankings every other Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we've invited Santa Claus to drop off a gift for each team in celebration of the holiday season. 1. Boston Bruins...
