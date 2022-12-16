ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

montanarightnow.com

Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
MONTANA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
MOSCOW, ID
NBCMontana

Severe driving conditions, blowing snow on I-90

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reports severe driving conditions on Interstate 90 between St. Regis and Superior. Chains are required for all towing units from Lookout Pass to mile marker 4 on I-90. In Idaho, a vehicle is spun out in the eastbound lanes, blocking one...
SUPERIOR, MT
eastidahonews.com

More eastern Idaho highways close due to drifting snow, low visibility

IDAHO FALLS — Several highways in eastern Idaho are closed Wednesday morning due to severe drifting snow, low visibility and winter weather conditions. Highway 20 between Ashton and the Montana State Line. Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley. Highway 32 between Tetonia and Ashton. Highway 33 between Newdale...
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

Record-breaking cold expected across Montana on Wednesday, Thursday

Record-breaking cold temperatures not seen in Montana in more than 30 years are expected statewide Wednesday night and Thursday morning as an Arctic air mass drops down from Canada.  “We’re expecting the possibility for cold on historic proportions this Thursday — temperatures quite possibly colder than anything we’ve seen in 40 years,” said C. Corby […] The post Record-breaking cold expected across Montana on Wednesday, Thursday appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades

The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
MISSOULA, MT
MIX 106

Cute Idaho Mountain Town Is Actually The Smallest City In America

One of the many qualities that attract people to Idaho is the smaller cities. Even Boise, Idaho's largest city, is much smaller than places like Los Angeles and other California towns that so many have moved here to escape. The mass exodus from California has led to the growth of the Treasure Valley. The smallest towns in Idaho have yet to see that growth. The smaller cities have gotten smaller during the same time Boise has seen massive growth.
IDAHO STATE
96.7 KISS FM

The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic

If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Alarming New Data Suggests We Have A Big Problem Here In Montana.

As our population ages and our workforce decreases, we are beginning to see several shifts in our society and some of them are not good. A popular term that is often used by the younger generation these days for those of a certain age is "boomer". Of course, this isn't new, it is short for "baby boomers", which are a huge part of the American population.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources

It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Killer or witness: Who was in the Hyundai Elantra?

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Police continue to focus on the white Hyundai Elantra they believe was in the area of the house near the Idaho student murders and are asking for tips related to the car. Is it possible that the killer borrowed the car? Retired crime scene reconstructionist...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Woman sues Montana state agency over rape, pregnancy at age 11

BUTTE (AP) — A Montana woman has filed a lawsuit against the state child and family services agency saying it failed to protect her from her mother’s boyfriend, who was eventually convicted of raping and impregnating her when she was 11. The woman, who is now 21, filed the lawsuit last week against the Division of Child and Family Services, The Montana Standard reported. She is seeking unspecified damages for emotional distress, anxiety and fear. ...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?

This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
MONTANA STATE
