Pewter Report
Bucs vs. Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report: Surprising Defensive Addition
Gronkowski Says Two NFL Teams Reached Out After Viral Tweet
All it took was three words for teams to become interested.
Pewter Report
Bucs, Cardinals To Meet In Battle Of Underachievers
When the 2022 NFL schedule was released back in May, a Week 16 meeting between the Bucs and Cardinals – on Christmas night, no less – stood out as a marquee game. Now, as the two teams prepare to square off at State Farm Stadium on Sunday night, it’s less of a marquee matchup and more of a battle between two underachieving teams.
Pewter Report
Bucs Get Another Shot To Solve Struggles Against Unheralded QBs
On Christmas night in Arizona, the Bucs will once again face a quarterback making his first career start in the NFL. With Kyler Murray done for the season due to a torn ACL and Colt McCoy ruled out with a concussion, it’ll be former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley under center for the Cardinals.
Pewter Report
Bowles Updates Status Of Bucs RT Wirfs, DT Vea
The Bucs are missing two extremely important pieces on their offensive and defensive line with right tackle Tristan Wirfs and nose tackle Vita Vea. Both are first-round picks and the best players on their respective lines. Wirfs has been out since injuring his ankle during overtime in a Week 12...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Pewter Report
Bucs OLB Tryon-Shoyinka’s Developmental Path
Lost in the disappointment of the Bucs’ 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday was the fact the defense played much better than the score would indicate. The unit was continually put in terrible positions, as it was backed up in its own zone five times after a turnover on downs and four straight turnovers by the offense.
Pewter Report
Bucs Offense Failed The Defense Again In Week 15
In the first half of Sunday’s 34-23 loss to the Bengals, the Bucs actually played complementary football — something they haven’t done often in 2022. Then, in the second half, it was much of the same old story that has played out all year. The offense left the defense out to dry and everything unraveled. It started with a botched fake punt by Giovani Bernard to open the third quarter. That gave Cincinnati possession at the Bucs’ 16-yard line, which eventually resulted in a field goal.
Pewter Report
Bucs Have 1 Pro Bowler, 6 Alternates
A year after having nine players named to the Pro Bowl either initially or as alternates, the Bucs have one Pro Bowler in right tackle Tristan Wirfs, in addition to six alternates. Quarterback Tom Brady and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. were named as first alternates with defensive tackle Vita Vea, kicker Ryan Succop, right guard Shaq Mason and inside linebacker Devin White listed as other alternates.
Pewter Report
Will Thompkins Stay As Bucs’ Primary Returner?
The Bucs have seen two games from rookie wide receiver Deven Thompkins as their primary kick and punt returner and he’s delivered mixed results. He started out with a bang in Week 14, returning five kicks for 123 yards with a long of 54. In the punt game, he was solid with two returns for 21 yards, averaging 10.5 yards per play.
