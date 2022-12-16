Elon Musk Halts Journalist Twitter Accounts Fearing ‘Assassination’

Elon Musk—recently demoted to world’s second-richest man, who optimizes his workers’ time by throwing slumber parties at the headquarters of his dwindling Twitter kingdom and refusing to pay the rent —banned on Thursday night a flock of journalists from his social media playpen, including the New York Times’ Ryan Mac, the Washington Post’s Drew Harwell, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, Voice of America , independent journalist Aaron Rupar, and others.

The constantly self-proclaiming free speech advocate and flailing Twitter Commander explained his attack on the free press in a series of tweets, claiming the journos were giving unknown evil-doers his location by tweeting or otherwise writing about the @ElonJet account that tracked his private plane, which Musk also banned earlier this week .

While the company has offered no official explanation as to why it suspended the reporters’ accounts, Musk maintains they were putting him at risk, citing an attack by a “crazy stalker” on the streets of Los Angeles. Although this terrifying apparition, to hear Lonno tell it, even went after his son, the security-conscious noise-maker apparently never mentioned a word of it to the police.

He did, of course, tweet about the incident, real or totally invented as it may have been. “Last night,” he claimed in a tweet, “a car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood.”

One might suppose a nocturnal creep clinging T.J.-Hooker-style to the hood of the car carrying a successor to the Twitter-Tesla dynasty would warrant a call to local law enforcement, but the Los Angeles Police Department tells the Los Angeles Times that no report was ever made .

Musk, in that imperial way of his, also proved that all Twitter law is private law under Elon Rule. After tweeting his proclamation that, “Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info,” Musk did some heavy doxxing of his own.

We haven’t studied Twitter’s Terms of Service lately, but posting an individual’s license plate and asking for info on social media seems a bit much… And it’s certainly any jury’s guess who was filming who first.

As for the exiled reporters, much like the LAPD, they say they have no clue what on earth Musk is going on about this time. Rupar, the independent journalist, said he had heard “nothing” from Twitter about his now-defunct account.

But, Musk insisted on Thursday, “Same doxxing rules apply to ‘journalists’ as to everyone else… They posted my exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates, in (obvious) direct violation of Twitter terms of service.”

Frustrated by users suggesting Musk had perhaps lost his mind, he added : “Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not.”

When questioned directly about the suspensions during a voice chat in Twitter Spaces Thursday night moderated by a Buzzfeed reporter, Musk answered a few questions but ultimately stormed off in the middle of the event, according to the New York Post .

During the chat, the Washington Post ‘s Harwell complained that he never posted Musk’s address. Musk replied that he had, saying, “You posted a link to the address.”

Harwell countered, “In the course of reporting on ElonJet, we posted links to ElonJet—which are now not online and now banned on Twitter.”

Musk soon hightailed it from the uncomfortable chat.

On Wednesday, Musk had admonished that “any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended… this includes posting links to sites with real-time location info.” This came with a new set of rules prohibiting any user from tracking someone’s live location. Musk also banned linking to such information.

@ElonJet was also banned that day.

Of course, for every critic and questioner of the world’s absolute worst First Amendment hero, untold numbers of users who were previously banned on grounds of hate speech, inciting violence, spreading misinformation and other chargers—as dubious as many of those accusations may have been—were granted amnesty by Musk in November.

Meanwhile, one user has had enough of the whole dirty business. Elton John tweeted on Friday that he is leaving the platform.

“All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world,” he wrote . “I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.” He did not specify which policy change.

And over at Musk’s other company, Tesla stocks are in a landslide , falling to a two-year low.

Musk acknowledged this week that he had sold another $3.6 billion of Twitter stock, prompting Dan Ives, a stock analyst at Wedbush, to write in a note to clients that “the Twitter nightmare continues as Musk uses Tesla as his own A.T.M. machine to keep funding the red ink at Twitter.”

