WRAL News

EU accuses Meta of antitrust breaches with classified ads

The European Union on Monday accused Facebook parent Meta of breaching antitrust rules by distorting competition in the online classified ads business, the bloc’s latest maneuver to curb the power of Big Tech companies. In its complaint following an investigation launched last year, the EU’s executive commission took issue...
The Independent

Trump news – live: House agrees to release Trump’s taxes as Jan 6 panel cooperates with special counsel

The House Ways and Means Committee voted on Tuesday to publicly release six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns.The former president has long tried to stop the disclosure of the returns, fighting the request for his records all the way to the Supreme Court. It’s unclear how quickly his taxes will be released, but with just two weeks left until Republicans formally take control of the House, this could be the last opportunity for Democrats to disclose whatever new information they have gleaned.The vote comes a day after the House January 6 select committee decided to refer Mr Trump...
WRAL News

US asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay

EL PASO, TEXAS — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to end asylum restrictions, but asked the court for a delay until at least after Christmas. The administration made the plea in a filing Tuesday, a day after Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary order to keep pandemic-era limits on migrants in place. Before Roberts issued that order, the restrictions were slated to expire on Wednesday.
WRAL News

Anti-abortion priest Pavone defrocked for blasphemous posts

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it said were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop who repeatedly told him to stop his partisan activism for Donald Trump. A letter...
WRAL News

Trump taxes: House panel to release report on returns

WASHINGTON — The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted along party lines Tuesday to issue a report on Donald Trump’s tax returns — likely offering a deeper look into financial records that the former president tried to shield from the public. Lawmakers indicated after the vote...
WRAL News

How will asylum work after Title 42 ends? No one knows yet

SAN DIEGO — Show up at a border crossing with Mexico and ask a U.S. official for asylum? Sign up online? Go to a U.S. embassy or consulate?. The Biden administration has been conspicuously silent about how migrants should enter the United States when Trump-era asylum limits end, fueling rumors, confusion and doubts about the government's readiness despite more than two years to prepare.
