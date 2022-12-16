Read full article on original website
Twitter Begins Pilot Test of Twitter Blue for Business
Building on its most recent official rollout of subscription service Twitter Blue, Twitter began a pilot test of Twitter Blue for Business with a select group of businesses. A square company badge will appear next to the display name of businesses in the pilot, and Oreo. had some fun with...
Before Performance Max, There Was Google's App Campaigns, Muddying Transparency
Automation is taking hold of the ad industry, and marketers are grappling with the idea of balancing transparency with effectiveness, spurred by interest in Google’s year-old tool Performance Max. And if history is to be believed, performance often wins. But that doesn’t mean marketers are happy about it.
Brave Commerce Podcast: How Brands Can Communicate and Connect With Their Consumers
In this episode of Brave Commerce, Jim Mollica, chief marketing officer of Bose, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss several ways brands can communicate and connect with their consumers. Mollica shares his experiences of marketing a product in the entertainment, apparel and consumer electronics industries. Although very...
Marketers See Success in Meta's Advantage+ Shopping Campaigns This Holiday Season
Meta rolled out Advantage+ shopping campaigns for e-commerce and retail advertisers in August. Now, the artificial intelligence-powered ad solution has shown enough promise in its first few months for the company to extend it to verticals, such as consumer packaged goods, entertainment, media and technology. The thinking behind Advantage+ shopping...
Twitter Introduces Pre-Bid Adjacency Controls for Advertisers
Twitter found time amid this past weekend’s drama to share two brand safety-related updates following the company’s meeting earlier this month with the World Federation of Advertisers, during which it reaffirmed its commitment to the Global Alliance for Responsible Media. Starting Monday, advertisers on the platform have access...
The Best Ads of 2022: The Good, The Great and The Future
On Jan 25, join experts at Adweek Outlook 2023, a live virtual event, for trend forecasting, tips and tools. Register Now. In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, managing editor of creativity, creator economy and DEI Shannon Miller is joined by audience engagement director Jess Zafarris and European creative editor Brittaney Kiefer to discuss the best ads of the year and the future of creativity.
Messenger: How to Use the Christmas Chat Theme
Ahead of the Christmas holiday, Messenger released a “Christmas” chat theme that allows users to add a Christmas sweater background to conversations. When this theme is activated, the conversation’s emoji will automatically be updated to the Christmas tree emoji. In addition, three word effects will automatically be added to the conversation for the words “tree,” “presents” and “Santa.”
Tuesday Stir
-Looking to give Mainers a little extra luck this holiday season, the Maine Lottery Reindeer Run campaign introduces three new instant win games and the new Reindeer Run Second Chance promotion. In the spot by Fuseideas, a man meets his girlfriend’s family for the first time at the holidays and makes a big faux pas thinking he’s entered an ugly sweater party. He has not, and learns that the uncomfortable way.
WhatsApp Rolls Out Accidental Delete Feature
WhatsApp introduced an accidental delete feature on Android and iOS for cases when a user meant to delete messages from being seen by anyone on the application and mistakenly tapped on Delete for Me instead. People have five seconds to take advantage of accidental delete. The Delete for Everyone option...
TikTok: How to Use the Santa Text-to-Speech Voice
Ahead of Christmas, TikTok released a “Santa” text-to-speech voice that will allow users to have Santa Claus read the text in their videos. Our guide will show you how to use the Santa text-to-speech voice in the TikTok application. Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app...
Brand Loyalty and Broad Experiences Give These First-Time CMOs a Fresh Perspective on Marketing
Kristyn Cook has never served a day as a company’s chief marketing officer. When she assumes that role for State Farm on Jan. 1, 2023, however, she’ll do so having lived with parents who were State Farm agents since she was 11, opening her own State Farm agency in Chicago 15 years ago and helping outgoing CMO Rand Harbert revive the insurance company’s “Like a good neighbor” slogan and develop the Jake From State Farm character.
Netflix and Amazon Partner on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Marketing Campaign
Amazon and Netflix are partnering on a marketing campaign for the upcoming Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Owners of Amazon Fire TV devices will have access to an exclusive teaser for Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated film and special behind-the-scenes content. There’s also an interactive mystery called...
Instagram Begins Rolling Out 2022 Recap Feature With a Twist
Instagram added its own flavor to the traditional end-of-year recap from social platforms, delivering its 2022 Recap in Reels form with narration from users’ choice of Bad Bunny, Badshah, DJ Khaled or Priah Ferguson from Stranger Things. Prompts will begin appearing in Instagrammers’ feeds Monday enabling them to create...
Not All Retail Media Loyalty Programs Are Created Equal
One of retail media’s biggest selling points has been the robust first-party data the retailer has gathered from customers—their buying habits, brand affinity, purchase frequency, price sensitivity and even flavor or color preferences. The richness of the data depends on how meticulous the retailer has been collecting and...
Maureen Krol Named Global Group Director of mSix&Partners
MSix&Partners, a joint venture between The&Partnership and GroupM, has hired Maureen Krol as global group director and Jessie Pollack as director, client leadership and planning. Krol comes to mSix&Partners from Starcom, where she led Gen Z and millennial marketing initiatives for companies in the CPG category including Mars, Red Bull...
Monday Stir
-Since meeting in art school, Italian natives and Joinery directors Marco Bellone and Giovanni Consonni have helmed campaigns for clients including Jeep, Coca-Cola, Luxottica and Fiat. Now, in a spot for La Marca Prosecco, “Optimism is a Mindset,” the directing duo draws on Italian roots. The sparkling spot follows a young woman through the streets of Syracuse, Sicily, as the ancient seaside town around her transforms into images of smiling faces, uplifting sayings, and disco balls. The spot also uses visual effects—including the magical filling of two champagne flutes out of thin air. The spot was done in collaboration with Ogilvy.
Xbox and Jimmy O Yang Introduce Gamers to 'Nowstalgia'
Gaming has a lot of underrated benefits, potentially serving as a therapeutic tool during times of stress and a bonding activity for many. Some of our best memories can come from playing video games, inspiring nostalgia when reflecting on the characters and legacy franchises that have impacted our lives. Leaning...
WFA Reports Clients' Average Payment Time Has Increased to 60 Days
The average payment terms from clients now stand at 60 days with—on average—a third of agencies having been forced to extend their terms in the past 18 months in order to land contracts, with a quarter of businesses working on 90 day terms or more. The Global Agency...
