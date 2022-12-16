Read full article on original website
Magic Valley Towns On The Naughty And Nice List This Christmas
Santa Claus is coming to town and some Magic Valley towns have been naughty this year. You know he has his list and is checking it twice. So if entire towns were on the "naughty" and "nice" list this is what we think Santa would have them. Disclaimer: This is...
Nine Idaho Snowplows Involved in Crashes
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-So far this season nine Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) snowplows have been hit by other vehicles while working to clear snow from highways across the state. As of Tuesday evening, ITD counted nine trucks that had been hit by other drivers prompting the department to call on drivers to be more cautions during adverse weather conditions. The latest crashes happened Tuesday morning in North Idaho on Interstate 90 in Coeur d'Alene when two snowplows working in tandem when a car got between them as they merged. The driver hit the brakes forcing one of the trucks off the roadway to avoid a collision. ITD said later in the day near Athol on U.S. HIghway 95 a driver passed one truck on the left side then tried to pass the other on the right and struck one of the trucks. Both trucks are now off the highways due to damage.
What Would You Do? Snoring Obnoxiously Loud on a Flight to Idaho
What would you do? What would you do if you are flying on a plane this holiday season, or anytime for that matter, and found yourself next to someone fast asleep, but they begin snoring loudly? What if you are the person that is snoring loudly? Flying can be exhausting and catching a few minutes of sleep is normal, but when snoring begins and is next to you, or it is you, then the dynamic changes and one must ask, what would you do?
The 7 Best Idahoan Gifts to Give this Christmas Season
Christmas is fast approaching and you have less than a week to finish your shopping. Many are done, while some are finalizing this week, with a select few that will begin and finish in less than a week. If you looking to finish shopping soon and need a few ideas to send friends and family members something that represents the state of Idaho, make sure to send them one of these gifts. Here are some Christmas ideas that represent Idaho and that most Idahoans would enjoy getting for the holiday.
The Most Mysterious Satellite Photos in Idaho And Surrounding States
Idaho is home to a lot of things. Mountains, beautiful weather, Big Foot, and some of the most mysterious things you could ever find on Google Earth. Random, I know but hear me out. It's this time of year when a lot of people talk about "most searched ____ of 2022" and it got me thinking... what weirdness is sitting right in front of us in the form of a Google Earth image that sparks mystery, laughs, or straight up fear.
PHOTOS: Let’s Take A Look Inside Of Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison
First and foremost, if you're into things like prison, you would love the series 60 Days In on A&E/Netflix. Essentially, people sign up to go into some of the most flawed prisons in the United States with the purpose of reporting back to the warden. The participants share their observations on things that could be improved upon and oftentimes, find themselves in the middle of dangerous situations.
Why this Gas Law and Rule Needs to Be Applied in Idaho Immediately
Gas prices and fuel have been major topics in 2022, seeing prices reach an all-time high earlier this year, and a diesel gas shortage having many question about how trucks will continue to run across the country. While prices have come back down a bit and the diesel gas shortage hasn't caused any major problems yet, that doesn't mean there aren't other topics to be discussed. One neighboring state has a unique gas law and rule that confuses outsiders, but most residents enjoy it, and it should be adopted in Idaho.
Is It Illegal To Drive Without A Front Plate In Idaho?
This is one of those thoughts that provokes a debate at the table leading someone to call out: "GOOGLE IT!" We're asking today if it's illegal to drive without a front plate in Idaho and the answer is yes. It is in fact illegal to drive without a front plate in Idaho as well as the rear. Idaho is one of thirty states to require drivers to have plates on both the front and back.
What is Idaho’s Favorite Christmas Pie?
I eat pie twice a year (and yes, I know I don’t need it). At Thanksgiving, I like a slice or two of pie. The same at Christmas. Then I’m good for another 11 months. Searching through the extensive archives of Townsquare Media here in Twin Falls, I came across a story written by a colleague in 2016. He cites that Idaho’s favorite pie is huckleberry. What a shock! It’s the state fruit. Oh, I need to mention that Liyah Babayan left me some specially made huckleberry white chocolate. Just looking at the package makes my stomach growl.
Fish and Game to Begin Big Game Surveys in Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Biologist with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will begin taking surveys of large animals like deer and elk in the Magic Valley Region with a helicopter in the next several weeks into the new year. The flights will survey the populations of deer, elk, and pronghorn as they typically gather during the winter in larger numbers.“Over the next two months, flights will happen across the Magic Valley Region” according to Mike McDonald, Regional Wildlife Manager in a prepared statement, “in December most of the flights will focus on herd composition, in our southern-most game management units. Then, we’ll transition to mule deer, elk, and pronghorn capture operations throughout the region and a deer abundance survey in the South Hills, Albion Mountains, and Jim Sage areas in mid- to late January.” At times the helicopters will be used to capture some animals to place radio collars on them and do more in-depth analysis on them. Fish and Game said it will take precautions to lessen the disturbance of the animals while the surveys are being done. The agency has been conducting arial surveys all across the state in recent weeks.
Fish and Game Begin Feeding Elk in Wood River Valley
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has started feeding elk in the Wood River Valley to prevent the animals from migrating into nearby towns. The feeding at Bullwacker, the only elk feeding station in Idaho, usually starts in December and lasts until April, according to Idaho Fish and Game. On average 125 elk are fed at the site during the winter. People have been asked to avoid the area so not to disturb the elk that gather there. "A large number of deer and elk have become year-round or seasonal residents within communities throughout the Wood River Valley, leading to an increased number of human-wildlife conflicts in the winter. Big game that remains in and around communities run a higher risk of getting hit on roads and highways, caught in fences, falling through thin ice on decorative ponds and into household window wells, as well as getting chased by off-leash dogs, and tangled in swing sets and hammocks," said Idaho Fish and Game in an announcement. Yearly feeding operations started in the 1980s, but elk have been fed by the agency since the 1950s periodically. Idaho Fish and Game asks that people living in the area not feed elk to prevent the animals from moving closer into neighborhoods. Earlier this week the U.S. Forest Service-Ketchum Ranger District closed some areas off to prevent people from disturbing deer and elk.
Idaho’s Elmer Saves Couple Stranded by Avalanche
IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Department of Transportation worker is being credited for recently saving two people and their dogs that got stranded by an avalanche in Idaho's mountain country. ITD posted on social media that the worker, only identified as Elmer, jumped into action when the couple had gotten stuck on State Highway 21 after they spent the morning snowshoeing. Nearly 20 inches of snow fell in the area where the couple didn't have any cell service and no clue an avalanche had blocked there way home. The car had gotten high-centered on an icy mount of snow and came to a stop, according to ITD. The couple were able to use a satellite phone and call Elmer at the Idaho City ITD shed who then used his loader to work his way up the road and get them out.
Popular Food Chain Returning to Twin Falls and Southern Idaho
Growing up in Twin Falls, residents have seen many food chains and stores come and go through the years. Some store chains have come into the Magic Valley and succeeded and continue to thrive, while others have come, failed, and left town never to return. Occasionally, these big corporate chains will wait a few years and come back into town to give it another chance, with some succeeding and others failing again. Excitement rises when a new place opens, but how long that excitement lasts, depends on the success of the store. One popular food chain is looking to give Twin Falls another try, and many are excited to see it in the Magic Valley once more.
Three Men Guilty of Trafficking Drugs in the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Attorney for Idaho announced three men from out of state have been prosecuted recently for trafficking drugs, including the deadly fentanyl, in the Magic Valley in three separate cases. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said 47-year-old Brian Schroeder, of Arizona, Cortez Williams, 46, of Reno, Nevada, and Fabian Clark, 44, of Yuma County, Arizona, were all charged with drug trafficking in the Magic Valley. Schroder pleaded guilty last week to possession of large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after being stopped by a Jerome County Sheriff's deputy on U.S. Highway 93. A search of his car found a little more than three pounds of fentanyl, a little more than three pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. Schroeder will be sentenced in March. Williams was sentenced in early December to a little more than 11 years in federal prison after being caught with six pounds of meth he was trying to bring to another person in the Magic Valley. Clark, was sentenced in November to 14 years in prison after he was found in Twin Falls with about 900 fentanyl pills, meth, and a loaded gun. According to Hurwit, Clark had tried to arrange for someone else to get another shipment of drugs while in jail. Law enforcement stopped the shipment before it got to the Gem State. “These prosecutions reflect that the people of Idaho will not tolerate drug traffickers bringing their poisons into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit in a statement. “The strong partnerships we have between federal, state, and local law enforcement are the backbone of our counter-drugs program and will continue to make a positive impact statewide.” The Idaho State Police, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service, Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office worked on the cases.
Is it Worth Buying the Most Expensive Christmas Tree in the Magic Valley?
Christmas is fast approaching and by now most people have their trees up, and decorated, and may even have a few presents under already. There are different routes to go to get a Christmas tree, especially in the Magic Valley. You can go out and buy one from a store or tree farm, you can go to the South Hills and cut one down, or perhaps you don't like dealing with the mess and decide to put up a fake one each year. Owning and using a fake tree is the cheapest route to go, as you buy it one year and then don't have to spend money every year, whereas others have to fork up the money every single year. Christmas trees can be expensive, and according to one sign in the Magic Valley, some can be a little pricier than others.
Hunters Invited to Comment on Idaho Moose, Goat and Sheep Hunts
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Hunters in the Magic Valley region will get a chance Thursday to voice their thoughts on proposed hunting seasons for moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goats. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is hosting a number of open-house sessions on the proposed hunts across the state, including one on Dec. 15, at the Magic Valley Regional Office in Jerome County from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. See the proposals HERE. The agency will be setting the seasons for the hunts for early next year. Comments can be given at any of the meetings or online at idfg.idaho.gov/comment. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will set the final hunts in late January. People with Idaho Fish and Game will be on hand to answer any questions during the open-house meetings.
How Concerned Should You Be About Identify Theft and Fraud in Idaho?
During the holiday season, most of us use our credit cards and debit card more than at any time of the year. We are out shopping at stores we may not normally enter, or going to sites that we typically never visit, and put in our info or use our cards in places we typically wouldn't. With so many purchases happening this time of year, if you aren't paying close attention to your statements, you may not realize that a charge has been made that you didn't make. Fraud and identity theft are common these days and peak more during the holiday season. Compared to other states, how does Idaho compare, and should you be worried about identity theft and fraud?
Can You Guess Idaho’s Highest Natural Elevation Point?
It was International Mountain Day over the weekend, and that made me curious to know the tallest mountains and highest elevations points in Idaho. Before you keep scrolling for more pictures and details, do you know the highest elevation point in Idaho? Do you have any guesses? I’ll be honest, there’s no way I’d know this stuff if I wasn’t looking it up right now haha!
What Would You Do? The Idaho Winter Weather Ruining Roads and Plans
What would you do? What would you do if you have an important meeting, a flight to catch, or an appointment you can't miss, but find that the snow or ice is keeping you from getting where you need to be? Do you risk it and persist through the conditions until you get going? Do you call a friend or family member to come bail you out and risk them being stuck? Do you call an Uber or Lift, that might be able to make it through the conditions? Do you say, 'oh well,' and let the conditions win the day and accept your loss? The weather is coming and many of us will likely be in this fate soon, but what would you do?
Do You Live in One of 2022’s 10 Best Suburbs in Idaho?
As we wrap up 2022, here’s a glimpse at which places in Idaho were among the best suburbs in the state. When Niche.com puts together its rankings of cities, towns, suburbs and schools, they comb through a lot of data to give the places that appear on its list a letter grade. We’re talking about everything from FBI crime statistics and CDC data about premature deaths to the Bureau of Labor Statistics grocery and gas price index and the Census Bureau’s home value-to-income ratio. They also factor in the responses Niche users who actually live in these places report through the website’s survey.
