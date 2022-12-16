In the first half of Sunday’s 34-23 loss to the Bengals, the Bucs actually played complementary football — something they haven’t done often in 2022. Then, in the second half, it was much of the same old story that has played out all year. The offense left the defense out to dry and everything unraveled. It started with a botched fake punt by Giovani Bernard to open the third quarter. That gave Cincinnati possession at the Bucs’ 16-yard line, which eventually resulted in a field goal.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO