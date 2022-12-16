Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
20 Gift Cards Southern Indiana Friends and Family Would Love for Christmas
How many times have you picked up a gift card for someone because you forgot about the birthday party or secret Santa? I know that it is always my go-to in a pinch, but I do wonder if I gave them one that they will actually use. Gift Card Fails.
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm to impact Indiana before Christmas
We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. Winter storm headed for Central Indiana on busiest …. Central Indiana is...
The Ugliest Home in America is Found Here in Indiana
One Indiana home has been dubbed "The Ugliest Home in America". So, let's find out why. We all have seen homes on television that make us cringe. Heck, there are probably some that you have seen just driving around that make you wonder how people live there. Whether it be strange architecture, poor painting, or just something that is severely outdated, there are quite a few scattered throughout the United States. The website, Cheapism, recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. Some of these homes are quite...unique, to say the least. However, one of the homes featured on this list has been named "The Ugliest Home in America," and it's located right here in Indiana.
Evansville’s Top Trending Animal in 2022 is One You Probably Never Heard of Before
The top trending animal on Google for the Evansville area only comes out at night, and chances are, you might not have even heard of it. Google just released its year-end trends. The local year in search for the Evansville area in 2022 revealed quite a few interesting things. Some of these trends that Google found include:
Good Morning America Spotted in Santa Claus Indiana
Tis' the season to broadcast live from the most Christmassy town in America!. Here in the Tri-State, we are no strangers to the little town of Santa Claus, Indiana. Many of us have spent a lot of summers enjoying the rides at Holiday World, and many Christmas seasons driving through the Santa Claus Land of Lights. There's always something fun to do in Santa Claus, and this week the little Hoosier town is garnering national attention.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Indiana that You Need to Visit
The Hoosier state is a perfect slice of Midwest life. Outside the urban reach of Indianapolis, across the plains that span out as to the horizon, there are a wealth of small towns in Indiana, each with its own individual charm. From lush green forests to historic downtown areas, from...
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter
As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
WTHI
Indiana Department of Environment Management accepting nominations for environmental excellence
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is now accepting nominations for the upcoming 2023 Governor Awards of Environmental Excellence. The awards go to organizations going above and beyond to make a difference in our environment. This includes areas of Energy Efficiency/Renewable Resources; Environmental Education/Outreach; Five Year Continuous Improvement; Greening the Government; Land Use/Conservation; Pollution Prevention; and, Recycling/Reuse.
Support So. Indiana Ronald McDonald House at 2023 ‘Wine & Fries’ Event
McDonald's is known around the world for its delicious french fries, so it just makes sense that you would incorporate that golden, crispy goodness into a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley (RMHC). That brilliant concept has been a reality for the past several years at the annual "Wine & Fries" fundraiser, which we now know is coming back in 2023.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Indiana
There are many great restaurants in Indiana but depending on your mood, sometimes, you want an experience that will leave you with a cool story that touches on more than just the food.
WISH-TV
‘Kid-ing with Kayla’: Advent calendar investigation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Kid-ing with Kayla” special content creator Kayla Sullivan talked on Monday’s “All Indiana” about an advent calendar investigation. Sullivan also talked about holiday traditions we remember. For examine, Sullivan says she used to secretly play with her mom’s glass Christmas village.
Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow
The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop level
An Indiana witness at Bloomington reported watching a triangle-shaped object flying just above the treetops at about 1 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Indiana Rescue Pig’s Letter to Santa Will Melt Even the Grinchiest Heart
A rescue pig in Indiana wrote a letter to Santa and it is honestly so wholesome, it could melt even the Grinchiest of hearts. If you've ever taken a walk in downtown Evansville on a nice day, there is a chance that you have encountered Teddy. Teddy, whose full name is actually Theodore Wolfric Tiberius, is quite friendly and outgoing, all characteristics that have led Teddy to become a certified therapy animal. He frequently makes visits to long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, and more. Needless to say, we're certain Teddy is on Santa's "Nice" list.
This is What an Asteroid Hitting Evansville Would Look Like
What would the outcome of an asteroid hitting Evansville, Indiana look like? Spoiler Alert: Not so good!. There's always been something fascinating to me about movies like Deep Impact, Armageddon, more recently the movie Green Land, and other disaster films about a meteor impacting Earth. The movies make it look so devastating, but in reality, how bad would it be? Of course, that depends on a few factors such as the size of the asteroid, its speed, and the impact angle. In the movies, it looks something like this:
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
WISH-TV
Winter storm watch: flash freeze, heavy snow, frostbite threat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous windchill values will hit Indiana starting Thursday night, the National Weather Service says. Part of Central Indiana could see a “flash freeze.” Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area are eyeing possible blizzard conditions....
How to make sure your pipes don’t freeze during the winter storm
With cold weather in the forecast, people are being encouraged to take action to prevent freezing pipes at their homes or business.
abc57.com
INDOT prepares for upcoming winter storm
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Michiana is expecting heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures going into the holiday weekend, which make for dangerous road conditions. A spokesperson from the Indiana Department of Transportation tells ABC57 that their plans for the storm won’t be officially decided until a day or two before it’s predicted to start, but they’re keeping their eyes on the radar and already getting a good idea of what they’ll need to do to tackle the treacherous roads.
