Last-Minute Holiday Presents? Visit Ephrata's Green Dragon Market For Unique Gifts and Local FoodsMelissa FrostEphrata, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
Koziar’s Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaBernville, PA
A Blast from the Past: Oreo Cheesecake Cookies, a Delicious Holiday TreatMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Tourist or Local: This is Where You Can Ride an Amish Buggy in Lancaster During The Holiday SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Five Montco Towns Among Best Philadelphia Suburbs To Live In
Among the many attractive Philadelphia suburbs in the region, some still offer something extra that puts them among the best places to live in, and five Montgomery County towns are among them, writes Patrick McNichol for Suburban Solutions. These Philadelphia suburbs in Montgomery County rate the best for the commute...
abc27.com
Gettysburg National Park shares update on Little Round Top rehab project
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg National Park is five months into a nearly two-year-long restoration of Little Round Top. On Monday the park shared an update on the project. In a time-lapse video shared on social media, crews could be seen replacing a walking path that was overgrown. The...
abc27.com
Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million
MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
Although the Exton Square Mall May Be Dying, the Spirit of Santa Claus Lives On
While malls might slowly be dying, visiting Santa Claus each winter is one of the traditions that still keeps the holiday spirit thriving in places like the Exton Square Mall, writes Alexandra Lange for Bloomberg. The first department store Santa appeared in Massachusetts in 1890 and has evolved over the...
PhillyBite
Best Boutique Shops in Pennsylvania
- If you want a unique and fun shopping experience, you might want to check out some of the best Pennsylvania boutique shops. These stores offer a variety of unique clothing and accessories for men, women, and children. These shops can help you find that perfect piece you have been searching for.
Sight and Sound Christmas film is one of top box office draws in U.S.
Sight and Sound Theatre in Lancaster County attracts thousands of visitors each year who have come to see their Bible focused live stage productions. In fact, Sight and Sound is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the county. Sight and Sound has now produced its first full-length feature film called I Heard the Bells.
This national retail chain is rapidly growing. It just opened in Airport Road Shopping Center.
A fast-growing national chain known for its handmade plant-based soap and body products has opened its first regional site at Airport Road Shopping Center. Dallas, Texas-based Buff City Soap opened late last month in space that previously occupied SneakerKing at the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. Another nearby location is set to open in Quakertown, Bucks County. That franchise currently is advertising job positions.
See Which Delaware County Liquor Store Ranked Highest in State Sales
Out of 588 state stores in Pennsylvania, a Delaware County shop placed fifth in the number of alcohol sales it generated in the fiscal year 2021-2022, writes Paul Vigna for Penn Live. The store at the Lawrence Park Industrial Center, 629 Parkway Drive, in Broomall, generated $19,113,815 in sales and...
Fighter jet escorts plane out of restricted airspace over Philadelphia area
It seems like most residents in the Philadelphia area heard a fighter jet fly over the city around 9:20 a.m. Monday.
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
PhillyBite
Best Hamburger Spots in Montgomery County, PA
Philadelphia, PA - The best burgers in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. , are not just a few miles away. The culinary scene in historic Valley Forge is vibrant and exciting. There are plenty of options for traditional American cuisine and more modern creations. Phil's Tavern in Blue Bell, PA. A classic...
FOX43.com
Iron Valley Tubing will open for the season on Dec. 26
CORNWALL, Pa. — A Lebanon County snow tubing facility announced it will open for the season on December 26. Iron Valley Tubing, located at the Iron Valley Golf Club at 201 Iron Valley Drive in Cornwall, said it will open its tubing courses for the first time on the day after Christmas.
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: The Cumberland Valley Railroad
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — At the intersection of N. Market Street and Strawberry Alley in Mechanicsburg is a state historical marker for the Cumberland Valley Railroad. Starting in the 1830s, the CVRR would tie the Cumberland Valley together from Harrisburg to Winchester, Virginia, and connect the Midstate with Philadelphia.
Tourist or Local: This is Where You Can Ride an Amish Buggy in Lancaster During The Holiday Season
Rural Lancaster County is gorgeous during the winter season. If you're visiting around the holidays, it's the ideal time to experience what it is like to ride an Amish Buggy. There are a handful of options when it comes businesses offering rides these days, some of which are featured below:
ems1.com
LODD: Pa. chief dies after medical call
DOVER, Pa. — Chief Troy M. Dettinger, 55, died of an apparent heart attack on Nov. 30, hours after responding to an EMS call at a residence. The Union Fire and Hose Company #1 chief went home after the call, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Police officers performed...
lebtown.com
Wing Wars Season 2: A winner is declared (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Law firm with 95 attorneys to complete another acquisition
Saxon & Stump Lawyers & Consultants will acquire a Lancaster law firm. The acquisition of Kegel Kelin Litts & Lord will take place on Jan. 1. Officials said the move is a part of Saxton & Stump’s strategic plan to deepen the resources available to current and potential clients. Saxton & Stump will now offer legal services in education law and public finance.
abc27.com
Traditions Bank opening a new location in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFEILD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Traditions Bank announced that they will be constructing a second Lancaster-based location. Traditions Bank already has a branch in Lancaster, which opened back in April 2021 and is located on 1687 Oregon Pike. According to Traditions Bank, the new 2,625 square foot location will be built on 2160 State Road, right next to Sheetz, in East Hempfield Township.
abc27.com
Children’s Christmas party held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 21st annual children’s Christmas party was held at John Harris High School on Sunday. The event for inner-city families was hosted by Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania. it provides a cultural learning experience focused on the holidays, family, and transitions. But, they also handed out gifts, books, and food.
Cumberland County school plans to construct new $3.5M, 11,000-square-foot STEAM wing
A Cumberland County private school plans to break ground on a new $3.5 million, 11,000-square-foot STEAM wing. Saint Patrick School in South Middleton School hopes to break ground this spring. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The expansion will include a middle school STEM room, elementary STEM...
