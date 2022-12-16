Read full article on original website
Sergeant Bluff-Luton knocks out victory beat against Hull Western Christian 46-32
Sergeant Bluff-Luton charged Hull Western Christian and collected a 46-32 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 20. Last season, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Hull Western Christian faced off on December 21, 2021 at Hull Western Christian. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered...
No quarter given: Remsen St. Mary's puts down Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 64-29
Remsen St. Mary's' powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 64-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 20. The last time Remsen St. Mary's and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic played in a 65-53 game on December 21, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Hull Western Christian severs Sergeant Bluff-Luton's hopes 73-56
Hull Western Christian pushed past Sergeant Bluff-Luton for a 73-56 win in Iowa boys basketball action on December 20. Last season, Hull Western Christian and Sergeant Bluff-Luton faced off on December 21, 2021 at Hull Western Christian. For a full recap, click here. In recent action on December 13, Sergeant...
Pretty portrait: Kingsley-Pierson paints a victorious picture in win over Hawarden West Sioux 53-35
Kingsley-Pierson handed Hawarden West Sioux a tough 53-35 loss at Hawarden West Sioux High on December 19 in Iowa girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 12, Kingsley-Pierson squared off with Alta-Aurelia in a basketball game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a...
Remsen St. Mary's triggers avalanche over Lawton-Bronson 61-28
Remsen St. Mary's raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 61-28 win over Lawton-Bronson in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. In recent action on December 13, Lawton-Bronson faced off against Sloan Westwood and Remsen St. Mary's took on Paullina South O'Brien on December 6 at Remsen St. Mary's High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Ms. Tasha Hodges Sergeant Bluff Luton
The following letters are from Ms. Tasha Hodge's second-grade class at Sergeant Bluff Luton. How are you? I am doing great. I am very excited for you to come visit and will leave some snacks for you and your reindeer. What I want for Christmas is a bike, a remote control car and a skateboard.
Kristi Schmitz Elk Point-Jefferson
The following letters are from Mrs. Kristi Schmitz’s second-grade class from Elk Point-Jefferson. My name is Cooper. I am 7 years old. I live in Elk Point, SD. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a bay blad with a stadium, Traivs Kelec Chiefs shirt, and bakgogonz. Love, Cooper.
Marasco Ayau Elk Point-Jefferson
The following letters are from Mrs. Brooklyn Marasco Ayau’s second-grade class at Elk Point-Jefferson Elementary. May name is Brynlee. I live in Elk Point, SD. This year I’ve been nice. For Christmas I’d like a Huferbord, fack nals, and figits. Love, Brynlee. Dear Santa,. My name is...
Stub Gray Shooting Range to close for season
CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- The Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville will close for the season on Jan. 1. The range will reopen on March 1. The range is open daily March 1-Dec. 31 each year, weather and site conditions permitting. It is closed only on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Delays for the Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 print edition of the Sioux City Journal
Due to road closures and inclement weather, several rural areas are experiencing delays in their printed paper delivery. Impacted areas include: much of rural Nebraska, Vermillion, S.D., and north of Le Mars, Iowa. As the area continues to experience severe weather we hope you will bear with us as we...
Mrs. Oakley Perry Creek Elementary
The following letters are from Mrs. Oakley’s second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary in Sioux City. I hope you bring more kindness to the world. For our country please give us money for the peer I would like more presents for all the kids for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a phone for Christmas. Thank you, Filly.
Nearly 10 years after Blue Zones Project came to Sioux City, some healthy practices still remain
SIOUX CITY — Nearly a decade ago, the Blue Zones Project sought to make healthier living a reality for Sioux City residents. Restaurants pledged to add healthier choices to menus, workplaces agreed to minimize the availability of junk foods in vending machines and residents established walking moais, teams that met once a week to walk at least 30 minutes.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Blowing snow, bitter cold expected to hit Sioux City Wednesday
SIOUX CITY — Blowing snow is expected to descend upon the Sioux City area beginning Wednesday, followed soon after by several days of bitterly cold temperatures. The latest National Weather Service forecast, as of 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, calls for a 40% chance of snow between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. with a high near 16 degrees and south-southeast winds reaching speeds of 10-to-15 miles per hour.
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -13 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Former Lawton body shop ordered to pay almost $7.2 million
SIOUX CITY — A judge has ordered a former Lawton, Iowa, body shop to pay nearly $7.2 million to an Indiana car owner for breaching contracts and committing fraud. William Oesterle, of Indianapolis, sued The Healey Werks Corp., ANCA Properties and owner Craig Hillinger, of Bronson, Iowa, in May 2020 for falsely representing a vehicle he purchased was an authentic Austin Healey and for fraud related to the restoration of several classic Austin Healey cars.
Rehabilitation project for Sioux City's West Street bridge will get $1.5 million in federal funding
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, authorized the acceptance of $1.5 million in federal funding to rehabilitate a bridge on West Street. The gravel-paved bridge, which spans a drainage ditch that eventually connects with Perry Creek, was one of...
Wife charged in Laurel, Nebraska homicides to see arraignment in January
HARTINGTON, Neb. — A woman charged with her husband in connection with an August quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska, is scheduled to make her first court appearance in January. District Judge Bryan Meismer scheduled the arraignment for Carrie Jones for Jan. 23 in Cedar County District Court. She was...
South Sioux City man pleads guilty of illegally receiving government benefits for more than 16 years
LINCOLN, Neb. — A South Sioux City man pleaded guilty Tuesday of illegally receiving government benefits for nearly 17 years. Steven Woodall, 43, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Lincoln to one count of theft of government funds. Sentencing was scheduled for April 21. Woodall was indicted...
