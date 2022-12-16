Several hundred Mandola family members gathered at the Bayou City Event Center for a festive family reunion. Planning committee members Maryann Palermo Bankston, Michael B. Patronella, Marilyn Gentempo Walden, Margaret Gentempo Bader, and Teresa “Tee” Palermo (pictured, from left) worked tirelessly to put together a fun event for the family known for its popular restaurants including Carrabba’s, Ciro’s, Ragin Cajun, and Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen. The first Mandola family reunion was held in 1986, and they have gathered together seven times since then to enjoy each other’s company. More than 1,000 Mandola family members are descendants of Sam and Marguerite Mandala (later changed to Mandola), with the majority living in the Greater Houston area. The oldest-living Mandola today is 93 years old, while the youngest was just two weeks old at the time of the reunion. Read more about the Mandola family and their reunions here.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO