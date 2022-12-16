ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

WAFF

Rogersville man killed in overnight crash

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Rogersville man was fatally injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Lauderdale County on Monday night. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jessie Mabe, 29, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving left the roadway and hit a sign post. Jessie Mabe was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROGERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Police, HEMSI on the scene of a reported shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with HEMSI, officers and paramedics are on the scene of a reported shooting. The reported shooting call came in at 8:08 p.m. and is located at 3834 Melody Road NE. According to Webster, a male victim of the shooting was transported to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Blount Co. Courthouse closed Tuesday due to threat

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Courthouse is closed December 20 due to a threat. Sheriff Mark Moon says all buildings are clear of any threats right now. All employees and personnel have gone home, but deputies remain at the courthouse. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of Memorial Parkway Sw. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a female suspect entered a business and concealed several clothing items. When she was approached by loss prevention, the woman brandished a gun.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Multiple crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue respond to house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue along with the Huntsville Emergency Medical Inc. (HEMSI) responded to a house fire on Clubview Drive. A firefighter on the scene said that when units arrived on the scene, everyone was out of the home. However, officials say that at least one person was injured but they are unsure of the extent of the injuries.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur PD releases identity of human remains found July 2020

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Decatur Police Department released the identity of human remains that were found on July 31, 2020 in Morgan County on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Wanda Ashford Floyd was taken to Decatur General Hospital on July 15, 2020. Floyd was released from the hospital that day. Police were later notified a week later that friends and family had not heard from Floyd.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Two arrested in Killen Friday for stealing car

KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested in Killen Friday for stealing a car from the Walmart on Hough Road. According to the Florence Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Friday and were able to identify the offender as Austin Bevis.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

One person shot at New Market gas station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after a teenager was shot at a gas station in New Market. This happened at the Chevron at Winchester Road and Coleman Road around 8:15 Sunday night. According to witnesses on the scene, the victim was being robbed of...
NEW MARKET, AL
WAFF

How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across north Alabama are preparing for bone-chilling temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected to roll across the Tennessee Valley on Friday and it could cause major problems for homeowners. Low temperatures can cause a home’s pipes to freeze and then burst. It could cause go...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lincoln Co. one-year-old safe, father speaking with investigators

LINCOLN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) found a one-year-old who was reported missing early Monday morning. According to Twitter posts from the official account of the TBI, Roberto Godinez III was found safe Monday morning but the father is reportedly at large at this time.
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
WAFF

WAFF

Local deputy gives holiday shopping safety tips ahead of Christmas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Christmas is just five days away, and millions of holiday shoppers are heading out to get their last minute gifts. Unfortunately, while this is the season of giving, it can also be a season of taking. There are grinches looking to steal Christmas, so we are on your side with some last minute holiday shopping safety tips.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville, Decatur warming centers to open this week

DECATUR, AL
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Douglas Fire Department asking for donations for family that lost house to fire

DOUGLAS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Douglas Fire department is asking for assistance from the community for a family that lost its house to a Monday morning fire. According to a Facebook post from the Douglas Fire Department, a call came in around 1 a.m. Monday morning regarding a house fire on Glassco Road. The Douglas Fire Department, Nixon Chapel Fire Department and the Grove Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the house fire and battled for four hours.
DOUGLAS, AL
WAFF

Cybercrime experts, law enforcement break down how an Indiana man was extradited to Alabama for sending inappropriate images to minor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 19-year-old man from Indiana was extradited to Alabama after police say he sent sexually explicit and inappropriate messages to a 13-year-old girl. Cybercrime experts and a member of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency explain how parents can protect their children online, and why this man was brought to Alabama from the Midwest.
INDIANA STATE

