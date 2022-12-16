Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
AOC swipes Republicans over not supporting minimum wage raise, gets reminded Democrats killed the bill
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized Republicans for not supporting a 2021 minimum wage hike, although her Democratic colleagues are the reason it ultimately did not pass.
Lawmakers unveil $1.7T bill to avoid shutdown, boost Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders unveiled a government-wide $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion in emergency spending, mostly to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters.
Wells Fargo fined $3.7 billion over consumer law violations
Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo agreed to pay $3.7 billion to settle charges that it harmed consumers by charging illegal fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages, as well as incorrectly applied overdraft fees against savings and checking accounts.
Musk says he will find new Twitter CEO but keep control of key divisions
Elon Musk said he would step down from the CEO role at Twitter - just as soon as he finds someone else "foolish enough to take the job." Still, Musk plans to keep control of the software and servers teams at the social media company, key areas that will allow him to control product decisions.
Elon Musk creates Twitter poll on $1.7T spending bill, says it's 'unlikely' in best interest of the people
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said Congress' massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill was being railroaded through and is "unlikely to be in the best interests of the people."
State Sen. Skinner Introduces Free Menstrual Product Legislation For Workplaces, Public Buildings
New legislation introduced Monday would ensure that Californians have access to free menstrual products in workplaces and public buildings, according to state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley. Skinner, chair of the California Legislative Women's Caucus, brought forward legislation Senate Bill 59, "Equity, Period," which states that all state-owned buildings and any...
House Committee Finally OKs Release of Trump’s Tax Returns
The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee approved the public release of six years’ worth of of former President Donald J. Trump’s tax returns, the New York Times reports. The vote was approved with all 24 Democrats voting in favor of the motion and all 16 Republicans against it. The Democratic-controlled committee said it will redact personal information from the documents; it is still unclear when these materials will be available to the public.
Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’
This story originally appeared in the Nevada Current. Water authorities in the Western U.S. don’t have a crystal ball, but rapidly receding reservoirs uncovering sunken boats and other debris lost in their depths decades ago give a clear view of the hard choices ahead. If Western states do not agree on a plan to safeguard […] The post Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’ appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Frustration among migrants at U.S.-Mexico border as COVID restrictions remain
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico/WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - When Vladimir Castellanos learned that COVID-19 restrictions blocking him and other migrants from claiming asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico may not be terminated this week, he said he felt deceived.
U.S. FAA proposes airworthiness criteria for Archer Aviation air taxi
WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday issued the airworthiness criteria that Archer Aviation (ACHR.N) will need to meet for its M001 air taxi to be certified for use.
