Athena Was Told To Lose Weight Before WWE Signed Her
AEW star Athena has discussed being told to lose weight by WWE and how she was kicked out by her parents for abandoning college to follow her dream. Athena is currently a part of the AEW roster but prior to joining the company, she spent several years as Ember Moon in WWE. Most of her success in that company came as part of the NXT roster, where she is a one-time NXT Women’s Champion.
NXT Star Apparently Tattooed With WWE Logo
One NXT star has taken the idea of brand loyalty to the extreme by apparently branding himself with a tattoo of the WWE logo but all may not be as it seems. Tattoos and wrestling are nothing new. Whether the tribal markings of Roman Reigns, The Rock, and The Usos or the all-over ink of CM Punk and The Undertaker or even THAT neck tattoo that Cody Rhodes made famous, the artistry of painting one’s body is no stranger to those that put their bodies through hell for the sake of entertainment. But now one NXT star has seemingly taken things a step further, or perhaps a step too far.
Major AEW Star’s Contract Apparently Extended
A new report has shed light on a top AEW star’s current contract and suggests it has been quietly extended by the company. Kenny Omega was one of four men named Executive Vice President when Tony Khan formed AEW in early 2019 alongside The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes. Omega was a major name for AEW in those early days having been one of the biggest names in NJPW for several years.
WWE Star Wants Intergender Match Following Raw
One WWE star was paying close attention to Monday Night Raw and renewed calls for them to have their own intergender match. On Raw in Des Moines, Iowa, The Judgment Day was in action as Damian Priest and Finn Balor teamed up to face The Street Profits. With Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio taking up position on the outside, Akira Tozawa accompanied The Profits to the ring to try and even up the score.
AEW Vice President Explains Why He Quit WWE
A former WWE executive has explained why he left the company as he embarks on a new vice president role with Tony Khan’s AEW. Mike Mansury spent eleven years with WWE, climbing through the ranks of the company and achieving the role of Vice President of Global Television Production before he left of his own accord in 2020.
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
Jim Ross Explains Why Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg Went So Wrong
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has given his take on why the WrestleMania 20 encounter between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg did not live up to the hype. Some of the greatest matches in wrestling history have taken place at WrestleMania, Savage & Steamboat, Bret & Owen, The Undertaker & Shawn Michaels. But The Show of Shows played host to one of the most infamous bouts in WWE history when Brock Lesnar met Goldberg at WrestleMania 20.
WWE Superstar Accused Of Cheating On Adult Film Star
Things may have gone from bad to worse for one WWE Superstar who has been accused of cheating on one adult film actress with another. In a story originally reported by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, Matt Riddle recently failed a drug test for the second time this year and that meant he was in rehab trying to get better. It is believed that Riddle’s first failed drug test came around SummerSlam, which was in late July.
Chris Jericho Teases Potential Team With Kenny Omega At AEW Winnipeg Debut
Chris Jericho once saw Kenny Omega as his enemy; now he sees him as a potential ally. On March 14th, 2023, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will make its Winnipeg debut. And to commemorate that momentous occasion, Chris Jericho wants the two best wrestling Winnipeggers to team together. Speaking to Winnipeg...
(Almost) 5-Star Match Reviews: The Great Muta vs. Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger – NJPW, October 20th, 1996
Most people who follow Japanese wrestling think it’s all action and no emotion or personality; this match shows just how untrue that belief is. What we’re looking at today is something special: a once-ever dream match between two of the most famous Japanese wrestlers ever, at least according to many American fans. But this was less like a match between Bret Hart and Rey Mysterio and more like a match between The Undertaker and Finn Balor. How so? Read on to find out.
First WWE Raw Of 2023 Gets 2 Huge Title Matches
WWE is starting 2023 with a bang as two massive title matches have been made for Monday Night Raw on the 2nd of January. On the 12th of December edition of WWE’s flagship show Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in one-on-one competition to become the number one contender to Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship. After the bout, Bliss continued to tease turning to the Bray Wyatt-inspired dark side once again as she spaced out and looked set to drop Belair with Sister Abigail before seemingly coming to her senses.
Identity Of Keith Lee’s Mystery AEW Dynamite Attacker Revealed
Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland attempted to solve their issues with mediation on AEW Dynamite but instead, Lee was the victim of Strickland’s new group. Swerve In Our Glory apparently fell to pieces during their Full Gear match with The Acclaimed as Keith Lee walked out on his partner after Swerve Strickland got physical with him. They reunited briefly at ROH Final Battle but this time it was Strickland that walked out on his partner with Keith Lee still able to overcome Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
Alexa Bliss Calls Bray Wyatt Storyline “Most Fun Of My Career”
Alexa Bliss fondly recalled her time working alongside Bray Wyatt, calling it the most fun time of her entire career. In the summer of 2020, Alexa Bliss became involved in the storyline between her Mixed Match Challenge tag team partner Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. As their alliance continued over the months to come, Bliss would often find herself going into a trance and performing The Fiend’s signature Sister Abigail finisher, and she was heavily involved in Wyatt’s storyline with Randy Orton later that year.
New Update On Sasha Banks’ Wrestle Kingdom 17 Status
The latest update on the possible appearance of Sasha Banks appearing at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 show indicates signs look good for the Japanese promotion. Sasha Banks has been the talk of the wrestling world since it emerged that she is scheduled to make an appearance for NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on the 4th of January 2023. There has been no confirmation as to Banks’ WWE status, meaning the deal has created a lot of questions surrounding her future.
NJPW Star On AJ Styles Return – “Anything Is Possible”
With the Forbidden Door barely hanging by its hinges, an NJPW star has said that “anything is possible” in relation to AJ Styles returning to the company. Following his long stint in TNA, AJ Styles became an international sensation when he joined New Japan Pro Wrestling, leading Bullet Club and becoming a two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion.
Matt Hardy Discusses In What Aspect Jeff Hardy Wasn’t Ready To Become World Champion
According to Matt Hardy, his brother Jeff wasn’t ready to fully embrace being a world champion. Jeff Hardy is one of the most popular wrestlers of the past two decades. Being such a high-flying daredevil with a unique look and eclectic personality garnered him much praise and built him a loyal fan following. And even though he wasn’t a prototypical champion by any means, he still reached the world title level in WWE in 2008 and then again in 2009.
The John Report: AEW Dynamite (Holiday Bash) 12/21/22 Review
This week’s AEW Dynamite featured Jamie Hayter facing Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Title in the main event, plus the Best Of 7 Series between Death Triangle and The Elite continued. This will be a condensed review. That means I’m not going to be doing detailed recaps...
Vince McMahon Was Considered To End Ric Flair’s Career
Ric Flair’s retirement storyline is fondly remembered by WWE fans but it appears it could have been Vince McMahon that ended Flair’s career. At the tail end of 2007, Ric Flair cut a rousing promo where he promised fans he would never retire despite his advancing years. Then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon gave The Nature Boy the chance to continue competing but to do so Flair would have to keep winning as his next loss would be his last match.
WWE Personality Explains Why They Were Released
A former WWE personality has explained why they were released from the company and thinks it all came down to a lack of communication. At the start of December, Quetzalli Bulnes revealed that she had been released from her contract by WWE. Bulnes had been featured in some of the company’s Spanish-language social media output, hosting El Brunch and WWE Ahora.
WWE In Your House 5 – Seasons Beatings (December 1995) Review
The WWF In Your House 5 pay-per-view was the last pay-per-view of 1995, which was the first year where WWE introduced the In Your House PPV concept. This show followed Survivor Series 1995, which was headlined by Bret Hart beating Diesel to win the WWF World Title and put an end to Diesel’s nearly one year run as the champion. That match was really good too. Looking ahead, Royal Rumble 1996 was next and it was clear that it was time for Shawn Michaels to emerge as a top babyface. Shawn didn’t wrestle at this show due to selling injuries as part of a concussion storyline.
