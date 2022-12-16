ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castroville, TX

tpr.org

San Antonio prepares for harshest cold since 2021 winter storm

An arctic air mass is expected to arrive in Texas to create a bitter chill across Christmas weekend. “The strong arctic front looks like it will start to move into the Panhandle late Wednesday night probably after midnight,” Keith White, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said. “It’ll...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Fatal crash on I-10 in Boerne leads to hours-long closure

BOERNE, Texas – 6 p.m. Update:. The interstate has been reopened and the crash scene has been cleared, according to Boerne police. A fatal crash on I-10 in Boerne has led to an hours-long closure on the interstate and a traffic buildup, according to Boerne police. The crash happened...
BOERNE, TX
LoneStar 92

The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border

That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
DEL RIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man dies after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe in Boerne, police say

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne police have identified the victim of a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday and caused an hours-long closure in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. Police said 64-year-old Randolph Markham Apps of Boerne was driving his 1930s model Ford coupe when he lost control of...
BOERNE, TX
KWTX

Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - A Texas couple is going through an unimaginable roller coaster of emotions since the birth of their daughter in late October. The Pacheco family welcomes their newest girl in October, but just days later the mother, Krystina Pacheco, got an infection that nearly took her life.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Power Grid Is Ready for Upcoming Arctic Cold Front: ERCOT

The operator of the Texas power grid expects to have enough power supplies to meet electricity demand as a surge of Arctic air plunges the state into freezing temperatures next week. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Friday that it is monitoring weather forecasts and "expects sufficient generation to...
TEXAS STATE

