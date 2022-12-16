Read full article on original website
Fairfield mayor dies Friday
The city of Fairfield has lost its most familiar face and a civic icon. Mayor Harry Price died suddenly this morning (12/16), just four days before his fourth term in office was set to end. He had served as mayor for 17 years and spent four decades in public service.
Connecticut police asking for public’s help finding missing man
Police in Simsbury, Connecticut are looking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for nearly a month.
Beekeepers and ‘New Bees’ Invited to Bee School
The Back Yard Beekeepers Association (BYBA) will hold its annual Bee School on four consecutive Mondays: Jan. 9, 16, 23, and 30, with a snow date of Feb. 6, 2023. The live sessions will be held at the Norfield Grange, 12 Goodhill Road, Weston from 7 to 9 p.m. The cost will be $60 for instruction plus one year’s membership in BYBA. For those who are already members, the fee will be $30.
Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
1 injured in Glastonbury Route 2 rollover
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 East was closed early Sunday afternoon for a rollover crash. The crash took place just before 11 a.m., and Rt. 2 was subsequently closed between Exits 10 and 12. The vehicle, a Honda Accord, was driving east when the driver, 32-year-old Alvin Ellison of East Hartford, lost […]
Hamden resident dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hamden resident has died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds on North Street this afternoon. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found John Williams, a 37-year-old Hamden resident, in a vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds. Williams was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital...
23-Year-Old Woman Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On I-91 In North Haven
A 23-year-old Connecticut woman was killed in a crash after hitting a car and being thrown from her vehicle onto the roadway where she was hit by a tractor-trailer. The crash took place in New Haven County around 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, on I-91 southbound near Exit 9 in North Haven.
Cop placed on leave in Milford axe killling
A police officer who took a woman’s complaint has been placed on leave following the Milford axe murder of the woman, a mother of three children.
Suicide at Wallkill motel
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Police in the Town of Wallkill are investigating an apparent suicide of a guest at the Super 8 Motel on Tower Drive. The male guest was discovered late Saturday morning. Police Chief Robert Hertman told Mid-Hudson News the identity of the victim was being withheld...
Liquor Seized From Bridgeport Grocery Store, Owner, Employee Charged, Police Say
An owner and an employee were busted for allegedly selling more than just food at a Fairfield County grocery store. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 at De Castillo Grocery Store at 1160 State St. The bust comes on the heels of an investigation...
Officials: Milford man killed in New Haven crash
It happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Trumbull and Orange streets in New Haven.
Hello, Hotel (2)
New Haven closed out the year with two of three planned new hotels getting past the finish line and opening to the public with a festive holiday party. The latest is an upscale ($185-per-night) 130-room Cambria Hotel, which human and canine officials cut the ceremonial opening ribbon on Thursday evening on the gradually filling-in median block of Route 34 bordered by Dwight Street, Legion Avenue, Orchard Street, and MLK Blvd.
25-Year-Old Branford Man Killed in New Haven Crash
A 25-year-old Branford man has died after a crash in New Haven Friday morning. New Haven Police said officers were called to Trumbull and Orange streets just before 1 a.m. and found that a gray Volvo driven by a 25-year-old Milford man and a white Ford E450 box truck driven by a 30-year-old Naugatuck man had collided.
Hartford HealthCare doctor: Ozempic not a miracle instant gratification drug to be taken lightly
One doctor tells News 12 Connecticut this is not a miracle instant gratification medicine to be taken lightly.
