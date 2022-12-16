Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
Flint’s Top Montana Stories of 2022, Remember This One?
As I look back on the top 10 stories that I covered for the year 2022, this was certainly a remarkable story- and thankfully it had a happy ending. Remember the little boy that went missing in the woods near Troy, Montana and was found safe two days later?. We...
NBCMontana
Severe driving conditions, blowing snow on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reports severe driving conditions on Interstate 90 between St. Regis and Superior. Chains are required for all towing units from Lookout Pass to mile marker 4 on I-90. In Idaho, a vehicle is spun out in the eastbound lanes, blocking one...
eastidahonews.com
More eastern Idaho highways close due to drifting snow, low visibility
IDAHO FALLS — Several highways in eastern Idaho are closed Wednesday morning due to severe drifting snow, low visibility and winter weather conditions. Highway 20 between Ashton and the Montana State Line. Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley. Highway 32 between Tetonia and Ashton. Highway 33 between Newdale...
Record-breaking cold expected across Montana on Wednesday, Thursday
Record-breaking cold temperatures not seen in Montana in more than 30 years are expected statewide Wednesday night and Thursday morning as an Arctic air mass drops down from Canada. “We’re expecting the possibility for cold on historic proportions this Thursday — temperatures quite possibly colder than anything we’ve seen in 40 years,” said C. Corby […] The post Record-breaking cold expected across Montana on Wednesday, Thursday appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
Cute Idaho Mountain Town Is Actually The Smallest City In America
One of the many qualities that attract people to Idaho is the smaller cities. Even Boise, Idaho's largest city, is much smaller than places like Los Angeles and other California towns that so many have moved here to escape. The mass exodus from California has led to the growth of the Treasure Valley. The smallest towns in Idaho have yet to see that growth. The smaller cities have gotten smaller during the same time Boise has seen massive growth.
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic
If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022
Expected severe winter weather is prompting schools in Missoula and Flathead counties to close on Wednesday.
Alarming New Data Suggests We Have A Big Problem Here In Montana.
As our population ages and our workforce decreases, we are beginning to see several shifts in our society and some of them are not good. A popular term that is often used by the younger generation these days for those of a certain age is "boomer". Of course, this isn't new, it is short for "baby boomers", which are a huge part of the American population.
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
newsnationnow.com
Killer or witness: Who was in the Hyundai Elantra?
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Police continue to focus on the white Hyundai Elantra they believe was in the area of the house near the Idaho student murders and are asking for tips related to the car. Is it possible that the killer borrowed the car? Retired crime scene reconstructionist...
PETA Wants Montanans To Be Vegan This Holiday To Protect Turkeys
Here in Montana, you know we are known for eating MEAT, and the vegan lifestyle generally isn't common around here. Do we hate vegans? No, but we certainly will joke around with you at the dinner table... or laugh at an impossible burger. So when my email received a release...
Most Popular Fast Food in Montana, They Missed One
I was scanning through the latest print edition of the Big Sky Business Journal, and I came across this report about the top fast food restaurants in Montana. I like all three that made the top of the list- but I still can't believe that Taco Johns wasn't in the top three.
If You’re Behind a Montana Snowplow, Look Out For This
Snowplows are out all day and night, making sure the roads are safe for travelers, and it's important to keep in mind that there are a set of rules for dealing with snowplows on the road. This winter, the snowplows are out in full force, clearing roads from Bozeman to...
Woman sues Montana state agency over rape, pregnancy at age 11
BUTTE (AP) — A Montana woman has filed a lawsuit against the state child and family services agency saying it failed to protect her from her mother’s boyfriend, who was eventually convicted of raping and impregnating her when she was 11. The woman, who is now 21, filed the lawsuit last week against the Division of Child and Family Services, The Montana Standard reported. She is seeking unspecified damages for emotional distress, anxiety and fear. ...
Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?
This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
Montana eyeing new state child tax credit
While a child tax credit may not be reinstated on a federal level, here in Montana, the state government is looking at options to provide families with some much-needed financial support.
