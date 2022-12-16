Cardinals respond to Sean Kugler arbitration request

The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler in Mexico before the team played the San Francisco 49ers, after he allegedly groped a woman the night before. This week, Kugler is contesting the firing, seeking arbitration, citing multiple claims against the Cardinals for his dismissal.

He denies the event happened and suggests there is either miscommunication or mistaken identity.

However, the Cardinals released s statement on the subject, showing confidence in the firing.

As an ongoing legal matter, we are going to refrain from comment other than to say that the team is confident the process will result in a much different set of facts than those presented today and that it had good cause to terminate Mr. Kugler’s employment.

We will see in the weeks to come what comes of this story.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and