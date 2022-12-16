Read full article on original website
Related
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
My Maine License Plate Number Has Been in My Family For Almost 60 Years
My license plate number is not what you would see on a typical plate in Maine. It's a standard passenger car plate that has been in my family for almost 50 years. Standard Maine plates issued today use four numbers and two letters, like 1234 AB. Mine has five numbers with a dash and no letters. 33-375 is not a vanity plate, but it's a standard passenger car Maine license plate number that was originally issued in 1964 before I was born. This is the plate number given to my grandfather and it has stayed in my family ever since. You might wonder how.
WMTW
No stamps at some post offices in Maine
Late mail delivery. Long lines at the post office. That shouldn't come as a big surprise since it is the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service and its workers. Running out of stamps? That just doesn't sound right, but it's true -- at least in...
What Will Maine Medical Center Do After Buying Union Station Plaza in Portland?
Maine Health, the non-profit organization that owns Maine Medical Center, announced on Thursday that it has purchased the Union Station Plaza on St. John Street in Portland. The shopping plaza is just down the hill on Congress Street from Maine Medical Center. Union Station Plaza is named after the beautiful...
Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine
If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
Down East
Maine News You May Have Missed
Developers aiming to revitalize the ski area at Big Moose Mountain put plans on indefinite hold after negotiations with the existing owner — who owes the state millions in fines for mismanagement and illegal timber harvesting — went downhill. Portland. News Center Maine’s Pat Callaghan signed off one...
This Tourist Town Named the Most Family-Friendly in Maine, but Would Mainers Agree?
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to its family-friendly community and attractions. Popular website Travel Pulse released its list of the most family friendly cities in each state. The venerable Bar Harbor got the nod for Maine. This is a little of what Travel Pulse...
mainepublic.org
In opinion piece, Maine communities accused of doing too little to combat homelessness
Winter has arrived in Maine at the same time that federal pandemic rental assistance is coming to an end for thousands of Mainers. The situation has highlighted the growing numbers of families across the state without a permanent home — and the limited options available to help them. Over...
themainewire.com
Ric Tyler Pans Mainestream Media for Ignoring Damariscotta School Scandal
Ric Tyler, host of WVOM Gorge Hale and Ric Tyler Show, questioned Maine’s legacy and corporate media outlets Tuesday morning over their decision to avoid covering the growing scandal in Damariscotta. Last week, parent Amber Lavigne revealed that the Great Salt Bay Community School (AOS 93) had secretly begun...
wabi.tv
Strong Storm System By Friday
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow
Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
mainepublic.org
New property tax relief for Maine seniors is quite popular
A new tax relief program for Maine homeowners over the age of 65 has proven to be quite popular in its first year. The program allows Maine homeowners age 65 and older to have their property taxes frozen at the previous year's levels, as long as they meet a few requirements. Applications closed earlier this month.
A Rare, Yellow-Speckled Maine Lobster Caught is a One in 30 Million Find
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks more dressed up for Halloween than for Christmas? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense.
The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It
There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
It Was Once Illegal in Maine to Speak or Teach French in School
If you dig into the history of any state across the country, you're bound to find some pretty strange old laws. Believe it or not, some are still on the books and active but many of them have been repealed over the years thanks to lawmakers catching up with the times. One of those hard-to-believe laws that once existed was the firm outlawing of teaching and speaking French in schools in Maine.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms
Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
Lobster Traps, Buoys and More: 10 Unique Maine Christmas Trees Worth a Trip to See This Holiday
By now you've probably got your Christmas tree up and all lit and decorated for the big day when Santa arrives to put presents under it. It's hard to believe that it's not that far away now. Of course, Christmas trees aren't just found inside our homes. Almost every city...
Maine teen launches online bakery with help from her mother
PORTLAND, Maine — Lila Happel and her mom, Margaret Logan, have always loved to bake. The pair decided to take that love to the next level in December 2021 when they launched Lila Bean Bakery. The online bakery features an array of tasty treats like holiday-themed sugar cookies, croquembouche, and even wedding cakes.
Comments / 0