Birmingham, AL

birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham’s Carver High School Students Win $10K with App Pitch

Beginning in her freshman year at Birmingham’s George Washington Carver High School, Ashley Pender, now a senior, liked to stay in the background. “I used to hide a lot,” she said. Pender, who used to participate only in the school’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC), Pender...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thisisalabama.org

There is something special about Tuscaloosa

“There is something special about Tuscaloosa.” My father said this to me in 1991 as I was deciding where to go to college from my home in New Jersey. Back then, most people from outside Alabama had yet to realize that there is, indeed, something special about Tuscaloosa. Susy and I met at The University of Alabama and chose to remain here and raise our family. Our sons, Nicholas and Tyler, attended the City Schools and were well prepared when they, too, chose UA.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43

Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
GADSDEN, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Men's Basketball Falls at CBU 91-76

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MONTEVALLO, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Branch of National Nonprofit to Close, Eliminating 76 Jobs

A national nonprofit organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities is closing its branch in Tuscaloosa, a move that will reportedly eliminate 76 local jobs. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers in the U.S. to report when they are planning closures or mass layoffs and that information is publicly posted by the Alabama Department of Commerce on their WARN List.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress’ in danger of closing, lawmakers say

Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama Legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama Legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Miles Men's Basketball Dispatches Allen

FAIRFIELD, AL
Bham Now

Taziki’s opens newest location in Bessemer, 11th in Birmingham area

Birmingham-based Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened its newest location in Bessemer, Alabama earlier this month.. On December 13th, the Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon -cutting at the site of the restaurant which is located at 4859 Promenade Parkway,near Target and the Bessemer Premiere 14 Promenade. “We...
BESSEMER, AL
tdalabamamag.com

What Raymond Pulido’s de-commitment means for Alabama

Raymond Pulido backed off his pledge to Alabama Monday to pursue an opportunity out West, per his father, and his decision has opened the door for Alabama football to add another prospect. Pulido was a massive addition to Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class at 6-foot-7, and he has the potential to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for December 11, 2022

Attalla mother reacts after man took her child out of a shopping cart. A woman is speaking out after she says her son was taken out of her shopping cart in a grocery store in Atalla. Read more here. MONDAY, DECEMBER 12. Five-year-old among 16 injured in exhibition driving crash...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man recovering from substance abuse

Substance abuse is still on the rise, but Jimmie Hale Mission is working hard to help people recover. Client, Jason Jenkins has been at the facility for about two years now, but his life before recovery hasn’t been easy. Since being at the Jimmie Hale Mission, his life has...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

