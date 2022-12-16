Avalanche Coin Price Analysis & Prediction (Dec 16th) – AVAX Remains Calm, Trading Sideways For Inbound Explosion

Read full article on original website
FTX Token (FTT) collapses, Fantom (FTM) Represents Opportunity While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Records Historic Growth
The volatility of crypto projects scares every investor. Thus, investors are no more confident about FTX Token (FTT) following its collapse. However, in cases like with Fantom (FTM), this volatility can represent a good opportunity to buy in and make profits as tokens with strong fundamentals are likely to appreciate value. On the other hand, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is being touted as the next titan of the arena. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has grown 655% in the first two phases of its presale round. The third phase of the platform’s presale has begun, with ORBN priced at $0.030, which was just $0.004 at the launch of the first phase.
