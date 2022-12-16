Read full article on original website
seattlemet.com
Seattle Restaurants: The Themes of 2022
This year certainly had its food-related highs and lows, from some high-profile sushi dinners to beloved restaurants throwing in the towel. But along the way, somewhere in between, we saw a few patterns emerge... This Year…. Coffee Got Even Better. Voi Cà Phê. Georgetown. A counter in Georgetown serves...
Seattle real estate predictions for 2023
It's still not a buyer's market, but lower prices may be on the horizon.
The Best Washington Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
If you want to hope on the road to Flavortown, Mashed mapped out every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
Downtown Seattle art business targeted by criminals for sixth time in 17 months
An art business in Downtown Seattle was recently targeted by criminals for the sixth time in the past year and a half. This time, the owner of Fossil and Stone said someone drove a car into their front door to try and get inside. Kathy Lee tells KIRO 7 she’s beyond frustrated, and is worried about her business surviving with all this new damage happening the weekend before Christmas.
The Suburban Times
The Friendly Fast Food of El Sabor Taqueria
After running a few errands here and there, we decided we needed to slow down a bit and enjoy a late lunch. We were coming back home from University Place and decided we needed some excellent Mexican food at El Sabor. We’ve dined often there before and actually prefer to eat at the little restaurant. The people behind the counter are friendly and accommodating but you do hae to ask for extra napkins! These are juicy entries. The prices are very reasonable. I’m guessing there is a constant path of students from Tacoma Community College with El Sabor directly across the street.
Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington
Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
roadtirement.com
Classy upscale brunch on the water
A little while back we shared a visit to Arnies Edmonds that we had over a year ago and we stated we were planning a return trip . That trip happened on Sunday with our Seattle family before we went to see The Nutcracker ballet in Seattle. We got to...
franchising.com
Big Chicken Lands in Renton
December 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // RENTON, Wa. - Shaquille O’Neal’s chicken sandwich concept Big Chicken announced the opening of its newest location. The location will officially open its doors on December 17 at 921-A N 10th Street in Renton Landing, a bustling upscale shopping, dining and entertainment hub.
nwnewsradio.com
Pronouncing or spelling Seattle’s newly renamed street could be tricky
The wide boulevard that stretches along Seattle’s waterfront is getting an honorary new Coast Salish name. In the Lushootseed tongue, Dzidzilalich means “little crossing over place.” Members of the Suquamish and Muckleshoot Tribal Councils provided guidance in selecting the new name. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO: Waterfront Seattle)
4-6 inches of snow predicted for Seattle Monday night
It looks like the Seattle area will be hit with 4-6 more inches of snow overnight Monday. Issaquah could get a foot. “Look for the snow to return tonight,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said on The Gee & Ursula Show. “There’s enough moisture to generate a few inches in the metro Seattle area. There will be more north of the city.”
KIMA TV
More than 230 flights delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac airport Tuesday
SEATAC, Wash. — A blast of arctic air that brought lowland snow and freezing temperatures to western Washington is causing flights to be delayed or canceled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). Around 480 domestic flights in and out of SEA were delayed Monday, with 33 cancelations, according to FlightAware,...
morethanjustparks.com
3 BEAUTIFUL National Parks Near Seattle (Expert Guide + Photos)
National Parks near Seattle. There’s so much more to Seattle than the Space Needle and Amazon’s Biosphere. In this article, we’ll familiarize you with the incredible national parks that are within a day’s drive of Seattle. This bustling metropolis has access to three incredible national parks.
UW Set to Officially Welcome Deven Bryant, Whose Reputation Continues to Grow
The St. John Bosco linebacker picks up Los Angeles Times award.
eatinseattle.com
Luke’s Lobster to Open at Pike Place Market
Scheduled to open in Seattle at Pike Place Market on January 12, 2023. Maine and Seattle are about as far apart as two places can be in the US. But they are kindred spirits in their reverence for amazing seafood, and the fishing communities that supply it. Pike Place Market has long been the hub of seafood culture in Seattle, so it’s only natural that Maine’s most respected lobster company, Luke’s Lobster, chose a spot overlooking the market on Pike Street for its first lobster shack in the Pacific Northwest. They’ll open that shack this December at 110 Pike Street.
Seattle, Washington
Winter Weather: Snow and Severe Cold Impact Seattle This Week, Emergency Shelters Available (Updated 12/20)
This post was last updated December 20 at 11:00 am. The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and preparing to activate additional services as needed. This blog post will be updated with the latest information on places for people to get indoors and out of the cold, keeping critical infrastructure open, changes to City services, and tips to stay warm and safe.
The Stranger
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle, Washington
For the past couple of years, I've had concerns for some of my family who live in Seattle. Mainly in the neighborhoods surrounding Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, aka CHAZ. I'll be honest; I didn't really know what went on there, just what the news and social media showed. I've been skeptical of that all my life, but just because I may not buy all the information coming to me doesn't mean I don't worry. Now, I know that the whole situation occurred in the middle of 2020, so why should I worry now? I can't help it; I'm a worrier. Is that area of Seattle still dangerous? Possibly. Are there a lot of great people living there? Yes! Does it make the top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle? Yes!
KOMO News
Seattle Starbucks workers join nationwide strike
SEATTLE — Dozens of Starbucks workers were on the picket line in Seattle on Sunday demanding better working conditions for the final day of a three-day nationwide strike happening at more than 100 stores. Workers demonstrating outside the Starbucks Reserve Roastery on Capitol Hill said they wanted to strike...
shorelineareanews.com
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
OLYMPIA – A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Lowland snow expected Monday night and Tuesday
SEATTLE - Snow is expected to impact the Puget Sound area, Hood Canal, and Olympic Peninsula Monday night into Tuesday. The daylight hours Monday will be pretty quiet. There will be few flurries here and there, but it will be mainly dry. Very cold conditions continue in the North Sound, with Fraser Valley outflow winds kicking wind chill temps into the single digits, close to zero degrees. Bellingham will be frigid the next few days.
