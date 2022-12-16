ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified

A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 1:30 AM, on Saturday December 17, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), made an onsite arrest of Darianna Boudart, 19, of Mattapan, after a traffic stop in the area of 27 Harvard Street in Dorchester. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle traveling without its headlights...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Everett police detective arrested after drunk driving crash

EVERETT - Sources tell the I-Team off duty Everett Police Detective Sarah Nawoichik was drunk behind the wheel of an unmarked police cruiser when she crashed into a parked SUV and pushed that car into another parked car that jumped the curb. All three cars were damaged. It happened last just after 11pm Monday night on Union Street in Everett Thirty-seven-year-old Nawoichik was driving her take home Ford Fusion at the time of the accident. According to the police report, Nawoichik told police officers at the scene she was coming back from dinner with friends in...
EVERETT, MA
nbcboston.com

Increased Police Presence at Medford High School After Boy was Stabbed

A boy was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a fight at a bathroom at Medford High School Monday, police in the Massachusetts city said. The injured boy, who was cut in the chest, first went to the nurse's office, then was taken to the hospital, according to Medford Police Captain Paul Covino.
MEDFORD, MA
Boston

Boston police officer placed on leave after domestic assault arrest

Officer James Kenneally's lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. A Boston police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic assault. His lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. James...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s how many guns got exchanged for gift cards in Boston

"A gun buyback embraces the philosophy that one fewer gun on the street is potentially many lives saved." Boston police collected 35 firearms from the community Saturday via its 2022 Boston Gun Buyback, Gun for Gift Card Program. The program offers $100 gift cards in exchange for guns from community...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Man Arraigned on Second Degree Murder Charges from August Shooting

On December 15th, 2022, a local Boston man was arraigned at the Suffolk County Superior Court on charges of shooting and killing 28-year-old Dion Ruiz on August 13th, 2022 in the South End. District Attorney Kevin Hayden has been handling the case. Alexander Nunez, 24, stands accused of second-degree murder....
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy