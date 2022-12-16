From December 20 to December 22, Mint Cannabis CEO Eivan Shahara and COO Raul Molina will surprise unsuspecting nominees with $1,000 each to brighten their holidays and ease their financial stress. This third-annual “Adopt-a-Family” effort is near and dear to Shahara and Molina. Each of their families experienced tough times when they were growing up, so they have made it their mission to give back whenever the opportunity arises. In addition to the countless hours that Mint employees volunteer in their local communities, the Mint has donated more than $3 million locally to those in need since its founding in 2017.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO