At the end of Emily in Paris Season 2, our charming protagonist found herself at a bit of a crossroads. With Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) quitting Savoir to start her own firm and Madeline (Kate Walsh) forging ahead with a fresh slate of clients and coworkers, Emily (Lily Collins) was stuck between her clean and easy past and her wild and exciting future. The finale concluded with Emily calling up Sylvie and telling her that she’d made her choice, but in the Season 3 premiere, we see that decision isn’t exactly a neat, or easy, one.

27 MINUTES AGO