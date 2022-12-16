Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Danville Community College to offer advanced EMT program; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
WDBJ7.com
ODU report takes deep dive into NRV
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New data from Old Dominion University are showing the New River Valley is well positioned moving forward. The 2022 State of the Commonwealth Report says the Blacksburg metro area is rebounding well from the pandemic. “It’s not only fully recovered in the most recent data in...
cardinalnews.org
The Gibson Brothers will perform in Rocky Mount; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Bluegrass duet The Gibson Brothers to perform at Harvester in February. The Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount will welcome The Gibson Brothers to the stage Saturday, Feb. 11. Their newest...
hotelnewsresource.com
Highlander Hotel Radford to Open April 2023 in Radford, Virginia
The Highlander Hotel Radford is now accepting reservations for visitor stays and special events beginning April 1, 2023. Adjacent to Radford University, this new, independent, lifestyle hotel celebrates the enthusiastic friendliness inspired by the area’s Scots-Irish origins, delivering on spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and plans to offer impeccable service with a coffee bar, an in-lobby visitor center with concierge, a rooftop terrace, and 6,000 square feet of meeting and event space.
cardinalnews.org
Five Southside counties added to fire ant quarantine zone; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. On split vote, Roanoke County supervisors approve rezoning for unnamed grocery store. — The Roanoke Times. Proposed development in Montgomery County is tabled. — The Roanoke Times. Bids sought for design of Danville’s...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County Schools change from 7-point grading scale to 10-point
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County Schools is changing the way it grades students and how often. The Pittsylvania County School Board voted to change from a 7-point grading scale to a 10-point grading scale. An A will now be from a 100 to a 90 instead of a...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville resident receives national acclaim in canine sport flyball
Danville resident Shelly Switick is the owner and lead trainer at Precision Flyball Training, which provides specialized training to dogs participating in the ever-growing sport of Flyball. Flyball is a sport featuring four dogs, combining elements of a relay race with drag racing. Flyball goes beyond simply training dogs how...
Virginia Tech's desire to be state's team shows in recruiting under coach Brent Pry
When Virginia Tech was rolling, when it was one of the top teams year after year in the Big East and then the ACC, it did so by recruiting its own state hard, and recruiting it well. Brent Pry, who was hired 55 weeks ago, is in the process of...
No. 21 Virginia Tech returns to ACC play vs. Boston College
Virginia Tech has an opportunity to build on its strong start to the season with a visit to Boston College
WSLS
Flycodes Invitational Basketball Showcase returns to William Fleming
ROANOKE, Va. – What started as a mere idea a little more than a decade ago has transformed into a full fledged brand in Roanoke. Local apparel company “Flycodes” has become a staple in and around southwest Virginia and beyond. Saturday the brand held its annual basketball showcase for the first time since 2019.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
Blue Ridge Muse
A full life at 75 years with more than a few aches and pains
Today marks the 75th birthday. Where, oh where, did the time go?. At age 11, when I shot my first news photo for a newspaper, I was considered by more than a few as “someone who did what he did at an early age.” I graduated from high school a year early, skipping my junior year and going from sophomore to senior.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Roanoke, Virginia
Roanoke is a city that has been through its fair share of hard times, but it’s quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing cities in Virginia. With the New River and a thriving arts community, there are plenty of things to do in Roanoke—even if you aren’t living in the city full-time. Here are just a few highlights.
WDBJ7.com
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
WSLS
Brandon Ave. townhomes approved by Roanoke City Council
ROANOKE, Va. – The controversial Brandon Avenue townhomes project has been approved by Roanoke City Council. The project was approved with a 5-2 vote on Monday night. The highly debated rezoning for the property located on Brandon Avenue was approved by Roanoke’s Planning Commission last Monday. This is...
wfirnews.com
Carilion brings neurology specialty to Franklin County for the first time
Carilion Clinic’s latest expansion of its services has filled a gap in local care — and highlighted the need for wider access to medical specialties in some counties. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
In-state TE Zeke Wimbush commits to Virginia Tech
The offer Ezekiel Wimbush waited a while for came through Saturday when Virginia Tech's coaching staff got in touch and extended one during a lengthy conversation. The Ashburn (Va.) Stone Bridge tight end/h-back prospect decommitted from Charlotte on Sunday, and he let the Hokies coaching staff know he was joining their class as well. He announced his decision moments ago.
Scotty McCreery Presents Alabama With Pandora Billionaire Plaque
Alabama has achieved “billionaire” status. During Alabama’s show at Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Virginia on Friday (Dec. 9), Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry were surprised by opening act and longtime Alabama fan, Scotty McCreery, with a plaque commemorating the more than two billion streams they’ve received on the streaming platform Pandora.
WSLS
Radford church sends 100,000 meals to Nicaragua
RADFORD, Va. – One church in downtown Radford is giving back to children in need this holiday season. The Community Life Church has a partnership with a church and an orphanage in Nicaragua. This year, the church partnered with Kids Around the World to send 100,000 meals to Nicaraguan...
wfirnews.com
Former radio personality returns to Roanoke as dog trainer
A Voice of the Valley has returned to Roanoke, now with a new way to serve. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
