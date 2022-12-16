Read full article on original website
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competitionCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Hottest New Seafood Restaurant Morphs Into Party Central For $1 Million-Plus Texas Children’s Night
Texas Children's Hospital's Mark Putnam, chef Aaron Bludorn, Victoria Pappas Bludorn, Cherif Mbodj at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography) The buzz surrounding Navy Blue, the latest Houston restaurant from chef Aaron Bludorn and business partner Cherif...
papercitymag.com
Billionaire Family’s River Oaks Home Transforms Into a Holiday Wonderland — The Fertitta Family Keeps Its Santa Elves Party Tradition Buzzing
The Houston Children's Chorus performed at Santa's Elves Party benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital, held at the Fertitta Family's River Oaks home. What: MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital Santa’s Elves Party. Where: The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks. If you weren’t in the Christmas spirit before...
This Texas Vineyard Is Ranked One Of The Best In the World
"We’ve been going since 2008 so it’s pretty, pretty amazing.”
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: Where To Get Your Tamale Fix and Dine Out This Christmas
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. The Upside Pub, 3402 North Shepherd, closing out 2022 in style with a Hanukkah celebration on Tuesday, December 20. Owners Paige and Andy Lujan’s neighborhood pub will have a special Hanukkah Party menu and games for all, with eats including brisket special, jelly doughnut holes and caviar latke balls.
This Texas City Ranked The Second Best Christmas Lights Destination In The World
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Texans love to go all out for the holidays, and a recent study by the travel website Premiere Inn proves that to be a festive fact.
Texas Eateries Land Among New York Times' Top 25 Restaurant Dishes Of 2022
The New York Times released their list of the top 25 restaurant dishes of 2022.
papercitymag.com
Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose
Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
papercitymag.com
Posh New Design Showroom Draws an Influential Crowd to Rice Village — Jill Egan Interiors Adds Up
Jill Egan, Melanie Wallace at the grand opening of the Jill Egan Interiors showroom in Rice Village (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: Jill Egan Interiors new showroom opening fête. Where: 2532 Amherst Street in Houston’s Rice Village. PC Moment: When doors opened on the champagne-infused evening, a buzzy...
fox26houston.com
Lotus Seafood $5 popcorn shrimp deal set for Wednesday
Houston - Lotus Seafood, a Houston staple and cult favorite since 2006, is giving shrimp lovers cause for celebration this Wednesday with a $5 Popcorn Shrimp & Fries deal. Lotus will be serving up the budget-friendly deal on their crunchy Popcorn Shrimp on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in celebration of National French Fried Shrimp Day – an annual foodie holiday that honors one of America’s favorite seafood dishes.
KHOU
Here are some holiday hidden gems across the Houston area for the whole family
HOUSTON — There are plenty of spots across the Houston area to take the family this holiday season, and KHOU 11 digital anchor Brandi Smith has been scouting them out for you in her 'Living in the Lone Star: Hidden Gems.'. You can learn more about the spots she's...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Texas
Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re Standard
Tamales are a staple of Mexican cuisine and are a popular choice for holiday celebrations in Texas. If you're looking for delicious tamales in the Lone Star State, here are five tamales stores that you should consider visiting:
Chili’s Discontinues Perennial Fan-Favorite Menu Item in a Sweeping Company Change
Angry customers have taken to social media and the press to express their dissatisfaction. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WFAA.com, TotallyTheBomb.com, and Today.com.
thebuzzmagazines.com
A Mandola family reunion
Several hundred Mandola family members gathered at the Bayou City Event Center for a festive family reunion. Planning committee members Maryann Palermo Bankston, Michael B. Patronella, Marilyn Gentempo Walden, Margaret Gentempo Bader, and Teresa “Tee” Palermo (pictured, from left) worked tirelessly to put together a fun event for the family known for its popular restaurants including Carrabba’s, Ciro’s, Ragin Cajun, and Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen. The first Mandola family reunion was held in 1986, and they have gathered together seven times since then to enjoy each other’s company. More than 1,000 Mandola family members are descendants of Sam and Marguerite Mandala (later changed to Mandola), with the majority living in the Greater Houston area. The oldest-living Mandola today is 93 years old, while the youngest was just two weeks old at the time of the reunion. Read more about the Mandola family and their reunions here.
Memorial Park rocks out with cool new stony 'stairs' thanks to generous local family benefactors
Memorial Park fans may hit Houston's green jewel specifically to escape pavement, but a stony new land feature there promises to be an interesting addition. The park's Conservancy has revealed The Emily Clay Family Scramble, a clever new series of blocks on the park's Land Bridge and Prairie that will offer visitors direct access to the new 100-acre project from the popular Seymour Lieberman Exer-Trail. In homage to Memorial Drive's past, the large blocks are made of upcycled pavement chunks from a former section of Memorial Drive that was removed as part of the Land Bridge's construction. It also...
papercitymag.com
Historic Houston Home Hosts a Super Stylish Holiday Schmooze — This Legacy Endures
Dr. Robert Hilliard Jr., Chree Boydstun, Mary Patton, Milton Townsend at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze at Townsend's Montrose home. (Photo by Killy Chavez) Since its founding by acclaimed caterer Jackson Hicks a few decades ago, Legacy Community Health’s Holiday Schmooze has been one of the season’s most anticipated charitable fundraisers. Each year a Houston home of grandeur is opened for the supportive throng that on occasion numbered more than 300. This year’s event was held in the historic home that the late caterer extraordinaire had shared with his partner Milton Townsend.
This meat is the most popular Christmas food in Texas & other states: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone knows that cookies, brownies, muffins, pies and other sweets shine during the holiday season, but what is the most popular Christmas food in Texas and other states across the country?. A report by Crestline checked out the most popular Christmas foods in America and how...
3 Texas Cities Are Among The Happiest Places In America
SmartAsset compiled a list of the happiest places in America.
thebuzzmagazines.com
A new Guinness world record
More than 400 young writers graced the red carpet at the Hilton Americas-Houston to celebrate being published authors and winners of a Guinness world record. Author Madison Dedman (pictured) attended the event where she took photos and signed autographs for family and friends to commemorate her accomplishment. The iWRITE organization, in collaboration with the Bryan Museum, published I Am Texas, the largest published book in the world. Guinness judge Michael Empric joined authors and guests to officially measure the seven-foot-tall book and designate its record-breaking status. I Am Texas is a collection of entries written by young Texans in grades three through 12 from more than 80 school districts across the state. Students shared their perspectives on what the Lone Star State means to them.
