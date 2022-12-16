Having sent one natural killer cell engager into the clinic and plotted an IND path for a second, Sanofi is returning to a biotech partner for more. This time around, Sanofi wants from Innate Pharma a candidate that targets B7H3 — an emerging potential checkpoint in immuno-oncology — as well as options for two more targets. As with its last deal, Sanofi will be responsible for all development, manufacturing and commercialization once Innate produces the programs.

2 DAYS AGO