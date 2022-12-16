Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KENS 5
San Antonio families mourning after two teens were fatally struck by a car while walking home
Loved ones said 15-year-old Jordan Canedo and 17-year-old James Solis were walking home from the mall. Police are still looking for the driver responsible.
tpr.org
San Antonio prepares for harshest cold since 2021 winter storm
An arctic air mass is expected to arrive in Texas to create a bitter chill across Christmas weekend. “The strong arctic front looks like it will start to move into the Panhandle late Wednesday night probably after midnight,” Keith White, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said. “It’ll...
San Antonio braces for 'coldest air of the season' this Christmas
Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing next week.
KSAT 12
Fatal crash on I-10 in Boerne leads to hours-long closure
BOERNE, Texas – 6 p.m. Update:. The interstate has been reopened and the crash scene has been cleared, according to Boerne police. A fatal crash on I-10 in Boerne has led to an hours-long closure on the interstate and a traffic buildup, according to Boerne police. The crash happened...
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
It has happened again. One month after the earthquake last month just northwest of Pecos, another one hit. This one was another 5.4 magnitude quake striking at 5:35 pm on December 16th with a 3.3 magnitude aftershock about three minutes later. Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday,...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Texas
Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
KSAT 12
Man dies after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe in Boerne, police say
BOERNE, Texas – Boerne police have identified the victim of a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday and caused an hours-long closure in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. Police said 64-year-old Randolph Markham Apps of Boerne was driving his 1930s model Ford coupe when he lost control of...
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who fatally struck two juveniles with vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after they were struck by an unknown vehicle on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Rigsby at around 11:58 p.m. Upon arrival, they found two victims in the eastbound lanes of Rigsby. Police say that...
Here's The Best RV Campsite In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best RV campsites and when to book them.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Texas
Texas is filled with history and perhaps some of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the abandoned places that dot its landscape. Decaying and slowly being overtaken by nature, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
KSAT 12
Man shot while confronting 3 people breaking into his vehicle; suspects on the run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot while confronting three people who were breaking into his vehicle early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Clark Avenue, not far from Hot Wells...
KWTX
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - A Texas couple is going through an unimaginable roller coaster of emotions since the birth of their daughter in late October. The Pacheco family welcomes their newest girl in October, but just days later the mother, Krystina Pacheco, got an infection that nearly took her life.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Power Grid Is Ready for Upcoming Arctic Cold Front: ERCOT
The operator of the Texas power grid expects to have enough power supplies to meet electricity demand as a surge of Arctic air plunges the state into freezing temperatures next week. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Friday that it is monitoring weather forecasts and "expects sufficient generation to...
Highway 87 crash spills hundreds of gallons of fuel in Kendall County
The spill happened on Highway 87.
KENS 5
'I was just seeping blood': San Antonio woman demands accountability after being attacked by three dogs while out walking
SAN ANTONIO — Elizabeth Reynolds was listening to music while walking along the sidewalk on Henderson Pass near Highway 281 when she said she encountered a pack of snarling dogs. “They just started just biting on my legs, my hamstrings, my behind, and I was frantically just screaming and...
Owner of property and site of deadly San Antonio explosion never obtained proper building permits, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — The owner of the underground structure that was the site of a deadly southeast-San Antonio explosion last week never obtained the proper permits to build such a property despite aerial images identifying potential construction as early as 2016, local officials tell KENS 5. The explosion rattled...
Comments / 0