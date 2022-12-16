Read full article on original website
William Charles Leckie
William “Bill” Charles Leckie, 81, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House following an extended illness. He was born October 22, 1941, in Iredell County, N.C., the son of the late Charles W. Leckie and Rosemary Wooten Leckie. Bill was a...
Elizabeth Goodson Brooks
Elizabeth Goodson Brooks, 83, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at S. Mitchell Hospice House in Mooresville. She was born on June 4, 1939, in Concord, N.C., to the late Otis and Jessie Duckworth Goodson. Mrs. Brooks was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Mt. Mourne.
Franklin Eugene Eldridge Sr.
Franklin Eugene “Gene” Eldridge Sr., 79, of Statesville, N.C., died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. He was born in Vivian, W.Va., on February 7, 1943, to the late Jack Eldridge and Lena Belcher Eldridge. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Earl and Alvin Eldridge, and a sister, Mary Richardson.
Denise Dishman Ervin
Denise Dishman Ervin, 68, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, N.C. Born June 10, 1954, in Iredell County, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Kenneth Eugene and Laura Goodson Dishman. Mrs. Ervin was a homemaker....
Kathy Cashion Burdette
Kathy Cashion Burdette, 67, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. She was born on January 13, 1955, in Mooresville to the late Henry Burnes Cashion and Edna Pope Cashion. Kathy was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church in...
James Lloyd Wallace
James “Jim” Lloyd Wallace, 62, of Mooresville, N.C., and formerly of Plano, Texas, and Sterling, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, following a brief illness. Jim was born on September 23, 1960, in Roanoke, Va., to the late William Vander Wallace and Anne Viola Rhodes Reid Wallace. He was a member of Mooresville Masonic Lodge 496, where he served as an officer of the lodge and was a dedicated brother. Jim was also a member of the Buffalo Creek Sportsman Club in Statesville. He worked in the Information Technology industry spanning from Scrum Master/Process Improvement to Systems Testing and Development. Most recently, he worked for Cognosante with prior careers at Lowe’s, Michael’s stores, Sallie Mae and independent contracting. He cherished his time spent with family and friends and was exceedingly proud of both of his daughters. He enjoyed time spent at home testing new recipes and perfecting the use of his smoker. His strong faith was further enhanced by his relationship and involvement with the Masonic Lodge.
Amberly Nicole Harris
Amberly Nicole Harris, 32, of Mooresville, N.C., who resided in Independence, Ky., passed away unexpectedly at her residence around December 15, 2022. She was born on September 7, 1990, in Rowan County, N.C. She was a wonderful mother and enjoyed going to the beach with her family any chance she would get. Amberly also loved her fur babies.
Bill Moose
Bill Moose, 90, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born on September 17, 1932, in Catawba County, N.C., to the late Bertie Moose McCrary. Mr. Moose was a loom fixer and retired from Mooresville Mills, where he worked for 35 years. He was a member of the National Rifle Association.
Marshall Thomas Redman
Marshall Thomas “Tom” Redman, 84, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He was born to Allen Graham and Willie Bell Seay Redman on October 20, 1938. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, William Redman; and sisters: Margaret Skull, Shirley Caldwell, and...
James Cooper Mazza Sr.
James “Jim” Cooper Mazza Sr., 71, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 4, 1951, in Upton, Mass., to the late Cosmo and Barbara Cooper Mazza. He enjoyed working on cars, racing, dirt bike racing,...
Johnny Wayne Dalton
Johnny Wayne Dalton, 74, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born March 10, 1947, to Otto and Anna Carson Dalton. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Willie Dalton; and sister, Edna Jean Dalton. Johnny is survived by his daughters, Tosheka Garrick...
City of Statesville: Advertisement for Bids (December 21)
Sealed bid proposals for furnishing Aluminum Poles and Arms will be sent out on December 28, 2022, and will be received by the City of Statesville at the City Warehouse at 915 Winston Avenue, Statesville, NC 28677 at or before 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Bidder is responsible for timely delivery of their bid. Minimum of two (2) bids must be received in order to open all bids.
Sheriff: Teens faces charges in connection with church break-ins in Union Grove
Two teenagers face charges in juvenile court in connection with a pair of church break-ins in northern Iredell County. The suspects’ names were not release because of their ages. On Sunday, December 18, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to breaking and entering reports at two churches in...
Mooresville Board of Adjustment resumes hearing about Josh’s Farmer’s Market
After hearing four hours of testimony on Tuesday, the Mooresville Board of Adjustment delayed final arguments and potentially a decision on the fate of Josh’s Farmer’s Market until January. As the hearing resumed, business owner Josh Graham’s attorney Rick Yeoman asserted during his questioning of Town Planner Danny...
Statesville mayor touts city’s accomplishments in 2022, expresses appreciation for staff
As the Statesville City Council completed its official business for the year on Monday, Mayor Costi Kutteh took a few minutes to talk about strides the city has made during the past 12 months. “When I reflect on 2022, I am first filled with gratitude and thanks,” Kutteh said. “Thanks...
Faced with skyrocketing construction costs, Iredell commissioners discuss putting brakes on new high school
Iredell County commissioners experienced a severe case of sticker shock as they dug deeper into estimates of construction costs for Weathers Creek High School. During the Iredell County Board of Commissioners fall retreat on Friday, Iredell-Statesville Schools officials provided cost projections for the district’s capital projects, including the new high school and track and stadium upgrades at North Iredell High School.
Statesville man sentenced to 20-plus years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder
A suspect in the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old Statesville man will serve at least 20 years in prison, according to the Statesville Police Department. David Lee Chambers, 31, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon during a hearing in Iredell County Superior Court in connection with the July 2020 slaying of of Courtney Deshawn Bradshaw.
Iredell commissioners reject low bid for surplus property
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday rejected a bid of $400 to purchase surplus property located off Harmony Highway. In July of 2020, commissioners adopted a resolution authorizing county staff to work with Allen Tate Realtors to conduct an upset bid process for a parcel of surplus property owned by Iredell County.
