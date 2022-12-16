ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
92 Moose

Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently

While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
BANGOR, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

My Maine License Plate Number Has Been in My Family For Almost 60 Years

My license plate number is not what you would see on a typical plate in Maine. It's a standard passenger car plate that has been in my family for almost 50 years. Standard Maine plates issued today use four numbers and two letters, like 1234 AB. Mine has five numbers with a dash and no letters. 33-375 is not a vanity plate, but it's a standard passenger car Maine license plate number that was originally issued in 1964 before I was born. This is the plate number given to my grandfather and it has stayed in my family ever since. You might wonder how.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

No stamps at some post offices in Maine

Late mail delivery. Long lines at the post office. That shouldn't come as a big surprise since it is the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service and its workers. Running out of stamps? That just doesn't sound right, but it's true -- at least in...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine

If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
MAINE STATE
Down East

Maine News You May Have Missed

Developers aiming to revitalize the ski area at Big Moose Mountain put plans on indefinite hold after negotiations with the existing owner — who owes the state millions in fines for mismanagement and illegal timber harvesting — went downhill. Portland. News Center Maine’s Pat Callaghan signed off one...
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Ric Tyler Pans Mainestream Media for Ignoring Damariscotta School Scandal

Ric Tyler, host of WVOM Gorge Hale and Ric Tyler Show, questioned Maine’s legacy and corporate media outlets Tuesday morning over their decision to avoid covering the growing scandal in Damariscotta. Last week, parent Amber Lavigne revealed that the Great Salt Bay Community School (AOS 93) had secretly begun...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
wabi.tv

Strong Storm System By Friday

Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow

Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

New property tax relief for Maine seniors is quite popular

A new tax relief program for Maine homeowners over the age of 65 has proven to be quite popular in its first year. The program allows Maine homeowners age 65 and older to have their property taxes frozen at the previous year's levels, as long as they meet a few requirements. Applications closed earlier this month.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It

There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

It Was Once Illegal in Maine to Speak or Teach French in School

If you dig into the history of any state across the country, you're bound to find some pretty strange old laws. Believe it or not, some are still on the books and active but many of them have been repealed over the years thanks to lawmakers catching up with the times. One of those hard-to-believe laws that once existed was the firm outlawing of teaching and speaking French in schools in Maine.
MAINE STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms

Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy