Jacksonville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Dak Prescott’s latest comments will fire up Cowboys fans

The Dallas Cowboys are not in their best stretch of the season. A close, come-from-behind win against the Texans and an overtime loss to the Jaguars has sounded the alarms. Dak Prescott has received his fair share of criticism. He didn’t play well against the Texans, and he was credited with two interceptions against the Jaguars — albeit the second of which was to no fault of No. 4.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys legend expected to land new coaching job

Future Hall of Famer Jason Witten is back in the national spotlight. The former Dallas Cowboys tight end is set to accept the head coaching job for renowned Lipscomb Academy’s football team, 104.5 The Zone’s Brent Doughtery tweeted on Monday. The Nashville high school is one of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Andy Reid is obviously fed up with one thing the Chiefs keep doing

The Kansas City Chiefs are starting to form what could be a huge problem, and head coach Andy Reid is starting to get really tired of it, it seems anyways. If you have watched the last few games, the Chiefs have been turning the ball over what seems like constantly. Last game it was the Pacheco fumble, and of course the week before it was Mahomes’ three interceptions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Cowboys catch two important breaks ahead of showdown with Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys are forced to rebound quickly after a letdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Things do not get any easier for Dallas, as the Philadelphia Eagles head to town this weekend. Dallas dropped the previous matchup with Philadelphia earlier this season. However, that was with Dak Prescott out with...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Opinion: the Dallas Cowboys should sit their key starter

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) almost lost more than their game to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Starting LB Leighton Vander Esch left the game with what was thought to be a neck injury. Something that has plagued him for part of his career. Fortunately for the Cowboys, it was found to only...
atozsports.com

Josh Heupel made a smart move for Tennessee on Wednesday

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel made a smart move on Wednesday. In a bit of a surprise move, the Vols landed BYU transfer linebacker Keenan Pili on Wednesday, which is also the first day of the early signing period. Pili, who is 24 years old, has one year of...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

ESPN names the biggest surprise player for the Chiefs this season

On Tuesday, ESPN named the biggest “surprise” player on each NFL team and they went with an offensive player for the Kansas City Chiefs. ESPN’s Adam Teicher listed running back Jerrick McKinnon as the Chiefs’ biggest surprise player this season. From ESPN:. McKinnon has become a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

How one Bills practice video should terrify the rest of the NFL

The Buffalo Bills are heading back to the playoffs after a huge win over the Miami Dolphins. A walk-off field goal from Tyler Bass secured the victory and has the Bills back in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Buffalo’s defense is finding ways to survive without Von Miller...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee standout Alontae Taylor inadvertently throws shade at another former Vol

Former Tennessee Vols cornerback Alontae Taylor likely didn’t mean to do it, but he inadvertently threw some shade this week at another former Vol. Taylor, who is in his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints after being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, played against former Vols wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons this past weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Surprise playmaker leads Dallas Cowboys players whose stocks are up

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) are coming off the heels of a disappointing overtime loss to the suddenly hot Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8). After a strong first half, the Cowboys made mistake after mistake allowing Jacksonville to take the lead. Even though Dallas would eventually re-take the lead and even the ball with under two minutes to go, some questionable play calls and an untimely turnover result in the Cowboys latest loss.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Latest comments from Cowboys defender sends imperative message

Things have not been going smoothly for the Dallas Cowboys on the defensive side of the ball over the last two games. They have allowed 63 points, have teams converted over 55% of their third down conversions, and have only registered one sack (had 48 in the first 12 games).
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Why Nico Iamaleava participating in Tennessee’s bowl practices is a big deal

Highly-lauded 5-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava is now officially enrolled at the University of Tennessee and is participating in practices for the Orange Bowl. It may not seem that impactful but young players getting to participate with the team this quickly is an important development. On this week’s Big Orange Podcast, we talked about why. Check it out by downloading the episode on your favorite podcast platform. And don’t forget, we’re also on YouTube!
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

One of the Tennessee Vols’ SEC rivals just made a huge move for 2023

One of the Tennessee Vols’ SEC East rivals made a big move on Tuesday. On3 reported on Tuesday that QB Devin Leary is transferring from NC State to Kentucky. The Wildcats were in need of a quarterback after losing Will Levis to the 2023 NFL Draft (Levis had one year of eligibility remaining, but the expectation was always that he would declare for the draft).
LEXINGTON, KY
atozsports.com

Cowboys HC makes a plea for Dak Prescott fans should be excited about

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy discussed Dak Prescott’s interceptions on Tuesday and made a comment that reflected the quarterback’s overall view on the recent turnovers. In short, the Cowboys offense is preaching an aggressive approach. And that’s not going to change in spite of the fact that...
atozsports.com

Buccaneers HC updates the statuses of a few injured starters

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fighting for their playoff lives and it seems like each week they have less to fight with than they had the week before. Injuries have once again played a big role in Tampa Bay’s season. The team went through a number of injury issues in 2021 and they eventually helped end the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl defense sooner than desired. This year, it’s much of the same and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get better anytime soon.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Eagles QB Gardner Minshew gives Mike Leach eulogy

Minshew played two seasons at East Carolina before transferring to Mike Leach's Washington State program for his senior campaign in 2018. Minshew led the NCAA in pass attempts (662) and pass completions (468) that year and paced the Pac-12 in completion percentage (70.2), passing yards (4,779) and passing touchdowns (38) as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

