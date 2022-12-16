ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers unveil $1.7T bill to avoid shutdown, boost Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders unveiled a government-wide $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion in emergency spending, mostly to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters.
Musk says he will find new Twitter CEO but keep control of key divisions

Elon Musk said he would step down from the CEO role at Twitter - just as soon as he finds someone else "foolish enough to take the job." Still, Musk plans to keep control of the software and servers teams at the social media company, key areas that will allow him to control product decisions.
State Sen. Skinner Introduces Free Menstrual Product Legislation For Workplaces, Public Buildings

New legislation introduced Monday would ensure that Californians have access to free menstrual products in workplaces and public buildings, according to state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley. Skinner, chair of the California Legislative Women's Caucus, brought forward legislation Senate Bill 59, "Equity, Period," which states that all state-owned buildings and any...
House Committee Finally OKs Release of Trump’s Tax Returns

The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee approved the public release of six years’ worth of of former President Donald J. Trump’s tax returns, the New York Times reports. The vote was approved with all 24 Democrats voting in favor of the motion and all 16 Republicans against it. The Democratic-controlled committee said it will redact personal information from the documents; it is still unclear when these materials will be available to the public.
Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’

This story originally appeared in the Nevada Current. Water authorities in the Western U.S. don’t have a crystal ball, but rapidly receding reservoirs uncovering sunken boats and other debris lost in their depths decades ago give a clear view of the hard choices ahead. If Western states do not agree on a plan to safeguard […] The post Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’ appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
