Nonprofits, places of worship get grants for security enhancement, as local Congressmen introduce resolution condemning antisemitic public figures

MD Farm Bureau discusses policy priorities, presents awards
CAMBRIDGE — The 107th Maryland Farm Bureau Annual Convention and Meeting of Delegates convened recently at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina in Cambridge. The Maryland farming community gathered to hear from prominent guests and to set the organization’s grassroots policy agenda for the year.
100 showed at New Tripoli funeral from Maryland firefighter group
Zachary T. A. Paris was a firefighter with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services in Maryland for only two months, but he had already earned the respect of colleagues at the Green Valley fire station. With a name like Paris, in no time at all he was...
Allentown City Council deadlocked on council seat appointment
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown City Council failed to select their latest member during a special meeting Monday night at City Hall. City council's six members could not reach a majority vote on any of the 13 applicants seeking to replace former Councilman Joshua Siegel after seven votes. President Cynthia Mota announced the board will hold a special meeting to vote again Jan. 4 or "soon thereafter."
Zeigler seeks full term as Carbon County sheriff in May primary
Carbon County Sheriff Daniel G. Zeigler, who is fulfilling the unexpired term of retired Sheriff Anthony Harvilla, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary for a full four-year term. Zeigler, who was sworn-in on Jan. 10 by Judge Joseph J. Matika, said in a...
Virginia commission objects to proposed transgender student policies
(The Center Square) – A commission of Virginia state lawmakers voted Monday to file an objection to the Virginia Department of Education’s proposed 2022 model policy for schools, which outlines new rules for how schools handle a student's gender identity that have been labeled anti-trans by opponents. In...
City hosts annual menorah lighting ceremony
The city of Hazleton held its annual menorah lighting ceremony Monday afternoon in front of City Hall. Agudas Israel Congregation and Beth Israel Temple organized the event, which was attended by Rabbi Yosef Zylberberg, Temple Israel, and Richard Kline, spiritual leader for Agudas Israel. Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat and Chris Pavlick, executive assistant to the mayor, and Melia Molinaro, representing the local office for state representative in the 116th District, were also on hand.
Warnock helps secure $200 million to promote state small businesses
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., announced Tuesday he secured nearly $200 million in federal funds to increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurship for small businesses in Georgia. The investments come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, which was created by the American...
State funding expands infant-mortality prevention program in Northwest Indiana
An organization working to reduce infant mortality in Northwest Indiana by providing at-home nurse visits to eligible pregnant women and new mothers soon will be able to serve even more families. Goodwill Industries of Michiana has received a $2.9 million grant from the Indiana Department of Health to expand Nurse-Family...
New York State Police appoint Lightcap as commander of Troop D
Major Vincent T. Lightcap was appointed the 32nd troop commander of Troop D of the New York State Police, the agency announced Monday. Lightcap’s appointment to Troop D commander was effective Dec. 8, state police said. He replaces Major Michael S. TenEyck, who was promoted to staff inspector in professional standards bureau in the central regional office.
Planning Commission sees more farmland disappearing from Forks housing development
A Forks Township development will bring 246 new homes to Northampton County, but at a cost, according to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. The 1311 Arndt Road plan will cover more open space in a township where commercial and residential development is zooming ahead. The plan envisions 182 single-family homes...
Niece of Ed Poindexter seeks his release on medical and compassionate grounds
OMAHA — A niece of longtime prisoner Ed Poindexter and a community activist are asking Nebraska’s governor-elect, Jim Pillen, to take steps to release Poindexter. Ericka Payne and Preston Love Jr. publicly called Monday for Pillen to convene the Nebraska Board of Pardons to commute Poindexter’s life sentence.
North Dakota's lieutenant governor resigns, Burgum appoints staff leader
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appointed his chief operating officer Tammy Miller as lieutenant governor following Tuesday's resignation of Brent Sandford. Sanford was "very open this fall" that he wasn't sure if he was going to make it to the end of his term, the governor...
No tax increase for Mahanoy City in adopted 2023 budget
MAHANOY CITY — Residents will not see a tax increase next year under the borough’s adopted budget. Council members last week adopted the general operating budget, which sets the real estate tax at 35.524 mills, the same as it has been since 2018. According to the general fund...
In Philly, other cities the ‘starter’ home is disappearing | Tuesday Morning Coffee
Starter homes, or those less expensive homes for first-time buyers, are increasingly out of reach thanks to rising interest rates and construction costs, according to new research. And it’s taking people longer to earn the money they need to buy one. In the 1940s, nearly 70 percent of all...
Carhartt to expand in Dearborn with nearly $1M of taxpayer help
(The Center Square) – Michigan-based outdoor and recreation clothier Carhartt was granted $937,500 of taxpayer money to expand its facilities in Dearborn. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the Michigan Economic Development Corp. investment will create 125 new jobs and spark a $4.67 million capital investment. The company recognized $600 million...
Florida finishing 2022 with record $22 billion surplus
(The Center Square) – The state of Florida is reporting a $21.8 billion surplus in 2022, the highest in state history. The state also decreased its debt by $1.3 billion this year, according to a newly published State Debt Report from the State of Florida Division of Bond Finance.
Dominion Energy Offering Additional Incentives for Eligible South Carolina Businesses to Reduce Energy Costs
CAYCE– Thanks to a limited-time offer from Dominion Energy, eligible business customers may qualify for even more savings toward energy-efficiency projects with Dominion Energy’s EnergyWise for Your Business program. The EnergyWise for Your Business program offers financial incentives and technical assistance for eligible, non-residential electric customers, to replace...
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Reynolds urges Biden to end COVID public health emergency
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds joined 24 other Republican governors in calling on President Joe Biden to end the federal COVID-19 public health emergency. The governors wrote in a letter to the White House that “the emergency phase of the pandemic is behind us” and “it is time we move on.”
Civil disobedience? Enforcement of proposed Illinois gun ban questioned
(The Center Square) – The final hearing of Illinois’ proposed gun and magazine ban for the year is in the books, but more hearings are expected in the new year. Tuesday’s hearing featured groups advocating for the proposed ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines over 10 rounds. Various members of the law enforcement community also advocated for the bill’s passage.
Louisiana receives Corps approval for Mid-Barataria sediment diversion project
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved permits this week for the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion Project, capping off a six year environmental review process. Construction of the project, which will divert sediment into the Barataria Basin impacted by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, could...
