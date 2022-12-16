-Since meeting in art school, Italian natives and Joinery directors Marco Bellone and Giovanni Consonni have helmed campaigns for clients including Jeep, Coca-Cola, Luxottica and Fiat. Now, in a spot for La Marca Prosecco, “Optimism is a Mindset,” the directing duo draws on Italian roots. The sparkling spot follows a young woman through the streets of Syracuse, Sicily, as the ancient seaside town around her transforms into images of smiling faces, uplifting sayings, and disco balls. The spot also uses visual effects—including the magical filling of two champagne flutes out of thin air. The spot was done in collaboration with Ogilvy.

1 DAY AGO