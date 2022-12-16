Read full article on original website
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Enviva Inc. ("Enviva" or the "Company") EVA and reminds investors of the January 3, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
11 Crumbl Cookie stores found violating child labor laws
The Department of Labor said 11 Crumbl stores, including four in Utah, allowed young employees — many only 14 or 15 years old — to work more hours than permitted by law or in hazardous or prohibited conditions.
Mint Cannabis Dispensary Co-Founders Making Surprise Cash Deliveries To Local Families In Need
From December 20 to December 22, Mint Cannabis CEO Eivan Shahara and COO Raul Molina will surprise unsuspecting nominees with $1,000 each to brighten their holidays and ease their financial stress. This third-annual “Adopt-a-Family” effort is near and dear to Shahara and Molina. Each of their families experienced tough times when they were growing up, so they have made it their mission to give back whenever the opportunity arises. In addition to the countless hours that Mint employees volunteer in their local communities, the Mint has donated more than $3 million locally to those in need since its founding in 2017.
