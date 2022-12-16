Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Energy, financial stocks lift Wall St after BOJ policy surprise
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged higher on Tuesday, led by energy and financial stocks, after the Bank of Japan tweaked its monetary policy in a surprise move that would allow long-term interest rates to rise more. Major U.S. equity averages marked their fourth straight session of...
NASDAQ
Implied Volatility Surging for Pioneer (PXD) Stock Options
Investors in Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $40.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
NASDAQ
European Shares Gain As German Business Confidence Improves
(RTTNews) - European stocks rose notably on Monday after last week's brutal selloff following hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Sentiment was underpinned after Chinese policymakers pledged to fine-tune COVID controls and boost the country's ailing property market. Investors also reacted positively to the latest...
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock That Could Soar 2,043% by 2026, According to Wall Street
Earlier this year, Ark Invest published a valuation model that prices Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) at $1,500 per share by 2026. That implies 2,043% upside from its current share price, meaning shareholders would see 21-fold returns in just over four years. Of course, CEO of Ark Invest Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for setting aggressive price targets that are easily dismissed -- but investors would be wise to at least consider the investment thesis for Zoom.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 20, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed lower for the fourth successive days on Monday. Valuation of major indexes has fallen to the lowest level in five weeks. Market participants remained concerned about a recession in 2023. Rigorous interest rate hike by the Fed has dampened investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. All the three major stock indexes ended in negative territory.
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Natural Gas segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer...
NASDAQ
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for 2023 with New Analyst Coverage
Stocks closed lower for the fourth straight session to start the week as Wall Street grows increasingly worried about a continually hawkish Fed. Stocks were a bit more mixed through morning trading on Tuesday, but investors are starting to run out of time for the Santa Claus rally everyone was hoping for.
NASDAQ
Should Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 02/22/2008. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $943.40 million, making it one...
NASDAQ
Treasury Yields Remain High Following Latest Rate Hike
Treasury yields rose on Monday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points and indicated that more rate hikes were to be expected. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by 10.8 points at 3.59% on Monday, while the 30-year Treasury yield gained 11.4 basis points to 3.64%, and the yield on the 2-year Treasury note went up 8 basis points to 4.26%.
NASDAQ
Has scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. scPharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCPH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
MINT: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the MINT ETF (Symbol: MINT) where we have detected an approximate $554.0 million dollar outflow -- that's a 5.9% decrease week over week (from 95,580,000 to 89,980,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of MINT, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Will FedEx Stock Rise Post Q2 Results?
FedEx (NYSE: FDX) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2023 results on Tuesday, Dec 20. We expect FedEx to post revenue and earnings above the street expectations. The company’s revenue growth is likely to be led by better yield for its domestic and international businesses. However, the company’s costs will likely remain elevated and weigh on the bottom line for Q2. Not only do we expect the company to post upbeat results, we find its stock to be undervalued at its current level of $173, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of FedEx’s Earnings Preview has additional details.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bonds fall as BOJ's surprise policy shift spooks investors
LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Global stocks and bonds fell on Tuesday as a surprise policy tweak by Japan's central bank rattled investors already worried about the economic fallout of rising interest rates and lifted domestic bond yields to seven-year highs. The Bank of Japan (BOJ)widened the allowable band for...
NASDAQ
Should Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/11/2017. The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $2.28 billion,...
NASDAQ
BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $692.47, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Steer Clear of Middleby (MIDD) Now
The Middleby Corporation MIDD is grappling with persistent supply-chain issues, rising costs and expenses, high debt levels and foreign-currency headwinds. The current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $7 billion. Let’s discuss the factors that might continue to take a toll on the firm. Steep...
NASDAQ
Why ExlService (EXLS) is an Attractive Stock for Investors
ExlService Holdings, Inc. EXLS is currently seeing growing demand across its client base for data-led solutions that help enhance the quality of business decisions, enable intelligent workflows and streamline operations. The company’s shares have had an impressive run year to date. The stock has gained 25% against the 4% decline...
NASDAQ
Is Fidelity Stock Selector Allocation Cap (FDSSX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Any investors hoping to find a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund could think about starting with Fidelity Stock Selector Allocation Cap (FDSSX). FDSSX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. Fidelity...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
