whdh.com
Boston police ID Theater District shooting victim as homicide investigation gets underway
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department has identified a victim who died following a shooting in the city’s Theater District. Department officials said Branden P. Barrett, 34, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday, Dec. 11, when officers responded to the corner of Tremont and Stewart streets.
bpdnews.com
Victim Identified in Connection to Homicide Investigation at 240 Tremont Street
At about 9:21 PM, on Sunday, December 11, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 responded to a radio call at 240 Tremont Street on a report of a person shot at that location. On arrival, officers located Branden P. Barrett, 34, of South Weymouth, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound....
nbcboston.com
Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified
A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Still Searching for Shooter After Early Morning ShotSpotter Activation
At approximately 02:00 hours this morning, December 19, 2022, Officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area near 30 Fremont Street in Mattapan for one round. Officers and K-9 Units both converged on the scene and began searching to suspects, evidence and possible victims. Immediately,...
Boston man accused of assaulting two young girls was held without bail
BOSTON — A Dorchester man was held without bail on Monday after allegedly attacking two young girls in a Talbot Street apartment on Friday, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. Michael Fairweather, 36, was charged with assault and battery, two counts of assault and battery on a child, and two...
WMUR.com
Man shot wife inside home before shooting, killing himself, Hooksett police say
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Police in Hooksett said a man shot a woman in their home Friday night before he shot and killed himself. Officers said they responded to the home on Alice Avenue, found the injured woman inside and got her out and into an ambulance to go to the hospital. She is expected to recover.
North Shore chiropractor accused of indecently assaulting patient during appointment
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A North Shore chiropractor turned himself in on an arrest warrant Tuesday after he allegedly indecently assaulted a patient during an appointment, authorities said. Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health at 444 Humphrey Street in Swampscott, was arraigned in Peabody District Court...
Boston Man Charged With Attacking Tenants Over 'Messy' Rooms: DA's Office
A man who apparently assaulted three teenagers and one woman over the condition of their home has been charged with assault and battery and is being held in lieu of $500 bail, authorities said.Desmond Fortes, 37, was intoxicated and being held down by a woman and a teenage boy when police found him…
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 1:30 AM, on Saturday December 17, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), made an onsite arrest of Darianna Boudart, 19, of Mattapan, after a traffic stop in the area of 27 Harvard Street in Dorchester. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle traveling without its headlights...
Roxbury man charged with attacking woman, 3 teens during domestic violence incident, DA says
BOSTON — A Roxbury man is facing multiple assault charges related to a domestic violence incident on Friday during which he allegedly assaulted a woman and three teenagers, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday. Desmond Fortes, 37, was charged with assault and battery on a family or household member...
GOTCHA! Port Authority Officers Nab Massachusetts Murder Suspect Boarding Bus In NYC
A pair of diligent Port Authority police officers at the midtown Manhattan bus terminal captured a man wanted for killing a woman in Massachusetts. Victor Carter, 39, had been the subject of a manhunt in the slaying of Amber Buckner, a 40-year-old mother of four in Stoughton, MA, last Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Kaliegh Davidson accused of driving 100 mph on drugs in crash that killed Randolph police officer
A Rockland woman accused of driving more than 100 mph while under the influence of drugs and alcohol before causing a fatal crash that killed a Randolph Police Officer was indicted in Plymouth Superior Court last week. Kaliegh Davidson, 35, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on charges...
Boston Police looking for suspect that allegedly attacked three women in one afternoon
BOSTON — Boston Police are asking for public help identifying a man that allegedly attacked three women in a two-hour span on Saturday. According to BPD, all three incidents of assault and battery occurred on Dartmouth Street near the Back Bay MBTA station. All three incidents happened between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
I-Team: Everett police detective arrested after drunk driving crash
EVERETT - Sources tell the I-Team off duty Everett Police Detective Sarah Nawoichik was drunk behind the wheel of an unmarked police cruiser when she crashed into a parked SUV and pushed that car into another parked car that jumped the curb. All three cars were damaged. It happened last just after 11pm Monday night on Union Street in Everett Thirty-seven-year-old Nawoichik was driving her take home Ford Fusion at the time of the accident. According to the police report, Nawoichik told police officers at the scene she was coming back from dinner with friends in...
Arrest Made In Connection With 40-Year-Old Stoughton Mother's Murder: DA
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old mother from Stoughton, officials said. Victor Carter, age 39, was arrested in connection with the murder of Amber Buckner on Saturday, Dec. 17, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced. Carter, who …
nbcboston.com
Increased Police Presence at Medford High School After Boy was Stabbed
A boy was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a fight at a bathroom at Medford High School Monday, police in the Massachusetts city said. The injured boy, who was cut in the chest, first went to the nurse's office, then was taken to the hospital, according to Medford Police Captain Paul Covino.
Boston police officer placed on leave after domestic assault arrest
Officer James Kenneally's lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. A Boston police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic assault. His lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. James...
Cohasset man arrested after barricading himself in home with children, threatening police with chainsaw
Both children are younger than five, the Cohasset police chief said. A man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly barricading himself inside a Cohasset home with two young children and, earlier in the day, trying to cut through the door of the town’s police station with a chainsaw. Cohasset...
Here’s how many guns got exchanged for gift cards in Boston
"A gun buyback embraces the philosophy that one fewer gun on the street is potentially many lives saved." Boston police collected 35 firearms from the community Saturday via its 2022 Boston Gun Buyback, Gun for Gift Card Program. The program offers $100 gift cards in exchange for guns from community...
liveboston617.org
Boston Man Arraigned on Second Degree Murder Charges from August Shooting
On December 15th, 2022, a local Boston man was arraigned at the Suffolk County Superior Court on charges of shooting and killing 28-year-old Dion Ruiz on August 13th, 2022 in the South End. District Attorney Kevin Hayden has been handling the case. Alexander Nunez, 24, stands accused of second-degree murder....
