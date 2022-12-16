The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee approved the public release of six years’ worth of of former President Donald J. Trump’s tax returns, the New York Times reports. The vote was approved with all 24 Democrats voting in favor of the motion and all 16 Republicans against it. The Democratic-controlled committee said it will redact personal information from the documents; it is still unclear when these materials will be available to the public.

