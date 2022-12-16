Read full article on original website
Losing Birmingham-Southern College ‘would be a travesty,’ lawmakers say in call for $30 million bailout
Jabo Waggoner said Alabama and Birmingham need Birmingham-Southern “alive and well.”. He and other state lawmakers from the Jefferson County delegation are proposing a plan to spend $30 million of the state’s American Rescue Plan and Education Trust Fund money to bail out the private college, which has been in financial distress for years.
Birmingham-Southern College’s future at stake as lawmakers discuss $37.5 million bailout
Jefferson County’s legislative delegation is convening today with Birmingham-Southern College President Daniel Coleman to hear why the private college on the city’s west side should get $30 million from the state - $37.5 million in public funds overall - while seeking to raise $200 million in donations to stay alive.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Carver High School Students Win $10K with App Pitch
Beginning in her freshman year at Birmingham’s George Washington Carver High School, Ashley Pender, now a senior, liked to stay in the background. “I used to hide a lot,” she said. Pender, who used to participate only in the school’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC), Pender...
West Alabama Chamber Elects 9 New Board Members; Announces Officers for 2023
A mix of diverse business and community leaders were elected to serve on the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, according to a Monday afternoon release. The release states nine new members will join the 46-member board as new directors, for a three-year term which...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham-Southern seeking $30 million in state funds to avoid closing college
A meeting is set for Monday morning for Alabama lawmakers to discuss the future of Birmingham-Southern College, according to a letter addressed to the Jefferson County Delegation. According to the letter, the college has been operating in "financial distress" for over a decade and without support, it will have to...
thisisalabama.org
There is something special about Tuscaloosa
“There is something special about Tuscaloosa.” My father said this to me in 1991 as I was deciding where to go to college from my home in New Jersey. Back then, most people from outside Alabama had yet to realize that there is, indeed, something special about Tuscaloosa. Susy and I met at The University of Alabama and chose to remain here and raise our family. Our sons, Nicholas and Tyler, attended the City Schools and were well prepared when they, too, chose UA.
Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43
Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Kyla Carr: Owner of Birmingham’s 1st Flash Selfie Lounge
Whenever Birmingham’s Kyla Carr is feeling a little down she can hop on a private jet and travel anywhere in the world. “I just sit there, prop my phone up and I tell myself I’m on a private jet headed to whatever destination that comes to mind,” she said.
Death of Miss Alabama 2000 Jana Sanderson McEachern ‘a deep loss,’ Deidre Downs Gunn says
Tributes poured in over the weekend following the death of Miss Alabama 2000 Jana Sanderson McEachern. The former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant died Thursday at age 43. Her funeral will take place today in Glencoe, in Etowah County. Her cause of death...
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Men's Basketball Falls at CBU 91-76
Montevallo Men's Basketball Falls at CBU 91-76
Tuscaloosa Branch of National Nonprofit to Close, Eliminating 76 Jobs
A national nonprofit organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities is closing its branch in Tuscaloosa, a move that will reportedly eliminate 76 local jobs. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers in the U.S. to report when they are planning closures or mass layoffs and that information is publicly posted by the Alabama Department of Commerce on their WARN List.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress’ in danger of closing, lawmakers say
Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama Legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama Legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
thecutoffnews.com
Miles Men's Basketball Dispatches Allen
Miles Men's Basketball Dispatches Allen
Mo Williams returns to Alabama to lead Jackson State vs. alma mater
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A familiar face will be on the opposing bench on Tuesday night when the Alabama men’s basketball team hosts Jackson State for a 6 p.m. tip at Coleman Coliseum. Former Crimson Tide guard Mo Williams, a native of Jackson, Miss., is in his first season...
Bham Now
Taziki’s opens newest location in Bessemer, 11th in Birmingham area
Birmingham-based Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened its newest location in Bessemer, Alabama earlier this month.. On December 13th, the Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon -cutting at the site of the restaurant which is located at 4859 Promenade Parkway,near Target and the Bessemer Premiere 14 Promenade. “We...
Several Local Groups Collecting Christmas Items for Tuscaloosa Children in Need
Organizers of the 4th Annual True Meaning of Christmas event, hosted by Integrity Financial Solutions and several community partners, are collecting clothing and toys for several Tuscaloosa families for Christmas. According to one such organizer, Tre Lanier, the event previously raised funds to assist families with paying bills to relieve...
tdalabamamag.com
What Raymond Pulido’s de-commitment means for Alabama
Raymond Pulido backed off his pledge to Alabama Monday to pursue an opportunity out West, per his father, and his decision has opened the door for Alabama football to add another prospect. Pulido was a massive addition to Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class at 6-foot-7, and he has the potential to...
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for December 11, 2022
Attalla mother reacts after man took her child out of a shopping cart. A woman is speaking out after she says her son was taken out of her shopping cart in a grocery store in Atalla. Read more here. MONDAY, DECEMBER 12. Five-year-old among 16 injured in exhibition driving crash...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Park Place in downtown Birmingham
A 21-year-old was killed in a downtown Birmingham shooting Monday night that also left two others injured. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as DeAnthony Dewayne Samuels. He was 21. The gunfire erupted at 9:37 p.m. at Park Place and 23rd Street North. Birmingham 911 received a...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man recovering from substance abuse
Substance abuse is still on the rise, but Jimmie Hale Mission is working hard to help people recover. Client, Jason Jenkins has been at the facility for about two years now, but his life before recovery hasn’t been easy. Since being at the Jimmie Hale Mission, his life has...
