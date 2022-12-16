ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Decider.com

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Episode 1 Recap: Less Is More

At the end of Emily in Paris Season 2, our charming protagonist found herself at a bit of a crossroads. With Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) quitting Savoir to start her own firm and Madeline (Kate Walsh) forging ahead with a fresh slate of clients and coworkers, Emily (Lily Collins) was stuck between her clean and easy past and her wild and exciting future. The finale concluded with Emily calling up Sylvie and telling her that she’d made her choice, but in the Season 3 premiere, we see that decision isn’t exactly a neat, or easy, one.
The Guardian

The festive table is set. Is now a good time to mention I’m vegan?

The festive table is set. Family has gathered. In the kitchen, the finishing touches are being placed on the traditional feast that marks the occasion of Christmas. A beaming cook carries out the signature turkey, the centrepiece of the meal. Is now a good time to mention that I’ve recently committed to veganism?

