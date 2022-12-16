ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WJCL

Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

CASE CLOSED: Brittanee Drexel special to air 7 p.m. Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A stunning confession in May 2022, brought closure to a case that haunted the Grand Strand for 13 years: the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel. In April 2009, the teen from New York came down to Myrtle Beach for Spring Break. She was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard, and then she vanished.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
spartanburg.com

Redwood Materials Establishing Operations in South Carolina With Largest Economic Development Announcement in State History

Redwood Materials, a producer of anode and cathode battery components for electric vehicles, has announced plans to establish operations in Berkeley County. The company’s $3.5 billion investment, which marks the largest economic development announcement in the history of South Carolina, will create 1,500 new jobs. “Redwood Materials’ record-breaking announcement...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s How

The largest dogfighting ring is SC history was taken down - let's take a look at how it happened.Photo byASPCA. Dogfighting has been a big issue in America for many years with many people profiting off of it. According to multiple sources, the largest dogfighting ring in SC history was just recently taken down - with hundreds of dogs being seized! In this article, we will take a look at the dogfighting ring in SC that was taken down, where it happened, and what is next for the dogs that were saved.
Charleston City Paper

WEEK IN REVIEW: Most state parks to offer free electric vehicle charging

By the end of 2023, two-thirds of state parks will offer free electric vehicle charging stations, state officials announced Tuesday. “EV is something that is just becoming widely popular across the country, so we’re harnessing that here,” Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette said Tuesday. “I think that is something that if you feel passionate about, then we want to make sure that technology and the growth of that industry happen right here in our state.”
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

SC attorney general seeks life without parole in Murdaugh murder trial

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced they are seeking life without parole in the Murdaugh trial. The office is not expecting to seek the death penalty in the case. Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, Murdaugh’s attorneys, released the following statement on the decision:...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$800 Tax Rebate Will be Given To The Residents In South Carolina This New Year

Residents in South Carolina are about to receive their $800 tax rebates this new year. The amount they will receive will be based on their 2021 tax returns. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns will enjoy a financial start to the New Year, owing to a tax rebate of up to $800. The amount that beneficiaries will get from this payment will be determined by their 2021 tax liability, which is defined as the amount remaining after deducting credits from the income tax they owe.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Hill

South Carolina seeks to defend newly-won turf in Democratic primary

South Carolina Democrats are preparing to defend their turf amid backlash over what’s likely to be the state’s ​​preeminent place in the 2024 presidential primary calendar.  The Palmetto State is tentatively set to vote first in the lineup after a blessing from President Biden’s White House and a governing body of the Democratic National Committee…
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Power bills to rise in January for Dominion South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Electric bills will go up by about 6% in January for Dominion Energy’s South Carolina residential customers. The South Carolina Public Service Commission voted 5-1 for an unusual midyear rate increase Thursday, local news outlets report, making up for the higher-than-projected cost of coal and natural gas that the Virginia-based utility […]
GEORGIA STATE
carolinapanorama.com

Protecting the land: Natural resource agencies in SC ink stewardship pact

Directors of nine federal and state agencies came together to sign a shared stewardship agreement at a ceremony held on Harbison State Forest. Shared stewardship agreements between federal and state agencies establish a framework to improve collaboration, accomplish mutual goals, further common interests and effectively respond to the increasing ecological challenges and natural resource concerns.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Gov. Cooper issues State of Emergency for N.C. ahead of winter weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper has signed a State of Emergency ahead of extremely cold temperatures expected later this week. The order activates the state’s emergency operations plan, waives transportation regulations to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, helps first responders and protects consumers from price gouging.

