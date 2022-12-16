Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Rogersville man killed in overnight crash
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Rogersville man was fatally injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Lauderdale County on Monday night. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jessie Mabe, 29, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving left the roadway and hit a sign post. Jessie Mabe was pronounced dead at the scene.
WAFF
Police, HEMSI on the scene of a reported shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with HEMSI, officers and paramedics are on the scene of a reported shooting. The reported shooting call came in at 8:08 p.m. and is located at 3834 Melody Road NE. According to Webster, a male victim of the shooting was transported to...
WAFF
Blount Co. Courthouse closed Tuesday due to threat
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Courthouse is closed December 20 due to a threat. Sheriff Mark Moon says all buildings are clear of any threats right now. All employees and personnel have gone home, but deputies remain at the courthouse. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
WAFF
Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of Memorial Parkway Sw. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a female suspect entered a business and concealed several clothing items. When she was approached by loss prevention, the woman brandished a gun.
WAFF
Multiple crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue respond to house fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue along with the Huntsville Emergency Medical Inc. (HEMSI) responded to a house fire on Clubview Drive. A firefighter on the scene said that when units arrived on the scene, everyone was out of the home. However, officials say that at least one person was injured but they are unsure of the extent of the injuries.
WAFF
Decatur PD releases identity of human remains found July 2020
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Decatur Police Department released the identity of human remains that were found on July 31, 2020 in Morgan County on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Wanda Ashford Floyd was taken to Decatur General Hospital on July 15, 2020. Floyd was released from the hospital that day. Police were later notified a week later that friends and family had not heard from Floyd.
WAFF
Two arrested in Killen Friday for stealing car
KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested in Killen Friday for stealing a car from the Walmart on Hough Road. According to the Florence Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Friday and were able to identify the offender as Austin Bevis.
WAFF
‘A Christmas Miracle’: Garbage truck driver, supervisor save homeless man’s life
Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue were on the scene Monday morning. Rising inflation is impacting local small businesses. People are buying less for holidays due to rising inflation. Updated: 9 hours ago. Rising inflation is impacting local small businesses. Drueke Family weighs in on Griner's release. Updated: 12 hours...
WAFF
One person shot at New Market gas station
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after a teenager was shot at a gas station in New Market. This happened at the Chevron at Winchester Road and Coleman Road around 8:15 Sunday night. According to witnesses on the scene, the victim was being robbed of...
WAFF
How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across north Alabama are preparing for bone-chilling temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected to roll across the Tennessee Valley on Friday and it could cause major problems for homeowners. Low temperatures can cause a home’s pipes to freeze and then burst. It could cause go...
WAFF
Lincoln Co. one-year-old safe, father speaking with investigators
LINCOLN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) found a one-year-old who was reported missing early Monday morning. According to Twitter posts from the official account of the TBI, Roberto Godinez III was found safe Monday morning but the father is reportedly at large at this time.
WAFF
Jury finds Marshall Co. murder suspect guilty of lesser charge
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man who was originally charged with murder was found guilty on a lesser homicide charge on Dec. 16. Andrew Norwood was found guilty of negligent homicide on Dec. 16 after facing a murder charge stemming from an incident in 2020. According to...
WAFF
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday shooting, victim identified
GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday in Grant. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. on Elkins Road. Broderick Keith, 36 was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.
WAFF
Lincoln Co. one-year-old found, father at large
LINCOLN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) found a one-year-old who was reported missing early Monday morning. According to Twitter posts from the official account of the TBI, Roberto Godinez III was found safe Monday morning but the father is reportedly at large at this time.
WAFF
Local deputy gives holiday shopping safety tips ahead of Christmas
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Christmas is just five days away, and millions of holiday shoppers are heading out to get their last minute gifts. Unfortunately, while this is the season of giving, it can also be a season of taking. There are grinches looking to steal Christmas, so we are on your side with some last minute holiday shopping safety tips.
WAFF
Huntsville, Decatur warming centers to open this week
Madison City Council strikes down medical cannabis dispensaries. Tuscumbia City Council approves medical cannabis ordinance. Tuscumbia City Council approves medical cannabis ordinance. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday shooting, victim identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday shooting, victim identified. ‘A Christmas Miracle’: Garbage...
WAFF
Douglas Fire Department asking for donations for family that lost house to fire
DOUGLAS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Douglas Fire department is asking for assistance from the community for a family that lost its house to a Monday morning fire. According to a Facebook post from the Douglas Fire Department, a call came in around 1 a.m. Monday morning regarding a house fire on Glassco Road. The Douglas Fire Department, Nixon Chapel Fire Department and the Grove Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the house fire and battled for four hours.
WAFF
Cybercrime experts, law enforcement break down how an Indiana man was extradited to Alabama for sending inappropriate images to minor
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 19-year-old man from Indiana was extradited to Alabama after police say he sent sexually explicit and inappropriate messages to a 13-year-old girl. Cybercrime experts and a member of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency explain how parents can protect their children online, and why this man was brought to Alabama from the Midwest.
WAFF
Alabama man accused of participating in capitol riot scheduled to appear in court Tuesday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man accused of taking part in the January 6th attack on the nation’s capitol is scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court Tuesday. Brian Smith was arrested Dec. 13 in Huntsville for his alleged role in the capitol insurrection. According to...
Comments / 0