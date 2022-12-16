ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

abc27.com

Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
MARIETTA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Boutique Shops in Pennsylvania

- If you want a unique and fun shopping experience, you might want to check out some of the best Pennsylvania boutique shops. These stores offer a variety of unique clothing and accessories for men, women, and children. These shops can help you find that perfect piece you have been searching for.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

This national retail chain is rapidly growing. It just opened in Airport Road Shopping Center.

A fast-growing national chain known for its handmade plant-based soap and body products has opened its first regional site at Airport Road Shopping Center. Dallas, Texas-based Buff City Soap opened late last month in space that previously occupied SneakerKing at the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. Another nearby location is set to open in Quakertown, Bucks County. That franchise currently is advertising job positions.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Best Hamburger Spots in Montgomery County, PA

Philadelphia, PA - The best burgers in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. , are not just a few miles away. The culinary scene in historic Valley Forge is vibrant and exciting. There are plenty of options for traditional American cuisine and more modern creations. Phil's Tavern in Blue Bell, PA. A classic...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Iron Valley Tubing will open for the season on Dec. 26

CORNWALL, Pa. — A Lebanon County snow tubing facility announced it will open for the season on December 26. Iron Valley Tubing, located at the Iron Valley Golf Club at 201 Iron Valley Drive in Cornwall, said it will open its tubing courses for the first time on the day after Christmas.
CORNWALL, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: The Cumberland Valley Railroad

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — At the intersection of N. Market Street and Strawberry Alley in Mechanicsburg is a state historical marker for the Cumberland Valley Railroad. Starting in the 1830s, the CVRR would tie the Cumberland Valley together from Harrisburg to Winchester, Virginia, and connect the Midstate with Philadelphia.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
ems1.com

LODD: Pa. chief dies after medical call

DOVER, Pa. — Chief Troy M. Dettinger, 55, died of an apparent heart attack on Nov. 30, hours after responding to an EMS call at a residence. The Union Fire and Hose Company #1 chief went home after the call, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Police officers performed...
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Wing Wars Season 2: A winner is declared (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Law firm with 95 attorneys to complete another acquisition

Saxon & Stump Lawyers & Consultants will acquire a Lancaster law firm. The acquisition of Kegel Kelin Litts & Lord will take place on Jan. 1. Officials said the move is a part of Saxton & Stump’s strategic plan to deepen the resources available to current and potential clients. Saxton & Stump will now offer legal services in education law and public finance.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Traditions Bank opening a new location in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFEILD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Traditions Bank announced that they will be constructing a second Lancaster-based location. Traditions Bank already has a branch in Lancaster, which opened back in April 2021 and is located on 1687 Oregon Pike. According to Traditions Bank, the new 2,625 square foot location will be built on 2160 State Road, right next to Sheetz, in East Hempfield Township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Children’s Christmas party held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 21st annual children’s Christmas party was held at John Harris High School on Sunday. The event for inner-city families was hosted by Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania. it provides a cultural learning experience focused on the holidays, family, and transitions. But, they also handed out gifts, books, and food.
HARRISBURG, PA

