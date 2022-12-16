ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarketingRx roundup: Roche, Pfizer team up for Covid awareness; Merck joins $50M Africa-focused coalition

Roche and Pfizer are joining forces to drive awareness for Covid-19 symptoms and risk factors, along with testing and treatment options. Roche, which makes Covid diagnostic tests for home and lab use, and Pfizer, which not only makes the Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine but also Paxlovid treatment for those who test positive, launched a new campaign and website last week to increase understanding.
Sanofi plucks three more NK cell engagers from French biotech partner, putting down €25M cash

Having sent one natural killer cell engager into the clinic and plotted an IND path for a second, Sanofi is returning to a biotech partner for more. This time around, Sanofi wants from Innate Pharma a candidate that targets B7H3 — an emerging potential checkpoint in immuno-oncology — as well as options for two more targets. As with its last deal, Sanofi will be responsible for all development, manufacturing and commercialization once Innate produces the programs.
Trends for 2023: What's coming next in pharma marketing and drug commercialization?

With 2022 almost in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead at what to expect in pharma marketing, advertising and drug commercialization strategies for 2023. This year marked the first full year of widely available Covid-19 vaccines — plus multiple treatments and new boosters — and while no one is suggesting the crisis is over, most agree it is at least moving toward an endemic phase.
Wall Street still sees an upside for rare disease drug development as FDA looks to fill knowledge gaps

It’s full steam ahead for rare disease drug development as both the FDA and Wall St. analysts signaled increasing interest of late. The FDA on Friday sought to further propel the burgeoning space with a new request for comment under its Accelerating Rare disease Cures Program, and SVB Securities analysts said in a note on today that rare disease drugs remain “attractive” to investors.
Taysha CEO steps down after patent fights with patient families, job cuts

Taysha Gene Therapies CEO RA Session II has resigned following a turbulent year in which the company shelved most of its rare disease pipeline and faced criticism from families for blocking plans to restart a drug program. Session, who will remain a member of the board of directors, will be...
Alzheimer's fail crushes small biotech's share price to nearly penny stock

Alzheimer’s research has wiped out another biotech’s market cap. Synaptogenix, a small startup based out of New York, reported a Phase II Alzheimer’s fail Friday morning, sending shares spiraling nearly 75%. The study had attempted to see whether the drug bryostatin-1 could improve patient scores on a test called the Severe Impairment Battery (SIB) total score assessment by a significant margin after 28 weeks.
Global Trend Data Shows 50% of New Trials Have Sites in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region, which has more than 6,772 trial sites each with access to an average of 2,136 million people, has considerable underutilized capacity presenting an opportunity for growth in multinational trials in the region. Demand for Asia Pacific trial sites is strong with almost half of the more...

