NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox 'heavily' pursuing former All-Star third baseman

UPDATE (6:15 p.m. ET): Turner and the Red Sox have agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Boston has had an underwhelming offseason to date, signing reliever Kenley Jansen and outfielder Masataka Yoshida in free agency but letting Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez sign elsewhere while missing out on most of the top players on the free-agent market.
Larry Brown Sports

Mets reportedly bringing in Buck Showalter favorite

Buck Showalter is reuniting with one of his old company men in New York. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the New York Mets are hiring Dom Chiti to serve as their bullpen coach. The 64-year-old Chiti had spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Chiti is plenty familiar with... The post Mets reportedly bringing in Buck Showalter favorite appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
batterypower.com

This Day in MLB History: December 18

1903 - Ban Johnson is reelected as president of the American League and given a raise to $10,000. The league also votes to allow coaches at first and third base at all times. The AL also adopts the “foul strike” rule that has been in place in the National League since 1901. A foul ball will now count as a strike unless there are already two strikes.
Larry Brown Sports

Astros linked to former rival player in free agency

The Houston Astros could be letting bygones be bygones in free agency this MLB offseason. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that veteran utility man Jurickson Profar is one of the players being considered by the Astros as they continue to search for upgrades. Heyman adds that outfielder Michael Conforto is also under consideration, as is a reunion with Michael Brantley.
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Hello, Goodbye

With his deal official and in need of a new number, Kodai Senga took to Twitter to ask fans what they think he should wear in New York. As his Mets tenure officially came to an end, Chris Bassitt typed a goodbye tweet to New York and the fans. Around...
MLB Trade Rumors

One-time All-Star pitcher Tom Browning dies at age 62

Former major league pitcher Tom Browning passed away, per an announcement from the Sheriff’s Office in Boone County, Kentucky. Browning was 62 years old. The left-handed pitcher was drafted by the Reds in 1982 and wound up spending the vast majority of his career with that organization. He made his major league debut in 1984 and spent parts of 11 seasons with the club, sticking with Cincy through the 1994 campaign.
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies extend GM Sam Fuld

The Phillies announced Monday that they’ve extended the contract of general manager Sam Fuld through the 2025 season. Assistant general managers Ned Rice and Jorge Velandia also received extensions through the 2025 season. Philadelphia, fresh off a World Series appearance, also recently extended president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski through the 2027 season.
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

